Will IRONHEART Get A Season 2? Dominique Thorne Reveals What She Knows About The Show's Future

Will IRONHEART Get A Season 2? Dominique Thorne Reveals What She Knows About The Show's Future

Ironheart wrapped shooting nearly three years ago, and ahead of the show's debut on Disney+ later this month, lead star Dominique Thorne shares what she's heard about a potential second season...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 13, 2025 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart
Source: The Direct

Ironheart wrapped production in late 2022, meaning the series has been on the shelf for the best part of three years. That may be an indication of issues with the show or Marvel Studios simply taking its time to perfect the visual effects. 

Either way, the series arrives on Disney+ in less than two weeks. That means we'll soon discover what sort of impact Riri Williams' story will have on the wider MCU (speculation about Mephisto's long-awaited debut continues to run rampant online). 

Talking to The DirectIronheart star Dominique Thorne was asked if there have been any official talks about a second season. "No, no," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor confirmed. "Not yet."

Asked what she'd like to see from Riri moving forward, Thorne added, "[I] don't think I can even say that without spoiling everything. I would like to see her explore the full range of other options presented to her in season 1."

"I think this time around, once again, her mind is opened about what actually exists in the world," she continued, "realizing that it's so much bigger than what she thought even in her hometown, that things are so much bigger and there's a lot more going on than she ever cared to know or to understand."

"So now that she does know what's out there, what does she choose? And, when she makes a choice, we know that she'll commit," Thorne added. "And so what does that, what does that look like for her to lean into the total left field option of what we would expect from her? I think that would be pretty cool."

These comments seem to indicate that Ironheart encountering magic after her clash with The Hood opens the door to the teenager further exploring the supernatural corner of the MCU. The latest trailer for Ironheart also confirmed that her armour will be powered by science and magic. 

While Ironheart season 2 isn't officially moving forward, Thorne did recently say that "the odds might be in our favor" when it comes to an appearance from Ironheart in Avengers: Doomsday

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

IRONHEART Star Dominique Thorne Hints At Riri's Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & SECRET WARS
Related:

IRONHEART Star Dominique Thorne Hints At Riri's Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & SECRET WARS
IRONHEART Trailer Sees Riri Williams Build A Magic-Powered Suit As We're Introduced To Her New AI
Recommended For You:

IRONHEART Trailer Sees Riri Williams Build A Magic-Powered Suit As We're Introduced To Her New AI

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 6/13/2025, 5:10 AM
Hardly anyone wants a first season of this so there’s really no point in pontificating about whether a second season will happen….
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/13/2025, 5:13 AM
@NodrickStripson - conversely..no one's even SEEN the first season so let's hold fire and enjoy ...or not enjoy..whatever suits. (Pun intended)
Let's just all try and hold off the hate till we've seen it yeah..?
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 6/13/2025, 5:50 AM
@OptimusInTime - - I wasn’t hating.
I think @Rexotron pretty much summed up my feelings on this below.
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/13/2025, 5:10 AM
Yeahhh.... step into the spotlight!!!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/13/2025, 5:19 AM
This series is going to be iconic. Season 2 is going to be iconicer
Rexotron
Rexotron - 6/13/2025, 5:32 AM
I don't think it's hating when anyone says that it's not going to get a season 2. While reasons were somewhat different, no one wanted this character when she got her own comic series. No one wants this character now. I want to like the series. But I'm also aware that this could potentially be the last time we see Riri Williams in the MCU because no one gives a [frick].
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/13/2025, 5:55 AM
Yeah, I don't see it happening. It might be a hit like Agatha, but I'm 99% sure it might even end up being the least watched MCU show.

Rather just see her be part of the Young Avengers. Same with all the other young superheroes. That and Midnight Sons are long overdue. Time to bring them together soon.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder