Will IRONHEART Get A Season 2? Dominique Thorne Reveals What She Knows About The Show's Future

Ironheart wrapped production in late 2022, meaning the series has been on the shelf for the best part of three years. That may be an indication of issues with the show or Marvel Studios simply taking its time to perfect the visual effects.

Either way, the series arrives on Disney+ in less than two weeks. That means we'll soon discover what sort of impact Riri Williams' story will have on the wider MCU (speculation about Mephisto's long-awaited debut continues to run rampant online).

Talking to The Direct, Ironheart star Dominique Thorne was asked if there have been any official talks about a second season. "No, no," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor confirmed. "Not yet."

Asked what she'd like to see from Riri moving forward, Thorne added, "[I] don't think I can even say that without spoiling everything. I would like to see her explore the full range of other options presented to her in season 1."

"I think this time around, once again, her mind is opened about what actually exists in the world," she continued, "realizing that it's so much bigger than what she thought even in her hometown, that things are so much bigger and there's a lot more going on than she ever cared to know or to understand."

"So now that she does know what's out there, what does she choose? And, when she makes a choice, we know that she'll commit," Thorne added. "And so what does that, what does that look like for her to lean into the total left field option of what we would expect from her? I think that would be pretty cool."

These comments seem to indicate that Ironheart encountering magic after her clash with The Hood opens the door to the teenager further exploring the supernatural corner of the MCU. The latest trailer for Ironheart also confirmed that her armour will be powered by science and magic.

While Ironheart season 2 isn't officially moving forward, Thorne did recently say that "the odds might be in our favor" when it comes to an appearance from Ironheart in Avengers: Doomsday.

It’s not about the suit, but who’s behind it.



See Riri Williams suit up in Marvel Television’s #Ironheart, arriving June 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FoG8HN5o4w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 12, 2025

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.