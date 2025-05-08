IRONHEART BTS Image Reveals New Look At Anthony Ramos As The Hood And Manny Montata As "Cousin John"

A new behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming Ironheart series gives us another look at Anthony Ramos as the villainous Hood, alongside Manny Montana as "Cousin John."

News
By MarkCassidy - May 08, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Empire Magazine has shared a new behind-the-scenes image from Marvel Television's upcoming Ironheart series, featuring Hamilton and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins, a.k.a. The Hood, and Good Girls actor Manny Montana as "Cousin John."

Whether Montana will turn out to be playing an established character from the comics remains to be seen, but Ramos will be taking on the role of a powerful magic-user in league with Mephisto.

Here's what the actor had to say about this new take on The Hood in a recent interview with EW.

"Parker Robbins in the comics is from New York, but being able to flip his story and making him from Chicago, we made him from Humboldt Park, which has, obviously, a large Puerto Rican population."

"We created this whole backstory with his mom being from the Young Lords and raising him that way. Chicago plays a huge part in the identity of all of our characters and the identity of this show, so I'm really excited for people to experience that. It was just a gift to be able to shoot there. It's an amazing city, one of the greatest cities in the world."

Ironheart follows Riri Williams as she "returns to her hometown of Chicago. There, she discovers secrets that bring technology and magic into conflict, leading her on an exciting and dangerous adventure."

In the comics, Riri is encouraged to suit-up and fight crime by Tony Stark, who becomes a mentor of sorts to the young hero. Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame would obviously make that particular dynamic very difficult to replicate, but Ironheart is expected to carry on Iron Man's legacy (to some extent, at least).

“Robert Downey Jr and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey,” star Dominique Thorne recalled during an interview with Empire. “He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man.”

Ironheart also stars Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Elam, and Anji White. Sacha Baron Cohen is also rumored to make his MCU debut as Mephisto, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Rumor: IRONHEART Trailer Release Date Reportedly Revealed
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/8/2025, 9:20 AM
I think this show is going to surprise similar to Agatha
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/8/2025, 9:23 AM
@MyCoolYoung - Maybe.

Weirdly I always kind of forget about Agatha despite liking it and the spooky October vibe.

Of those Disney+ shows I’d put Loki at 1 followed by Hawkeye and Agatha.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/8/2025, 9:26 AM
@MyCoolYoung - Im looking forward to it. The comments in the articles for the show are going to be so [frick]ing annoying. ill just want to talk about the episodes and have to sift through all the angry incels who have to really let us know they dont like the show or Disney.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 9:31 AM
@MyCoolYoung - same!!.

I have been liking what I’m hearing and seeing about the show
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/8/2025, 9:54 AM
@supermanrex - Yet, in almost every thread, one of you so called tolerant people comes in and calls a large nunber of people names because you disagree with them.

Maybe they just don't like the show. Maybe, most people won't like the show. Marvel has held on to this for a long time. Its been sitting on a shelf for years. If they were confident in it, they would have released it.

I don't know what the reason is but D+ is dying. This is due to years of not giving paying customers what they asked for. No one is obligated to give Disney their money.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/8/2025, 10:11 AM
@supermanrex - ill be active. I'm watching the show for the mcu world building. Happy to discuss episodes with you
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/8/2025, 9:21 AM
Have we gotten a trailer yet?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/8/2025, 9:30 AM

Another D+ sh!tter that no one asked for.

Pass.
Spike101
Spike101 - 5/8/2025, 9:38 AM
@DocSpock - you just know this is going to be terrible before they even release it. The complete lack of any publicity this close to its release just enforces that feeling.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/8/2025, 9:45 AM
@Spike101 - I think this was put together before Marvel shook things up and the show will definitely feel like it. They are sitting on it because the pros and cons of releasing it probably balance out lol. Shelve it and waste a ton of money and get criticism for ditching a show about Riri. Or release it and possibly endure a shitload of ragebait videos and critics trashing the whole thing.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/8/2025, 9:56 AM
@DocSpock - They should have batgirled this. Daredevil was decent and no one watched it. TB was decent and its not doing great. Its not worth the brand damage.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/8/2025, 10:10 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r -

I agree completely. I'm kinda drunk, but what is TB?
mountainman
mountainman - 5/8/2025, 10:17 AM
@DocSpock - He should have called it NA.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/8/2025, 9:31 AM
This pretty much confirms the leaked Mephisto pics are legit since this is the exact same Red Hood character that was in those leaks. Spoilers - https://www.reddit.com/r/LeaksAndRumors/comments/1kdpbze/ironheart_mephisto/
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/8/2025, 9:33 AM
i have my doubts about this show. i hated riri in WF and thought she was annoying AF. i may be wrong and it may turn out good but this doesnt seem like must watch tv for me.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/8/2025, 9:57 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - She was terribly written. I dont know why they gave her the sassy vibe. Talk about a sterotype. Shes not like that in the comics.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/8/2025, 10:08 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - agreed
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/8/2025, 9:34 AM
Manny Montana freaks me out.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/8/2025, 9:42 AM
@SummersEssex - His sister Hannah is kinda frightening too these days.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 9:46 AM
Cool , I like Ramos’s look as the MCU’s take on “The Hood”!!.

User Comment Image

It’s likely that Manny Montana (who’s a good actor) is just playing Parker’s cousin in this version that is a part of his gang that we know Riri joins due to her own circumstances until they eventually are on opposing sides.

Going by Ramos’s comments here , this version of Parker seems to have altruistic intentions but is going about them the wrong way since his mom was from the Young Lords which is a real life activist organization that originated from a street gang so he’s likely trying to look out for his own people.

Anyway , looking forward to this!!.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/8/2025, 9:48 AM
Maybe I forgot Manny Montana was in this but hell yeah! Love that guy, he's great.
HegoD
HegoD - 5/8/2025, 10:01 AM
Give us Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto. Is it too hard to confirm it? :D
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 10:02 AM
@HegoD - they probably want to keep it a surprise for people who don’t know.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/8/2025, 10:08 AM
Why is Ice T playing the Hood?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/8/2025, 10:17 AM
Who thinks the opening music will be hip hop inspired?

