ECHO Storyboards And Leaked Details Reveal Scrapped Subplots And Plans For Comic-Accurate Powers

By now, we're sure you're all too aware that Marvel Studios made some significant changes to Echo during post-production. The series was reshaped, likely because the previous version wasn't working, and a 73% Rotten Tomatoes score suggests it was the right decision (mostly).

Scooper @CanWeGetToast has shared more details about the scenes cut from the Disney+ series, including a greater focus on New York City's criminal gangs and The Kingpin's successor, Irina (possibly a new take on Iron Man villain Irina Tarasova).

There was also a subplot about Biscuit's missing dog and a greater focus on Maya Lopez's relationship with her cousin Bonnie.

As expected, those flashbacks to the title character's Choctaw ancestors would have been scattered throughout the series - rather than used as lengthy cold openings - and Maya's powers were set to emerge gradually rather than all at once in the finale.

That's confirmed by both this leak and some storyboards shared by Ed Laroche. In those, we learn Maya would have sported various face tattoos throughout the series (there's still no sign of her comic book handprint for some reason) and gained powers which would allow her to foresee her opponent's moves.

This lines up with the source material where Echo has Taskmaster-like reflexes.

Echo was originally going to end with Maya returning to New York, setting the stage for her to play a role in Daredevil: Born Again. Instead, she's reunited with her family, effectively ending her story in the MCU unless Marvel Studios chooses to bring her back elsewhere.

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.