Does The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

We're just hours away from Daredevil: Born Again's season 1 finale hitting Disney+. Like the pilot and eighth instalment, the last episode was written, directed, and produced by the show's new creative team, meaning it will have a very different feel from those middle chapters.

However, that's not a bad thing and "Straight to Hell" is an epic conclusion that we promise will leave your jaw on the floor.

Unlike Marvel Studios' movies, not every MCU TV series has included a post-credits scene. Secret Invasion, for example, didn't even tease The Marvels, but as that blockbuster largely ignored the show, it ultimately wasn't an overly surprising decision.

Production is already underway on Daredevil: Born Again season 2, so does the season 1 finale include a stinger setting up what's next for the Man Without Fear?

While we can't get into spoilers quite yet, we can confirm that, yes, Daredevil: Born Again has ONE post-credits scene.

With cameras rolling on the second season, this isn't a huge surprise, and you can expect the scene - which comes midway through the credits - to create plenty of discussion among fans tonight.

According to a report from The Cosmic Circus last December, "There are already ideas being discussed for Daredevil post-Secret Wars not only for a third season but also his future inclusion in films." There's no word on what those movies will be, but we may be able to discount at least one upcoming blockbuster.

The report later points out that we likely won't see Daredevil in Avengers: Doomsday because "given the way the first season ends, it’s going to be weird to cut him from what he’s doing so he can come fight in a Multiversal war, then put him back where he was."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 could premiere before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters next May, so we're not going to put too much stock in that last part. The site wasn't wrong that it would be a tad jarring for the hero to suddenly find himself in the midst of a team-up with The Avengers, but there are ways to make it work.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.