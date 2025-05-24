IRONHEART: Riri Williams Strikes An IRON MAN-Like Pose In New Stills From The Upcoming Disney+ Series

Two new stills from Marvel Television's Ironheart have been released, putting the spotlight on Riri Williams suited up and striking an Iron Man-like pose. We also have a new behind-the-scenes shot...

By JoshWilding - May 24, 2025 11:05 AM EST
The first teaser for Ironheart arrived shortly before Superman's latest trailer, and...it was quickly forgotten. Marvel Television could have done more to build excitement, and it's a shame that a greater focus wasn't put on the show's supernatural elements. 

The MCU's Riri Williams has no known ties to Tony Stark, meaning the sneak peek couldn't focus on that. However, a newly released still sees the teenager striking an Iron Man-like pose.

A second shot takes us behind the scenes with director Samantha Bailey and lead star Dominique Thorne.

Ironheart wrapped production at the end of 2022, and has been sitting on the shelf ever since. It's unclear where this character fits into the wider MCU, though Thorne isn't expected to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday despite previously crossing paths with Black Panther and Namor.

Marvel Television is expected to release all six episodes over two weeks, though a second season supposedly hasn't been discounted (depending on the response to the show's debut). 

"Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil," executive producer Ryan Coolger recently teased. "You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have."

"Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination."

Addressing the fact Riri has no connection with Iron Man, the filmmaker added, "It was very quickly realized that she was her own character in her own lane. There’s a difference between [Riri] and maybe a Captain America or a Black Panther, where a mantle is being passed."

"This is a character who was obviously influenced by Tony Stark and inspired by him, but she is also very different and doing her own thing," Coogler concluded.

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/24/2025, 11:30 AM
MCU Zero Hype label Is wild !
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/24/2025, 11:42 AM
@Malatrova15 - and it deserves it!
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/24/2025, 11:30 AM
Trailer made this look like utter crap.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/24/2025, 11:35 AM
ICONIC!
User Comment Image
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 5/24/2025, 11:37 AM
The suit is so much better than in Wakanda Forever! Why did they think we wanted to start with that Anime style?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2025, 11:38 AM
The armor looks good imo!!.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/24/2025, 11:44 AM
When cgi is needed for a smoke effect rather than a practical one, youll know the team behind it is very very bad.

