RUMOR: These Are The MCU Movies We'll Next See Oscar Isaac's MOON KNIGHT Appear In

It's coming up to 3 years since we last saw Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight in the MCU, and a new rumour claims to reveal when and where we'll next see the character (and it's before the Multiverse Saga ends).

By JoshWilding - Nov 29, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Marvel Studios' Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and, unfortunately, ended up being largely overshadowed during what proved to be another jam-packed year for the MCU both in theaters and on streaming. 

The series, while not perfect, received a largely positive response but the character hasn't been seen since. 

Doing press for Moon Knight, lead star Oscar Isaac confirmed on multiple occasions that he only signed up for a single season, meaning a new deal will need to be negotiated if the story of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley is to continue. 

Has that finally happened? According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, the current plan is for Moon Knight to return in the next Avengers movies (Doomsday and/or Secret Wars) and that long-rumoured Midnight Suns movie. 

Had Kang still been the Multiverse Saga's big bad, chances are Moon Knight would have been going one-on-one with the villain's Rama-Tut Variant. What role he'll now play when Earth's Mightiest Heroes reassemble remains to be seen. 

As for Midnight Suns, the expectation is that Blade will lead directly into that team-up. There's been no definitive word on who else will appear, though Ghost Rider, Black Knight, Agatha Harkness, Man-Thing, Werewolf By Night, and Elsa Bloodstone are all likely contenders.

Nothing is confirmed at this point, of course, but Marvel Studios would be unwise to let Isaac and this character slip through its fingers in the coming years. 

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons," Isaac previously said of his MCU hopes. "There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be."

"So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility," the actor teased.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. 

The series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/29/2024, 8:21 AM
OFF TOPIC

Disney's "Moana 2" is Rapidly Growing into a box office Tsunami, earning a jaw-dropping $57.5 million opening day on Wednesday from 4,200 locations as it is now having a strong chance to earn the first ever $200 million-plus 5-day launch on Thanksgiving weekend.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 11/29/2024, 9:10 AM
@AllsGood - literally no one gives a shit you goofball
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/29/2024, 9:12 AM
@AllsGood -

You watching anything Disney.

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/29/2024, 8:24 AM
We don't even need Isaacs.... just have Moony show up out of nowhere , best the crap out of the bad guy, without saying a word and generally spooking whoever is witness to it, then vanish
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/29/2024, 8:33 AM
User Comment Image

I feel like those have been previously reported or are just common sense so some scoop smdh.

Anyway , I hope we get a Moon Knight S2 since I do think they need to resolve the Jake Lockley situation if he’s Khonshu’s Avatar now…

Both Marc & Steven have reached harmony with each but throwing in someone more violent then them like Joke could be an interesting disrupter to their status quo.

The first season was one of my favorite post EG projects so that’s selfishly another reason I would like another batch of episodes aswell!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/29/2024, 8:48 AM
"the current plan is for Moon Knight to return in the next Avengers movies"

User Comment Image

As for Midnight Sons, I prefer that to be a show. It could also feature Wong, Black Knight, Blade, Moon Knight, Werewolf, Man-Thing and Elsa, so it needs that extra screentime.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/29/2024, 8:50 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I agree but that would be an expensive show just with that cast alone
Polaris
Polaris - 11/29/2024, 8:53 AM
I just hope we get a second season 🙏
gambgel
gambgel - 11/29/2024, 9:11 AM
Serious talk: if all the heroes and new characters appear in both Avengers movies.... what role are they suppose to play?

saying "hello, Im (insert character name). Goodbye"?

but here we have all scoppers saying this and that character will take center stage.
SURE, lol.

