IRONHEART First Reactions - 5 Things You Need To Know About The Latest MCU TV Series

The social media embargo for Ironheart lifted yesterday evening, with reviews set to follow tonight when the first three episodes premiere on Disney+. Critics were given the entire six-episode season (which has rarely been the case in the past), and the consensus thus far is mostly positive. There are some big complaints, though, and it's by no means shaping up to be a critical home run like last month's Thunderbolts*. Ironheart has been sitting on the shelf since the end of 2022, but is it worth the wait? In this feature, we're taking a closer look at what critics have said about the show, bringing you some insights into what to expect from Riri Williams' first solo adventure. You can learn more about what's to come in Ironheart by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. It Has A Must-See Finale Critics rarely unanimously agree on anything, but everyone is praising Ironheart's finale. Fortunately, with the entire six-episode season dropping over two weeks, you won't have to wait long before being able to watch it (and, while it's a satisfying payoff to the rest of the season, it's also relatively standalone). @3AngryNerds, for example, writes, "That final episode? Wild casting move. Totally didn’t see it coming, but it worked." That's as big of a hint as we'll give you about what's to come. Ironheart was shot in 2022, meaning it's a product of the "quantity over quality" era, which also produced Secret Invasion and Echo. At the time, Marvel Studios was struggling to stick the landing with its finales, so this series managing to satisfy should be welcomed by fans.



4. The Story Is Lacking While some critics have praised Ironheart's story, the majority appeared to walk away largely unimpressed. ComicBookMovie.com's own Rohan Patel, for example, noted that "it really takes a while to get going." In my reaction, I echoed those thoughts by pointing out that Ironheart "doesn't break any new ground with its story." It's a relatively straightforward affair, with little more to it than what you've seen in the trailers. @HollywoodHandle was slightly less forgiving. "Bland characters and a super uninteresting plot that doesn't [know] where it wants to go," the outlet said on X. Despite that, the dynamic between the characters and how things play out between Riri and The Hood do sound mostly like a win. It's just the overall conceit of the teenager falling in with a bad crowd and realising the error of her ways that doesn't quite stick the landing.



3. A Hit-And-Miss Selection Of Characters While Ironheart's character work is being praised, it seems your mileage with them might vary. @GermainLussier hailed the show's "fantastic characters," with @BpopeTV arguing that the "dynamic between Riri and Natalie is the glue" (we'd agree with that sentiment). The Hood's effectiveness as a villain is being debated, while some supporting characters are described as "two-dimensional" or, as I put it, "the less said about The Hood's crew, the better." On the plus side, it appears the exploration of Riri's budding friendship with her AI, Natalie, is worth the price of admission alone. "[Ironheart] by far is the chemistry between Thorne and Ross. Their friendship is what gives Riri's journey and decisions gravitas," explains @FenixNests.



2. Dominique Thorne Shines "Dominique Thorne shines as Riri Williams," "Dominique Thorne is the embodiment of Riri Williams," and "Dominique Thorne is a force to be reckoned with as Riri Williams," are just a few examples of the praise being heaped upon Ironheart's lead star. The actor impressed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but this series clearly gives her the chance to shine in a way she couldn't as a supporting character in an otherwise very busy movie. As for the other standouts? @TheJonathanSim might have put it best when he said, "From the heroes to the villains, everyone is magnetic. Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich are outstanding. Anthony Ramos is in rare form." Lyric Ross is also one to watch.



1. It's A Smaller Story...With Big MCU Implications Ironheart isn't lacking in action (and the VFX is being described as some of Marvel Television's best), but as @MrMovieGuy86 succinctly puts it, "This is a much smaller, more intimate story." That will come as a surprise to many of you, but a case could be made for Riri Williams being categorised as a street-level superhero, to some degree. As noted, the finale is dedicated to setting up the MCU's future beyond just Ironheart's place in it. Or, as @POCculture teased, "This series has massive implications for the future of the [MCU]. MASSIVE." They aren't exaggerating, as the series could serve as a launching platform for a lot of different stories. Fortunately, the mix of science and magic (which has been largely overlooked in trailers) also works, based on comments from critics. #Ironheart doesn't break any new ground with its story (and the less said about The Hood's crew, the better). However, it's an enjoyable ride buoyed by stellar performances from Dominique Thorne, Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric Ross. DON'T MISS THE FINALE! 👀 pic.twitter.com/otgDMsqP0d — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) June 24, 2025