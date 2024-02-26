Female-Led WHITE TIGER Series Rumored To Be In The Works At Marvel Studios

Though a female take on White Tiger is not expected to appear in Daredevil: Born Again, we're hearing that a spin-off series focusing on (presumably) Ava Ayala is in the works at Marvel Studios...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 26, 2024 09:02 AM EST
When we first heard that the White Tiger would be introduced in Daredevil: Born Again, it was generally assumed that it would be the Ava Ayala version of the character, with rumors doing the rounds that Jenna Ortega was up for the role.

It was later confirmed that it was actually the original White Tiger, Hector Ayala, who would appear, which led to more rumors that the Disney+ show would feature "multiple" takes on the masked vigilante.

Warning: There will be major plot spoilers for Born Again from this point on.

From the looks of a recent set video (see below), Hector isn't going to last very long in the series, which paves the way for his niece, Ava, to show up seeking revenge. Though we still don't know if Ava will show up in Born Again, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that plans are in place for a "female-led" White Tiger Disney+ series.

Though other women have taken up the White Tiger mantle in the comics - including an actual white Bengal tigress forcefully changed into a human by the High Evolutionary - Ava Ayala seems like the most likely choice given her connection to Hector and the Man Without Fear.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

Jon Bernthal will also reprise the role of Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. We have heard that he will only factor into the final two episodes.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet, but is still listed as being on Disney's updated 2024 schedule.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Confirm Key White Tiger Detail And May Reveal Clash With [SPOILER]
FlopWatchers5 - 2/26/2024, 9:24 AM
major bag alert 🚨

replace daredevil. let’s focus on fresh characters that haven’t flopped three times in a row.
DrReedRichards - 2/26/2024, 9:24 AM
Who asked for this?

No, really.

Who?
Matchesz - 2/26/2024, 9:25 AM
@DrReedRichards - it's time for another queen
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 9:26 AM
@DrReedRichards - yeah, my thought was, "like these types of series have so so well before..."
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 9:27 AM
on D+ i mean
supermanrex - 2/26/2024, 9:35 AM
@DrReedRichards - its a rumor dude. what makes you think this fits into Igers leaner MCU? freaking out over a clickbait rumor. even if its true. so what. dont watch it. doesn't matter who asked for it. no one is forcing you to watch if it turns out to be true. odds are that its not true and she will be supporting character.
DrReedRichards - 2/26/2024, 9:38 AM
@supermanrex -

Brand dilution, my guy. This oversaturation is what made the MCU feel les special in the first place, and gave the usual suspects valid reasons to trash it. Not that they weren't itching for any excuse to do so already, but you know what I mean.
harryba11zack - 2/26/2024, 9:40 AM
@DrReedRichards - The force is female, deal with it.
supermanrex - 2/26/2024, 9:42 AM
@DrReedRichards - but what if.... the rumor is true and white tiger brings the [frick]ing noise and and kicks ass. we will never know though cause its not happening. cause Iger literally said what you said about brand dilution and white tiger before focusing on their bigger heroes like he said is not happening. she will probably feature big as supporting character.
DrReedRichards - 2/26/2024, 9:42 AM
@harryba11zack -

Speak of the aforementioned suspects! Well, one of several, but still... Thanks for rushing in to prove my point.
DrReedRichards - 2/26/2024, 9:44 AM
@supermanrex -

I do hope you're right and this rumor ends up being nothing more than BS noise, but still, let's not forget we still have Riri and Agatha. If either of those does well enough, not amazingly just enough, I wouldn't put it past them to greenlight this one too.
harryba11zack - 2/26/2024, 9:47 AM
@DrReedRichards - your welcome, I fully support female tigers.
TheUnworthyThor - 2/26/2024, 10:03 AM
@DrReedRichards - Who asked for Succession? Who asked for Abbot Elementary? You just make something that you think will be good and hope people like it. You don’t wait for a letting writing campaign to make something.
DrReedRichards - 2/26/2024, 10:08 AM
@TheUnworthyThor -

Can't speak in regards to Abbott Elementary since I've not heard enough things about it, but I'd hazard a guess that Succession was requested / craved after by folks who wanted a less teenage version of Breaking Bad, meaning an excuse to idolize douches while still failing to understand the actual message of the show.

And that's coming from a guy who avoids Succession like the plague, so imagine that. I wish I was being ironic here.
KennKathleen - 2/26/2024, 10:19 AM
@DrReedRichards -
BruceWayng - 2/26/2024, 9:25 AM
UniqNo - 2/26/2024, 9:30 AM
Didn't they learn their lesson from Echo?
GhostDog - 2/26/2024, 9:34 AM
Beer85 - 2/26/2024, 9:34 AM
I hope the focus on female characters nobody likes. That is a extremely good bussines strategy.
noahthegrand - 2/26/2024, 9:35 AM
Echo was better than I expected despite a few flaws and this lines up with the fallout from the Bendis Darefevil arc they are adapting that White Tiger appears in. I suppose this confirms things will go poorly for the male white Tiger
Scarilian - 2/26/2024, 9:35 AM
This is why they are killing off White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again.
harryba11zack - 2/26/2024, 9:38 AM
cant wait to see her beat the phuck out of DD in single hand to hand combat like a real female tiger.
HashTagSwagg - 2/26/2024, 9:44 AM
Madam Webb walked so White tiger could bomb
WakandanQueen - 2/26/2024, 9:45 AM
I hope we get 0 Disney+ shows after Born Again.
xfactor - 2/26/2024, 9:54 AM
Rumors are just that, rumors. With that said, I highly doubt marvel is definitely killing off the white tiger with that spoiler giveaway. They dont just let something like that slip away. There's definitely a catch behind it.
TheUnworthyThor - 2/26/2024, 10:01 AM
See yes there White Tiger is absolutely a character that can work in television. Her power set works well in that medium.
DankMan - 2/26/2024, 10:08 AM
I am going to save judgement until we at least see the characters and story they are going for in Daredevil. I like White Tiger, she has cool powers. But if the quality is anywhere near Echo or The Marvels, Disney is in for another rude awakening. And it can't be 3 female leads again. Just like there shouldn't be three male leads. We can diversify our movies without isolating huge segments of the audience.

There are many many supporting characters that could make a show like this great, but they have to learn from their mistakes. Here's to hoping.
McMurdo - 2/26/2024, 10:18 AM
@DrReedRichards - "Succession was requested / craved after by folks who wanted a less teenage version of Breaking Bad, meaning an excuse to idolize douches while still failing to understand the actual message of the show."




🤣🤣🤣
TheBlueMorpho - 2/26/2024, 10:11 AM
"Female Led..."
California - 2/26/2024, 10:17 AM
Heck YES! THIS is the story that all Marvel fans have been clamoring for! Please let the rumor be true…

