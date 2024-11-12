Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum Talks LOKI Season 3 Chances, Jessica Jones, And Agatha Harkness' Future

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, was on hand at D23 Brazil this weekend to provide a few - admittedly vague - updates about the MCU's streaming future.

Asked whether we'll see more of Agatha Harkness after Agatha All Along's huge cliffhanger, Winderbaum started, "Jac Schaeffer has an incredible imagination and she had a vision for this show and for these characters that really was unique and allowed Kathryn Hahn to embody this character so significantly. I feel like, as an actress, she is going to forever be bonded to Agatha Harkness."

When it was put to the executive that Marvel Studios has submitted Agatha All Along as a comedy series for awards season rather than a limited series, he teased, "I think that we all want to see more adventures in Westview. That poor town, I mean, can they catch a break? Between WandaVision and Agatha, come on..."

Social media scoopers have claimed Agatha and Billy Maximoff's story will continue in a Wiccan TV show, as well as Vision and that eventual Scarlet Witch movie. None of that is confirmed right now, though.

Winderbaum was also asked which of the Defenders he'd like to see in the MCU and quickly responded, "Oh, wow. I mean, Jessica Jones."

She's rumoured to appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, of course, and was previously said to be in line for an appearance in Echo before Marvel Studios' plans changed (Krysten Ritter may have even shot something for the series).

Winderbaum was also pushed on the possibility of Loki season 3. To that, he simply replied, "There’s always a chance."

Elsewhere in the interview, he also said that with a lower number of Marvel Television shows moving forward, we're likely to see only two series most years, and perhaps only one in others. If that makes them feel like events again, then it's no bad thing.

Asked about his future as Loki last year, Tom Hiddleston said, "It's so hard because I'll be completely honest with you, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye. I've written to Kevin Feige and Louis de Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime.'"

"And they've written notes back saying, 'Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much' and tears have been shared. So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it."

What are you hoping to see from Marvel Television moving forward?