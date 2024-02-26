Female-Led WHITE TIGER Series Rumored To Be In The Works At Marvel Studios

When we first heard that the White Tiger would be introduced in Daredevil: Born Again, it was generally assumed that it would be the Ava Ayala version of the character, with rumors doing the rounds that Jenna Ortega was up for the role.

It was later confirmed that it was actually the original White Tiger, Hector Ayala, who would appear, which led to more rumors that the Disney+ show would feature "multiple" takes on the masked vigilante.

Warning: There will be major plot spoilers for Born Again from this point on.

From the looks of a recent set video (see below), Hector isn't going to last very long in the series, which paves the way for his niece, Ava, to show up seeking revenge. Though we still don't know if Ava will show up in Born Again, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that plans are in place for a "female-led" White Tiger Disney+ series.

Though other women have taken up the White Tiger mantle in the comics - including an actual white Bengal tigress forcefully changed into a human by the High Evolutionary - Ava Ayala seems like the most likely choice given her connection to Hector and the Man Without Fear.

SPOILERS for DD: Born Again

Aaaaand.. yep! It's all over the screen! 😅👊 DATTEBAYO fellas! pic.twitter.com/38q6Y0hbHC — Michail (@PunisherFanatic) February 18, 2024 Wilson Bethel behind the scenes of Daredevil born again pic.twitter.com/TVgVqKsNno — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) February 18, 2024

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

Jon Bernthal will also reprise the role of Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. We have heard that he will only factor into the final two episodes.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet, but is still listed as being on Disney's updated 2024 schedule.