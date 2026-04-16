Alpha Flight And Jessica Jones Projects Rumored To Be In The Works At Marvel Studios

Alpha Flight And Jessica Jones Projects Rumored To Be In The Works At Marvel Studios

According to a new rumour, Marvel Studios is developing new projects revolving around Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight and Jessica Jones, following the latter's return in Daredevil: Born Again.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2026 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Jessica Jones

Marvel Studios likely won't fully reveal its plans for the next Saga of MCU storytelling until 2027's San Diego Comic-Con and D23 events. We know Black Panther 3 and an X-Men reboot are in the works, but what else is coming? 

Well, a new rumour shared by insider @MyTimeToShineH claims that an Alpha Flight project is in development at the studio. It's unclear whether this would be a movie, TV show, or Special Presentation.

In the comics, Alpha Flight is Canada's premier team of superheroes, which was organised under the auspices of the Canadian Government's Department H. Following the passing of the Super-Powers Registration Act, all superpowered individuals, including Mutants, were enlisted to serve their country. 

There have been many notable members over the years, including Vindicator, Guardian, Northstar, Puck, Snowbird, Aurora, Shaman, Sasquatch, and Wolverine. 

20th Century Fox was considering an Alpha Flight movie before Disney acquired the studio, and the potential for an interesting adaptation is there. Thunderbolts* showed the risks of a team-up movie of lesser-known characters, so if this does happen in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, we'd bet on a character like Wolverine being front and centre. 

The scooper is also reporting that a new Jessica Jones project is now moving forward. This isn't the first time we've heard this, of course, and it comes just days after chatter about Heroes for Hire spinning out of the events of Daredevil: Born Again.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo once seemed likely possibilities for a Jessica Jones cameo, and it was widely reported that Krysten Ritter came close to shooting a cameo for the latter. Unfortunately, that was scrapped when it became a standalone "Marvel Spotlight" series, branding that Marvel Studios eventually revisited for Wonder Man

Regardless, despite the largely disappointing second and third seasons of Jessica Jones, fans are excited to see Ritter get another chance courtesy of Marvel Studios. 

Jessica has yet to show up in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but how her story plays out there will likely set the stage for her in Season 3 and whatever form this potential project takes. Of course, it's important to note that not everything Marvel develops is guaranteed to become a reality.

Asked about her return to the role in a recent interview, Ritter said, "I think the fans are really going to enjoy seeing Jessica having evolved, but also maintaining the things that we loved about her in the first place. Balancing those two things is important to me, and I think that people will be excited to see her, especially in these bigger action sequences."

"That was something I know everyone wanted to see more of, and we’re going to deliver," she continued. "It was a really positive experience. It felt celebratory. Like a victory lap, truly. You’re back by popular demand [Laughs]. Professionally, this was such a unique experience, and to play a character that means so much to people, and to be able to do it again is so rare."

Let us know your thoughts on these latest MCU rumours in the comments section below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/16/2026, 8:04 AM
Alpha Flight vs T.E.A.E.


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KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/16/2026, 8:18 AM
Please no, I'm Canadian and I despise Alpha Flight
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/16/2026, 8:31 AM
@KaptainKhaos - Oh no... KaptainKhaos despises them, we can't have that lol

You are free to not watch (if it actually gets made)
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/16/2026, 8:31 AM
@KaptainKhaos - I’m not Canadian I like captain canuck more than alpha flight I kinda know how you feel about team with different reasons maybe
gambgel
gambgel - 4/16/2026, 8:22 AM
in the next 4 years, MTTSH will post about 20 projects being in development...... and Id bet huge money 80% of them wont ever happen.


(that aside, this would be a cool show or movie, tho)
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/16/2026, 8:31 AM
One of the great John Byrne's finest teams.

And this...

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Man, no one saw that coming back inthe day.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/16/2026, 8:42 AM
A JJ special presentation or new season would be great! LOVE that The Defenders are back!!

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