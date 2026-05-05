How The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale's Big Courtroom [Spoiler] Reveal Differs From The Comics

In the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock does the unthinkable when he tells a packed courtroom: "I am Daredevil."

During Karen Page's trial, Mayor Wilson Fisk is called to the stand, and an intense back-and-forth between him and Matt follows. The villain delights in dancing around the fact that he knows the lawyer's secret, but clearly wants to keep it to himself.

Matt takes that power from Fisk with his declaration, and for anyone doubting him, throws his billy club across the courtroom and catches it with ease. With that, he testifies about the Kingpin's villainous machinations and gets the case against Karen dismissed.

Daredevil's secret identity has been revealed on the page, but how it plays out in the MCU is vastly different. In the comics, a low-level crook working for Fisk discovers that many of the people in the villain's employ know who Daredevil is, and with that information in hand, he convinces them to overthrow the Kingpin during a violent coup.

Vanessa Fisk soon comes looking for revenge on Wilson's behalf, and to try to save himself, this gangster tells the FBI who Daredevil is. They don't intend to do anything with that information, but a cash-strapped agent sells the story to The Daily Globe.

Matt denies that he's Daredevil, but is hounded by the press and FBI in the wake of this outing (as we're sure you know, this was during Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev's run). Ultimately, he's arrested and imprisoned. Matt escapes during Ed Brubaker's run and, with help from Vanessa, convinces most people that he's not Daredevil.

It was later that he embraced a public persona in San Francisco (Mark Waid was in charge of the title by then), though Charles Soule put the genie back in the bottle when The Purple Man's children forced the world to forget that Matt is under Daredevil's mask.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Matt is arrested during one final date with Karen, presumably for his actions as a vigilante and because of the laws he broke serving as both a lawyer and a superhero. Imprisoned alongside members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force—rather than the superpowered villains he was locked up with in the comics—Season 2 ends with Matt in a cell, which echoes what we saw at the end of Bendis' run.

What did you think about Matt's big "I am Daredevil" moment in tonight's finale?