Does The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale Feature An Appearance From Any Of THE DEFENDERS?

The Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale arrives on Disney+ in mere minutes, and in case it wasn't already obvious, "Straight to Hell" is going to be a must-watch.

However, we're sure you're all eager to know about cameos. It's not exactly a spoiler to say that Tom Holland's Spider-Man doesn't show up, but what about the Man Without Fear's fellow Defenders?

When Daredevil premiered on Netflix, it was followed by Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. The leads of each show then teamed up in The Defenders, a so-so crossover event that assembled a street-level group of superheroes for a battle with Elektra and The Hand.

Unfortunately, the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale doesn't feature an appearance from any of the Defenders.

Krysten Ritter seemed the most likely candidate, given that she's repeatedly expressed interest in playing Jessica Jones again. Mike Colter has said he's open to the idea of returning to Power Man, while Finn Jones also seems eager to take another shot at Danny Rand.

It's previously been reported that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will feature an appearance from at least one Defender, and we'd bet on that being Jessica. As for Luke Cage and Iron Fist, those are two characters who may benefit from a reboot in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU.

As noted, Ritter has frequently left the door open to reuniting with the Man Without Fear. "Listen, I love Jessica Jones," she recently said. "I think it's so exciting that there seems to be such an appetite to see her again. I get asked about it almost everyday. We remain cautiously optimistic."

"If they asked me, I would be there ready," Ritter added. "I may or may not have the jacket that I stole from set."

We'll see what happens moving forward, though we could meet a new Iron Fist as soon as later this year in Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda series (that's expected to be one from the past rather than Danny's predecessor). As for Daredevil: Born Again, and we'll have much more to share with you on the series shortly.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.