IRONHEART First Reactions - 5 Things You Need To Know About The Latest MCU TV Series

The first social media reactions for Ironheart blasted online last night, and we're now taking a closer look at what they tell us about the next Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series before it premieres.

By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 06:06 AM EST
The social media embargo for Ironheart lifted yesterday evening, with reviews set to follow tonight when the first three episodes premiere on Disney+.

Critics were given the entire six-episode season (which has rarely been the case in the past), and the consensus thus far is mostly positive. There are some big complaints, though, and it's by no means shaping up to be a critical home run like last month's Thunderbolts*

Ironheart has been sitting on the shelf since the end of 2022, but is it worth the wait? In this feature, we're taking a closer look at what critics have said about the show, bringing you some insights into what to expect from Riri Williams' first solo adventure.

You can learn more about what's to come in Ironheart by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. It Has A Must-See Finale

Critics rarely unanimously agree on anything, but everyone is praising Ironheart's finale. Fortunately, with the entire six-episode season dropping over two weeks, you won't have to wait long before being able to watch it (and, while it's a satisfying payoff to the rest of the season, it's also relatively standalone).

@3AngryNerds, for example, writes, "That final episode? Wild casting move. Totally didn’t see it coming, but it worked." That's as big of a hint as we'll give you about what's to come. 

Ironheart was shot in 2022, meaning it's a product of the "quantity over quality" era, which also produced Secret Invasion and Echo. At the time, Marvel Studios was struggling to stick the landing with its finales, so this series managing to satisfy should be welcomed by fans. 
 

4. The Story Is Lacking

While some critics have praised Ironheart's story, the majority appeared to walk away largely unimpressed. ComicBookMovie.com's own Rohan Patel, for example, noted that "it really takes a while to get going."

In my reaction, I echoed those thoughts by pointing out that Ironheart "doesn't break any new ground with its story." It's a relatively straightforward affair, with little more to it than what you've seen in the trailers. @HollywoodHandle was slightly less forgiving. "Bland characters and a super uninteresting plot that doesn't [know] where it wants to go," the outlet said on X.

Despite that, the dynamic between the characters and how things play out between Riri and The Hood do sound mostly like a win. It's just the overall conceit of the teenager falling in with a bad crowd and realising the error of her ways that doesn't quite stick the landing.
 

3. A Hit-And-Miss Selection Of Characters

While Ironheart's character work is being praised, it seems your mileage with them might vary. @GermainLussier hailed the show's "fantastic characters," with @BpopeTV arguing that the "dynamic between Riri and Natalie is the glue" (we'd agree with that sentiment). 

The Hood's effectiveness as a villain is being debated, while some supporting characters are described as "two-dimensional" or, as I put it, "the less said about The Hood's crew, the better." 

On the plus side, it appears the exploration of Riri's budding friendship with her AI, Natalie, is worth the price of admission alone. "[Ironheart] by far is the chemistry between Thorne and Ross. Their friendship is what gives Riri's journey and decisions gravitas," explains @FenixNests.
 

2. Dominique Thorne Shines

"Dominique Thorne shines as Riri Williams," "Dominique Thorne is the embodiment of Riri Williams," and "Dominique Thorne is a force to be reckoned with as Riri Williams," are just a few examples of the praise being heaped upon Ironheart's lead star.

The actor impressed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but this series clearly gives her the chance to shine in a way she couldn't as a supporting character in an otherwise very busy movie.

As for the other standouts? @TheJonathanSim might have put it best when he said, "From the heroes to the villains, everyone is magnetic. Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich are outstanding. Anthony Ramos is in rare form." Lyric Ross is also one to watch.
 

1. It's A Smaller Story...With Big MCU Implications

Ironheart isn't lacking in action (and the VFX is being described as some of Marvel Television's best), but as @MrMovieGuy86 succinctly puts it, "This is a much smaller, more intimate story." That will come as a surprise to many of you, but a case could be made for Riri Williams being categorised as a street-level superhero, to some degree.

As noted, the finale is dedicated to setting up the MCU's future beyond just Ironheart's place in it. Or, as @POCculture teased, "This series has massive implications for the future of the [MCU]. MASSIVE."

They aren't exaggerating, as the series could serve as a launching platform for a lot of different stories. Fortunately, the mix of science and magic (which has been largely overlooked in trailers) also works, based on comments from critics. 

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2025, 6:36 AM
Waiting on the New Rockstars/Screencrush/Birdman/Everything Always etc takes. I may watc- no I'm not.
DonkeyLift
DonkeyLift - 6/24/2025, 6:43 AM
@KennKathleen - you’re waiting for other people to break the movie down for you rather than going and experiencing it?
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2025, 7:01 AM
@DonkeyLift - Zero people on Earth watch every movie and show that is released. Many people use reviews to help determine is something will be worth their time or not.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 8:47 AM
@mountainman - zero? Painting a broad stroke right there lmao
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2025, 9:34 AM
@bobevanz - I stand by my claim, despite the number of slovenly humans that watch far too much TV.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2025, 12:25 PM
I get sick of wasting 8-10 hours of life watching something I don't really want to see, JUST to gain 1-3 mins of information that I actually care about. Besides, I like that one guy's Lil doggie named "Doug". Doug is cool.

Now- give me some awesome adult drama/suspense with a sprinkle of horror/thriller in a "What If?" tale- I'd watch the 💩 out of that.

B,C, even D listers in a Marvel Team-Up TV show- I'd likely watch it!

However, if you have either or both of the Kathleen Cartman entertainment requirements, I'd rather hear details from Colton and Doug.


ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/24/2025, 6:52 AM
It just feels like if they wanted to do The Hood, a character like Ghost Rider or another supernatural hero would have been a better fit than Ironheart. Too bad that Armor Wars project with Cheadle being discussed for never went anywhere, because him serving as a mentor to Riri would've made sense to have the character involved in that one.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2025, 12:27 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Having Cheadle mentor her would've made me watch this. 100%. Excellent idea.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/24/2025, 6:54 AM
So skip to the end?
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/24/2025, 7:23 AM
@JustAWaffle - Someone will post it to YouTube.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 7:01 AM
Correct me if I’m wrong but this is the last series from the Chapek D+ Mandate right?.

If so then it still getting mostly positive acclaim from different reactions I’ve seen so far is not a bad thing at all and hope gets reflected in the actual reviews aswell…

Anyway , the show seems fun to me so looking forward to watching it!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 7:03 AM
Wild casting choice huh?.

I guess Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto falls under that category , I would say.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/24/2025, 7:04 AM
Imagine wasting your time watching this trash
Reginator
Reginator - 6/24/2025, 7:46 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - thats too insane to even imagine
Slotherin
Slotherin - 6/24/2025, 9:20 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - imagine everyone ready to bitch about something being trash without seeing it... Or commenting just to knock it
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/24/2025, 11:24 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - you're so right and so cool for this. Your insight is valuable and your command of the English language is so immaculate that I chubbed right up reading your comment. Thank you for the good you do in the world.
Musikonica
Musikonica - 6/24/2025, 12:03 PM
It looks like garbage. According to this article, it sounds like garbage. The majority of people who watched the full show said the story is garbage. Sometimes you don't need to waste several hours examining things to find out it's garbage.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/24/2025, 12:28 PM
@SummersEssex - thank you mon frere
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/24/2025, 7:22 AM
I’m sure the people who made it are proud at least…
KindredMac
KindredMac - 6/24/2025, 9:07 AM
@IAmAHoot - As well as their families...
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2025, 7:23 AM
"and the consensus thus far is mostly positive."

All while the examples in this very article and Mark's breakdown last night seem to articulate that the show is mid af.
Reginator
Reginator - 6/24/2025, 9:16 AM
maybe people were just overjoyed it was the last episode and it would all be over?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2025, 9:36 AM
How can you say the reviews were mostly positive and then you write "While some critics have praised Ironheart's story, the majority appeared to walk away largely unimpressed."
Baf
Baf - 6/24/2025, 10:26 AM
Sounds like a Marvel movie. Everything is just ok but the end is good. Disney is the master of post credit scenes.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 6/24/2025, 11:02 AM
Remember in Wakanda when she blew up this police officers that were just doing there jobs???

Some hero.

at 2min 20sec

