Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum Talks LOKI Season 3 Chances, Jessica Jones, And Agatha Harkness' Future

Marvel Television executive Brad Winderbaum has weighed in on the chances of Loki season 3, his hopes to see Jessica Jones in the MCU, and what's next after Agatha All Along. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Nov 12, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, was on hand at D23 Brazil this weekend to provide a few - admittedly vague - updates about the MCU's streaming future. 

Asked whether we'll see more of Agatha Harkness after Agatha All Along's huge cliffhanger, Winderbaum started, "Jac Schaeffer has an incredible imagination and she had a vision for this show and for these characters that really was unique and allowed Kathryn Hahn to embody this character so significantly. I feel like, as an actress, she is going to forever be bonded to Agatha Harkness."

When it was put to the executive that Marvel Studios has submitted Agatha All Along as a comedy series for awards season rather than a limited series, he teased, "I think that we all want to see more adventures in Westview. That poor town, I mean, can they catch a break? Between WandaVision and Agatha, come on..."

Social media scoopers have claimed Agatha and Billy Maximoff's story will continue in a Wiccan TV show, as well as Vision and that eventual Scarlet Witch movie. None of that is confirmed right now, though. 

Winderbaum was also asked which of the Defenders he'd like to see in the MCU and quickly responded, "Oh, wow. I mean, Jessica Jones."

She's rumoured to appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, of course, and was previously said to be in line for an appearance in Echo before Marvel Studios' plans changed (Krysten Ritter may have even shot something for the series). 

Winderbaum was also pushed on the possibility of Loki season 3. To that, he simply replied, "There’s always a chance."

Elsewhere in the interview, he also said that with a lower number of Marvel Television shows moving forward, we're likely to see only two series most years, and perhaps only one in others. If that makes them feel like events again, then it's no bad thing.

Asked about his future as Loki last year, Tom Hiddleston said, "It's so hard because I'll be completely honest with you, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye. I've written to Kevin Feige and Louis de Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime.'"

"And they've written notes back saying, 'Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much' and tears have been shared. So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it."

What are you hoping to see from Marvel Television moving forward?

narrow290
narrow290 - 11/12/2024, 2:16 PM
If they did do Loki season 3 I would love to see where they pick up with him in the new role as "God of time?"
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 11/12/2024, 2:18 PM
No Jessica Jones pls

She's boring af
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 11/12/2024, 3:09 PM
@GodHercules20 - I thought season 1 was good. If I’m rating the Netflix shows I’d have said daredevil, Jessica jones, Luke cage, defenders, iron fist in that order.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 11/12/2024, 2:19 PM
You know out of all of the already existing shows, the ones that I feel are the best fit for further seasons are Moon Knight and She-Hulk tbh. I'd love it if either got a new season, as flawed as their firsts were.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 11/12/2024, 3:12 PM
@WakandanQueen - agreed, they wrapped up Loki pretty good but wouldn’t mind then doing another season that was completely removed from the time variant agency whatnot. Pop him in with some other marvel characters we haven’t seen. Moon knight deserves to be fleshed out more, and I actually enjoyed she hulk more than most on here I think
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 11/12/2024, 2:33 PM
Don't tarnish Loki. That and Wandavision have been the only good D+ shows so far. Leave it be.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/12/2024, 2:43 PM
I’ll gladly accept a Loki season 3 if it makes sense. Love the first two seasons so much that I’d hate to see them stumble unnecessarily.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 11/12/2024, 3:15 PM
S1. Glorious Purpose. S2. Purpose is Glorious. S3. Is Purpose Glorious?

