HAWKEYE Originally Featured A Huge Ronin Mystery And New Concept Art Reveals Who Was Beneath The Mask

Newly revealed concept art from Hawkeye has revealed that the Disney+ series originally featured a subplot with a mystery female Ronin who was going to be unmasked as a familiar face from the hero's past.

By JoshWilding - Nov 23, 2023 11:11 AM EST
In many ways, Hawkeye feels like Marvel Studios' most underrated TV show. While not every subplot hit the mark (Swordsman's peculiar role in the finale reeked of a last-minute change made during reshoots), Kate Bishop stole the show, Yelena Belova returned, and The Kingpin made his MCU debut.

Oh, and we were blessed with Rogers: The Musical, of course!

The "Art of" book for the Disney+ series was recently released, and it reveals a scrapped storyline which would have seen Clint Barton and his protege plagued by a mystery female Ronin. While we'd have been made to believe Maya Lopez was beneath the mask, she was instead going to unmasked as Yelena!

Concept artist Rodney Fuentebella explains, "We would have made it feel like, 'Oh my gosh, they're fighting against Maya in the Ronin costume!' But it's not. So the basic premise was we couldn't recognise that it's Yelena."

Another Hawkeye artist, Imogene Chayes, says that led to her designing a Ronin suit which was "a little more sleek." She adds, "I wanted to feminise the Ronin suit because, with my own concept art, I like to put in a little attitude and she just has so much attitude. That's fantastic. And I wanted to make sure she wasn't drowning in what was originally a man's suit."

This would have been a fun way to keep fans guessing but Yelena's return was still mighty effective. When all was said and done, she forgave Clint for his role in Natasha Romanoff's death, setting the stage for the MCU's new Black Widow to join the Thunderbolts as a hero.

"Marvel Studios is once again sleigh-in' it with Hawkeye," we said in our review, "an unmissable Christmastime team-up bringing holiday cheer to the MCU with top tier storytelling delivered in the Mighty Marvel Manner and a bold, brilliant new hero in Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop."

There's still no word on plans for Hawkeye season 2 and those were likely derailed by Jeremy Renner's near-fatal accident earlier this year. His recovery has gone well, though, and we're optimistic he'll once again play the MCU's archer alongside Hailee Steinfeld's Kate in the not-too-distant future.

Take a closer look at this newly revealed Hawkeye concept art in the Tweet/X below. 

HAWKEYE Star Hailee Steinfeld Rumored To Appear In At Least FOUR Upcoming MCU Projects - Possible SPOILERS
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 11:29 AM
I haven’t watched this, is it any good?
RedFury - 11/23/2023, 11:32 AM
@worcestershire - I haven't seen it since it aired, but I thought it was a lot of fun. It's probably best to binge it in one or two sittings I'd say. Just go in knowing that it's meant to be a fun Christmas caper style of storytelling, rather than some giant beast.
RolandD - 11/23/2023, 11:36 AM
@worcestershire - I also enjoyed it. Renner and Steinfeld had great chemistry as did Steinfeld and Pugh. The latter was hilarious in her scenes with Kate, but it wasn’t slapstick or ridiculous humor. In fact, it’s hard to refer to Kate without saying Kate Bishop every time. You’ll get that when you watch it.
DocSpock - 11/23/2023, 11:40 AM
@worcestershire -

It is great.
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 11:46 AM
@RolandD - alright then. I’ll trust you since you’ve actually watched it
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 11:48 AM
@worcestershire - Go in and binge watch it knowing it is just following a tradition of a fun Christmas based action movie typa affair like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon and if is a fun show to watch. Chemistry between characters is solid and doesn't go overboard with humor.
LysergicMeinbal - 11/23/2023, 11:51 AM
@worcestershire - ehh it wasn't that good. People are going to say it was great because everyone all of sudden just wants to be positive no matter how bad something is. It's the herd mentality trying to force those with differing opinions to be quiet.
dagenspear - 11/23/2023, 12:06 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - I think the fairly opposite.
dagenspear - 11/23/2023, 12:07 PM
@worcestershire - You may like it. Personally I found it to be fun with some solid character moments, and some flaws here or there.
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 12:08 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - WAY more of a herd mentality doing the blanket hate everything around here, and I mean everything, than folk on a CBM site actualy saying they enjoyed comic book movies and shows. Almost ALL who have stated they liked stuff have all recognised flaws to so not like anyone (other than maybe one) is going around saying anything is perfect.
RedFury - 11/23/2023, 12:28 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - Lol... so what you're saying is that those who enjoyed it are part of a herd because of said culture. But here you are saying that you didn't enjoy it, and those who did shouldn't be taken seriously. And you somehow think you aren't doing the same thing as them?

Seems a bit hypocritical to me.
Slotherin - 11/23/2023, 12:40 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - oh god, do you call people sheep too?
LysergicMeinbal - 11/23/2023, 1:13 PM
@Slotherin - I could call you ducks if it makes you feel better. There have been literally posts being made here that call for people to be more positive and less negative. Everytime someone says anything negative about a movie or director people here jump on them and call them "backwards" or "sexis,racist,homophobes". Many of you make people not wanna say anything that goes against the norms of the current societal standard. You will call those people names,bash them on threads. Let people hate movies and directors,let them hate whatever they want...the same goes the other way let people love movies without calling them names. Instead of dividing yourselves,try seeing your all the same.
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 1:36 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - Nobody is stopping anyone saying they do not like anything and name calling in both directions is always wrong.

However you instantly dismissed anyone and everyone enjoying this show, most of whom I seem to recall having openly and freely stated they strongly disliked a LOT of recent MCU content, as 'herd mentality' so I say pot meet kettle.
LiteraryJoe - 11/23/2023, 1:46 PM
@worcestershire - If you can handle “Get Hawkeye home for Xmas” it a fantastic time, very highly recommended for anyone eho dug this specific comic run.
LysergicMeinbal - 11/23/2023, 2:12 PM
@Apophis71 - ok
thedrudo - 11/23/2023, 2:41 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - Said it was good when it came out 2 years ago but sure — herd mentality 🫤
dragon316 - 11/23/2023, 2:53 PM
@worcestershire - need see it to find out never know asking strangers
Taonrey - 11/23/2023, 3:05 PM
@worcestershire - it’s pretty much a movie chopped up in 6 parts. It’s okay
Jrazz - 11/23/2023, 3:10 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - oh yes, it's SO HARD to hate anything today lmao cry
Fogs - 11/23/2023, 3:29 PM
@worcestershire - I wasn't a fan tbh. Wanted to like because I'm a Renner's hawkeye fan but couldn't.

Kate is annoying af and her story is uninteresting. Clint should be a relief but he doesn't want to be in the story at all (seems very meta btw).

I remember watching the ending and simply not believing how badly written it was. It was like they recorded a kid playing with their toys and transcribed the words to a script. I mean 'Boba Fett finale' type of bad.

To me (believe it or not) it's worse than she-hulk.
LysergicMeinbal - 11/23/2023, 3:34 PM
@thedrudo - ok
LysergicMeinbal - 11/23/2023, 3:35 PM
@Jrazz - ok
LysergicMeinbal - 11/23/2023, 3:38 PM
@Jrazz - so do you feel better now that you came to me and ridiculed my post,using the trope laughing your ass off and imitating a cry emotion. Such as saying "boohoo cry about it".
thedrudo - 11/23/2023, 11:30 AM
Been rewatching this because it’s set during Christmas. Halfway through and really dig it still. One of my favorite Marvel shows.
bkmeijer1 - 11/23/2023, 11:35 AM
Glad they didn't out that in there as well. The show already had a few storylines too many going on imo. And Yelena with the night vision looked cooler anyway
DocSpock - 11/23/2023, 11:43 AM


This show was great family fun. Only bested by Loki season 2.

The rest of the D+ shows range from mediocre & tedious to unimportant & lousy.
Origame - 11/23/2023, 11:45 AM
Yeah good call. That is so out of character for yelena. It makes far more sense for her to go after Clint and make it clear it's her, a black widow.

Plus it doesn't even make sense she'd know or care that Clint was ronin because his time as ronin literally had nothing to do with Natasha dying.
dagenspear - 11/23/2023, 12:05 PM
It wouldn't have made a lot of sense for Yelena to wear that costume, so I think it worked to not do it.
SonOfAGif - 11/23/2023, 12:48 PM
I feel like Daredevil should have been set between Infinity War & Endgame where New York has been at the center of gang violence due to the blip and Wilson Fisk has escaped prison and has successfully deleted his files and has a clean slate and is building his empire. But a new vigilante by the name of "Ronin" has been brutally slaughtering members of Fisk's empire and leaving gorey crime scenes. Matt Murdock begins his hunt for the "Ronin" to stop the blood bath that has reached Hell's Kitchen but the two have more incoming than Matt knows. And let the first season take place in that time period.
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 1:43 PM
@SonOfAGif - Would have loved a show or two set firmly during the blip, would have helped line up the RL timeline with the MCU one and fully explore the impacts directly of it and having both Hawkeye as Ronin and DD in it would have been great. However that 2yr lockout of even being able to approach the actors to get them onboard and other issues like COVID and stries...


...probably a bit late in the day to fully set one then now but flashbacks to that period could still be included I guess :D
SonOfAGif - 11/23/2023, 2:10 PM
@Apophis71 - Daredevil is being rewritten so there isn't an excuse they couldn't make season 1 set in 2019/20/21 whichever year between the blip. It could also have shown the vicious and sadistic side of Clint with the blood and gore since it would be TV-MA making his scene in Endgame more aggressive knowing and seeing the bodies he left behind.
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 2:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - Wouldn't be against it, that or something like they did with Arrow where we get ample time going back to a prior period at least and do all of that sort of stuff. I mean for instance as they seem to be doing trial of the century the first episode being back then showing the original White Tiger in action fighting alongside DD prior to getting into the legal drama stuff could be cool too.
SonOfAGif - 11/23/2023, 3:23 PM
@Apophis71 - If it was set between Infinity War & Endgame we could see maybe the legal aspect of it being Matt trying to find documentation of Fisk's crimes to present to a judge because all of his criminal history has been erased. And we could see the Sokovia Accords be eliminated.
artbookguy - 11/23/2023, 1:47 PM
The images in this tweet were from my YouTube, they are also included on her tweet comments. Can find me on twitter as theartbookguy and YouTube as The Artbook Collector. Full flip through video of the book is on there
Taonrey - 11/23/2023, 3:03 PM
“Kate stole the show “

She the main character, I don’t think the main character can steal the show.
Fogs - 11/23/2023, 3:36 PM
Kate was way too [frick]ing annoying. Rolled my eyes whenever she was onscreen.

It's a huge contrast with Kamala, who was so likeable in her show.

