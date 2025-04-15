Does The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Does The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

The Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale arrives on Disney+ later this evening, but should you wait through the credits for anything extra? You can find a spoiler-free answer to that question right here.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

We're just hours away from Daredevil: Born Again's season 1 finale hitting Disney+. Like the pilot and eighth instalment, the last episode was written, directed, and produced by the show's new creative team, meaning it will have a very different feel from those middle chapters.

However, that's not a bad thing and "Straight to Hell" is an epic conclusion that we promise will leave your jaw on the floor. 

Unlike Marvel Studios' movies, not every MCU TV series has included a post-credits scene. Secret Invasion, for example, didn't even tease The Marvels, but as that blockbuster largely ignored the show, it ultimately wasn't an overly surprising decision.

Production is already underway on Daredevil: Born Again season 2, so does the season 1 finale include a stinger setting up what's next for the Man Without Fear?

While we can't get into spoilers quite yet, we can confirm that, yes, Daredevil: Born Again has ONE post-credits scene. 

With cameras rolling on the second season, this isn't a huge surprise, and you can expect the scene - which comes midway through the credits - to create plenty of discussion among fans tonight.

According to a report from The Cosmic Circus last December, "There are already ideas being discussed for Daredevil post-Secret Wars not only for a third season but also his future inclusion in films." There's no word on what those movies will be, but we may be able to discount at least one upcoming blockbuster.

The report later points out that we likely won't see Daredevil in Avengers: Doomsday because "given the way the first season ends, it’s going to be weird to cut him from what he’s doing so he can come fight in a Multiversal war, then put him back where he was."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 could premiere before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters next May, so we're not going to put too much stock in that last part. The site wasn't wrong that it would be a tad jarring for the hero to suddenly find himself in the midst of a team-up with The Avengers, but there are ways to make it work. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producer Teases A Different Season 2 And Explains Why MCU's Cole North Is So Different
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producer Teases A "Different" Season 2 And Explains Why MCU's Cole North Is So Different
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From This Week's Season Finale
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From This Week's Season Finale

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 10:22 AM
My guess:

It involves Angela Del Toro and her uncles amulet glowing which indicates her suiting up as the next White Tiger.

User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/15/2025, 10:27 AM
10 bucks says its Fisk declaring Matt Murdock to not be blind and possibly Daredevil as how else can a blind man save someone from getting shot.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 10:30 AM
@SpiderParker - I could see that but I wouldn’t be surprised if his identity is outed in the episode itself or even towards the end.

Plus , Matt could play it off as him trying to cut between Fisk & Heather and he was just unluckily in the line of sight of Dex.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/15/2025, 10:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yes, I thought about that too but then it could be too much to handle in the finale itself. I'm thinking Fisk is conflicted since he got saved by Matt but then something happens, possibly his wife dies, which flips him over the edge at the end.

Matt probably corners himself even further by doing something impossible for a blind guy. It might not be the end-credit scene but I'm thinking it happens towards the end.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 11:08 AM
@SpiderParker - yeah , I could see it like a cliffhanger.

He may not be that conflicted given his history with Matt but would be cool to see it if he is…

I don’t think Fisk knows Vanessa was behind Foggy’s death so if he finds that out and has to try to stop the woman he loves from going to jail from the man who saved his life but is also his enemy , that could be compelling stuff so we’ll see.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/15/2025, 10:28 AM
It turns out Matt wasn't evil at all
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/15/2025, 10:35 AM
can't wait. sad its ending, but excited to see where it goes and what its leading to

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/15/2025, 10:35 AM
A lot of heroes won't appear in Doomsday as it is the setup film for the bigger one in Secret Wars. But we fully expect to see every hero in Secret Wars.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 4/15/2025, 10:48 AM
Who else was expecting his usual nothingburger schtick where he uses 700 words just to tell us that there isn't one? Color me surprised.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder