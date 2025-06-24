IRONHEART's Three-Episode Premiere Finally Reveals How Riri Williams Is Connected To Iron Man - SPOILERS

In the first three episodes of Ironheart, we finally learn what Riri Williams' connection to Tony Stark/Iron Man is, and what led to the teenager building a suit of armour. You can find out more here...

We first met Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where it was revealed that she'd created a Vibranium detector. That angered the Wakandans and made her a target of Namor and his fellow Talokans. 

The movie saw Riri flee from those who sought to capture her by piloting an Iron Man-like armour. Later, with Shuri's help, the teenager created a technologically advanced suit that she was ultimately forced to hand back to the Wakandans. 

The Black Panther sequel didn't expand on whether Ironheart has ties to Tony Stark/Iron Man, and it's been obvious for a while that she wouldn't get an AI version of the fallen Avenger to accompany her into battle. Instead, the MCU skips beyond that point in the comics and introduces N.A.T.A.L.I.E., an AI based on the friend she lost in a drive-by shooting years earlier. 

Her step-dad, Gary, was also killed, and it turns out that he inspired her decision to create a suit. Gary idolised Iron Man, and after Riri survived the shooting that took her father figure and best friend, she wants to create armours which can he sued by first responders to get to the scenes of accidents much faster.

It's established that Riri respects Tony, but she's by no means setting out to become the new Iron Man in Ironheart

Talking to Huffington Post, Dominique Thorne said, "Riri is not a billionaire. She is not a mogul. She is not a white man. She is a 19-year-old Black girl from the South Side of Chicago who is dumpster diving to find her parts and building them in her spare time as a full-time student at M.I.T."

"She’s an engineer and a genius, that they do have in common," the actor acknowledged. "But I think it’s easy to want to compare because we know what’s familiar. She’s a new person pursuing a new dream. A different dream for much different reasons, and her existence and ability to create something even remotely similar, despite how different and nuanced and special it is because of the difference, is incredible."

That in itself, she explained, is "a testament to the legacy that Tony Stark left behind. [Tony Stark] inspired millions of people in the MCU and out here in our real little world. So Riri was absolutely one of those people who took something incredible from Tony Stark’s legacy, but at the end of the day, she’s a different person."

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

The first three episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2025, 9:42 PM
"She is not a white man."

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 1:32 AM
@Feralwookiee - for real sista
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/24/2025, 9:48 PM
Stunning.

Brave.

Iconic.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 1:32 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - preach sista
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2025, 9:54 PM
@BruceWayng - He seemed genuine about it. And SBC is actually the perfect casting for Mephisto. He can play menacing and Mephisto is known for being over the top at times.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/24/2025, 9:56 PM
According to Film Threat/Chris Gore’s brief review the show isn’t just total ass…it’s absolute gapping butthole level bad. Which should be a shock to no one.

He did mention that Mephisto shows up in ep 5 or 6(ep 6 for sure) for anyone who is just interested in seeing him. So no need to watch this first trounce of episodes. He did mention that SBC was actually really good as Mephisto…although he could’ve been saying that in jest.

I can’t help but think that despite both shows being absolute garbage they really could’ve used both Agatha and Iron Heart to set up Doom.

Agatha should’ve introduced his mom and ended with a young Victor finding her spell book and making a deal with Mephisto and IH should’ve definitely featured something about Doom since it is ostensibly about the merging of magic and tech in the MCU
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 3:57 AM
@BruceWayng - Oh shit they kept SBC in there despite his casting couch rape sessions? I guess they knew the show was so bad that more bad press probably wouldn't hurt the bottom line at all.

You can't really get lower than rock bottom.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 3:58 AM
And the shpw's not big enough for people to make a fuss anyway. No one's watching the MCU anymore, just the multiversal crossover stuff.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2025, 10:03 PM
"she wants to create armours which can he sued by first responders"

So now she's stealing Captain Falcon's gimmick which is barely a movie old.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/24/2025, 10:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I struggled so hard to understand this sentence.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/24/2025, 10:12 PM
Yep. She said the thing. Of course she did. Just another Woke moron playing games in the victimhood Olympics.

How did Tony's being a white man help him get out of that cave in Afghanistan? If she can answer that question based on her ridiculous intersectional ladder, I'll actually watch her garbage show.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 1:07 AM
@HistoryofMatt - that's Ryan cooglar for you he hates white people
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2025, 10:33 PM
If she isn't setting out to be the next Ironman, why make the comparison in the review?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/24/2025, 11:04 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Because it generates clicks. That's my guess.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2025, 11:08 PM
@SonOfAGif - 100%. I don't dislike Josh in the slightest, but I dislike that headline because they're already calling her DEI before that
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/24/2025, 11:11 PM
@MyCoolYoung - DEI has become the new "woke" where the word has lost whatever meaning it was supposed to have. I ignore them at this point. The echo chamber they live in is fading.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2025, 11:18 PM
@SonOfAGif I don't take them seriously, but I do like to troll them with stuff like this.

User Comment Image
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/24/2025, 11:07 PM
The annoying dead friend AI is making this show really hard to watch.

I get that they dont have the money to adapt the Tony Stark AI from them comics because RDJ is expensive but they replaced it with the most utterly annoying character ever.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/24/2025, 11:12 PM
Guys, just in case you didn't catch it, Riri is "different."
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/25/2025, 1:31 AM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - for real
MikeyL
MikeyL - 6/25/2025, 12:44 AM
“which can he sued by first responders”

Begging you to read your article before posting it

