RUMOR: These Are The MCU Movies We'll Next See Oscar Isaac's MOON KNIGHT Appear In

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and, unfortunately, ended up being largely overshadowed during what proved to be another jam-packed year for the MCU both in theaters and on streaming.

The series, while not perfect, received a largely positive response but the character hasn't been seen since.

Doing press for Moon Knight, lead star Oscar Isaac confirmed on multiple occasions that he only signed up for a single season, meaning a new deal will need to be negotiated if the story of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley is to continue.

Has that finally happened? According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, the current plan is for Moon Knight to return in the next Avengers movies (Doomsday and/or Secret Wars) and that long-rumoured Midnight Suns movie.

Had Kang still been the Multiverse Saga's big bad, chances are Moon Knight would have been going one-on-one with the villain's Rama-Tut Variant. What role he'll now play when Earth's Mightiest Heroes reassemble remains to be seen.

As for Midnight Suns, the expectation is that Blade will lead directly into that team-up. There's been no definitive word on who else will appear, though Ghost Rider, Black Knight, Agatha Harkness, Man-Thing, Werewolf By Night, and Elsa Bloodstone are all likely contenders.

Nothing is confirmed at this point, of course, but Marvel Studios would be unwise to let Isaac and this character slip through its fingers in the coming years.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons," Isaac previously said of his MCU hopes. "There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be."

"So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility," the actor teased.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.