LEGION Star Dan Stevens On The Possibility Of Returning As David Haller In The MCU

Over the course of its three seasons, FX's Legion established itself as one of the most intriguing, visually-arresting, and flat-out strange Marvel Comics-based shows of all time.

Set in the X-Men universe (kinda), the series followed the son of Charles Xavier, David Haller (Dan Stevens), as he attempted to manage his dissociative identity disorder while also coming to terms with being one of the most powerful telepaths alive.

The trippy nature of the show did lead to some confusing plot points, but overall, Legion is still widely regarded as truly audacious television.

Fans were disappointed when it was announced that Legion would end after three seasons, but with several characters from Fox's now defunct X-Men universe making the jump to the MCU, is there a chance we might see Haller again?

Stevens was asked about the possibility of reprising the role while doing press for Abigail, and the idea of one day crossing paths with co-star Kathryn Newton's Ant-Man character, Kassie Lang, was floated.

You know I had to mention Legion when talking to Dan Stevens! Then he and Kathryn Newton brainstormed how Legion and Cassie Lang could cross paths in the MCU...



Also, see Abigail in theaters because it's the most fun you'll have all year! #Abigail pic.twitter.com/2vYnQQxvqj — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) April 18, 2024

In a separate CinemaCon interview with Screen Rant, Stevens reflected on the role, and joked that he was going to find Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy to see if they could work something out.

"It was a really fun role. I've never had anything like it come across my inbox, and it was such a fun gang to work with. The director of Deadpool is here tonight. I think we could maybe have a word. Do you think we should corner him and see what we can do? This is Vegas. We can sort this out."

Would you like to see Stevens return as David Haller? Drop us a comment down below.

"David Haller is a troubled young man who was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a child. Shuffled from one psychiatric institution to the next, in his early 30s, David meets and falls in love with a beautiful and troubled fellow patient named Syd. After a startling encounter with her, he must confront the shocking possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees may actually be real. With the help of Syd and a team of specialists who also possess unique and extraordinary gifts -- Ptonomy Wallace, Kerry Loudermilk and Cary Loudermilk -- David unlocks a deeply suppressed truth: he has been haunted his entire life by a malicious parasite of unimaginable power."