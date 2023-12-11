ECHO Star Vincent D'Onofrio Says DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Will Also Be Released Under "Marvel Spotlight" Banner

Marvel Studios has gone back to the drawing board with Daredevil: Born Again, scrapping much of what was already shot in a bid to save a series which was heading down the wrong route.

The original creative team decided Matt Murdock shouldn't suit up until halfway into the first batch of episodes and the hope now is that Moon Knight and Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead can save the day. The series is, however, expected to retain its TV-MA rating.

@PostCredPod has shared new comments from Echo star and Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio in which he confirmed Daredevil: Born Again will "for sure" fall under the newly launched Marvel Spotlight banner. That suggests it will be a largely standalone story, likely bringing an end to rumours Spider-Man 4 will feature the Man Without Fear and Spidey teaming up to battle Wilson Fisk.

D'Onofrio added, "It's the same tone and feel. The attention that the bosses are giving to it is extraordinary."

While Netflix's Daredevil was by no means perfect, it is beloved among many fans and expectations are high for this MCU-based follow-up to deliver. Hopefully, it won't be a one-off for these characters and is instead setting the stage for a new wave of TV-MA, street-level superhero stories.

Daredevil: Born Again was originally scheduled for a 2024 debut on Disney+ but is now unlikely to reach us until 2025 at the earliest.

'#Daredevil: Born Again' star Vincent D'Onofrio says the series will "for sure" be under the Marvel Spotlight banner



"It's the same tone and feel. The attention that the bosses are giving to it is extraordinary"



Marvel Spotlight focuses on grounded, character-driven stories pic.twitter.com/h6HaCtsB76 — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) December 10, 2023

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10. Check back here soon for more on the series!