LEGION Star Dan Stevens On The Possibility Of Returning As David Haller In The MCU

While doing the rounds to promote his latest movie, Abigail, Dan Stevens spoke about the possibility of reprising his Legion role as David Haller in the MCU...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 20, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Over the course of its three seasons, FX's Legion established itself as one of the most intriguing, visually-arresting, and flat-out strange Marvel Comics-based shows of all time.

Set in the X-Men universe (kinda), the series followed the son of Charles Xavier, David Haller (Dan Stevens), as he attempted to manage his dissociative identity disorder while also coming to terms with being one of the most powerful telepaths alive.

The trippy nature of the show did lead to some confusing plot points, but overall, Legion is still widely regarded as truly audacious television.

Fans were disappointed when it was announced that Legion would end after three seasons, but with several characters from Fox's now defunct X-Men universe making the jump to the MCU, is there a chance we might see Haller again?

Stevens was asked about the possibility of reprising the role while doing press for Abigail, and the idea of one day crossing paths with co-star Kathryn Newton's Ant-Man character, Kassie Lang, was floated.

In a separate CinemaCon interview with Screen Rant, Stevens reflected on the role, and joked that he was going to find Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy to see if they could work something out.

"It was a really fun role. I've never had anything like it come across my inbox, and it was such a fun gang to work with. The director of Deadpool is here tonight. I think we could maybe have a word. Do you think we should corner him and see what we can do? This is Vegas. We can sort this out."

Would you like to see Stevens return as David Haller? Drop us a comment down below.

"David Haller is a troubled young man who was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a child. Shuffled from one psychiatric institution to the next, in his early 30s, David meets and falls in love with a beautiful and troubled fellow patient named Syd. After a startling encounter with her, he must confront the shocking possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees may actually be real. With the help of Syd and a team of specialists who also possess unique and extraordinary gifts -- Ptonomy Wallace, Kerry Loudermilk and Cary Loudermilk -- David unlocks a deeply suppressed truth: he has been haunted his entire life by a malicious parasite of unimaginable power."

Evansly
Evansly - 4/20/2024, 10:53 AM
I'd be down for it, incredible show. I feel like Deadpool and Wolverine is already going to feel pretty full with appearances so I'd prefer it somewhere else
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/20/2024, 11:07 AM
@Evansly - As long as they figure out a device that can carry limitless cameos (like they did with Endgame) then it...could...work! And I kinda feel the Void thing is where they can squeeze the most cameos.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/20/2024, 10:55 AM
Just the GREATEST Marvel tv series...ever!😌
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/20/2024, 10:56 AM
Let's see who will hire Noah Hawley first, Kev or Gunn? Great artist.
At least Fox/Disney gave him his Alien gig.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/20/2024, 11:01 AM
Funny thought but...look at those Snyder articles and then this one.
This is a good enough of a barometer, ya know.
You play a part in CBM business, even in a tv show and then years later you are doing your marketing for a totally different project and people will STILL ask you about your old role in that capeshit bizz.

THIS is how you know that we've still got it, the day they don't bother with this stuff anymore is the day you know capeshits days are over.

Shit, mf don't even spare guys like Scorsese who has nothing to do with it, lel.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/20/2024, 10:55 AM
Easily the best cbm show ever. I wish he won an Emmy for his portrayal as David, truly fantastic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/20/2024, 11:02 AM
The show wasn’t entirely my cup of tea but I’m glad others enjoyed it…

I wouldn’t mind if they find a way to have Stevens appear as Legion in the MCU but I honestly would like him to play a different character in that universe.

I think he could make an interesting Dr Doom.

Evansly
Evansly - 4/20/2024, 11:06 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I haven't seen that casting but I absolutely love it
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/20/2024, 11:02 AM
That show was probably about 5 years ahead of it's time. But,
I freaking loved it. All aspects were perfect. I am also a huge fan of Aubrey Plaza's role choices, acting, and beauty.

