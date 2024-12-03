THE PUNISHER: Rosario Dawson Walks Back Recent Revival Tease - I Can't Be Trusted
Related:

THE PUNISHER: Rosario Dawson Walks Back Recent Revival Tease - "I Can't Be Trusted"
DAREVEVIL Actress Rosario Dawson May Have Confirmed That Jon Bernthal's PUNISHER Is Set To Return
Recommended For You:

DAREVEVIL Actress Rosario Dawson May Have Confirmed That Jon Bernthal's PUNISHER Is Set To Return
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

harryba11zack - 3/12/2024, 12:47 PM
I'm gonna go take a sh1t.
LukeCage2155 - 3/12/2024, 12:51 PM
One Batch, Two Batch Penny, and Dime.
Nomis929 - 3/12/2024, 12:55 PM
I really like him as the Punisher.

I never care for the character of the Punisher in general, at least not as some kind of "Anti-Hero", I like him more as a straight up Spiderman villian or paid assassin, but Bernthal portrayal of him have made me feel more sympathic and empathtic toward the chracter than previous actors have done (No disrepect to Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane or the late Ray Stevenson).
HashTagSwagg - 3/12/2024, 1:02 PM
@Nomis929 - I liked him in Daredevil but Wasn't a fan with how he was written in his show though that ain't on on the actor. If I had any complaint with his portrayal it would be when it comes to fighting he ree's way too much like an autistic child, I prefer the Punisher when he's quiet.
Nomis929 - 3/12/2024, 1:10 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah I can see where you coming from with his fighting style, he does get a bit to "kenitic" with it.

I think Ray Stevenson version in "War Zone" were closer to the more "quieter" style of fighting.
SheepishOne - 3/12/2024, 2:11 PM
@Nomis929 - I think Punisher works really well as a vigilante type that gets the job done no matter what. But I agree, he shouldn't be divorced from villainy. That said, he's not the kind of villain who is bad for the sake of being bad. He is a villain because what he does has collateral damage, and he doesn't care.

He should never be redeemable or heroic. That isn't to say he can't do heroic things at times, but he is not a hero.

I think the PTSD angle works well, as does the murdered family, but that should be the extent of any sympathy Frank gets. He shouldn't see the "good" in people or "save" people, unless it helps get him closer to his target. Frank Castle stopped being human when he became The Punisher.
TheMetaMan - 3/12/2024, 1:00 PM
Berthnal is by far the best live action version of Punisher by far and there’s been a few versions over the decades. His intensity, ferocity, passion, is unmatched. With him onboard I’m confident Disney will respect the character and showcase the same version we saw in the Netflix series.
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2024, 1:31 PM
@TheMetaMan - yep they have…

I still enjoy Thomas Jane’s version but Bernthal is definitely my favorite

Never saw Stevenson’s (RIP) or Lundgrens
TheMetaMan - 3/12/2024, 1:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Thomas Jane’s performance whilst earnest left a lot to be desired. He just didn’t have that “IT” factor as the punisher. Like Brandon Routh didn’t have that “IT” factor that Christopher Reeve had as superman. When I watch Berthnal in the role to me he is the punisher. No contest no dispute. The Thomas Jane movie is a guilty pleasure. I do love the fight scene featuring Kevin Nash as russian. Highlight of the movie.
MotherGooseUPus - 3/12/2024, 1:03 PM





LFG. Loved him and can't wait to see him with daredevil. Loved their dynamic in the Netflix series
DocSpock - 3/12/2024, 1:04 PM

Man, I soooo want this show to be great. Most of the D+ shows have sucked.
AliX - 3/12/2024, 1:06 PM
YESSSS!! Daredevil Season 2 was my FAVORITE of the Netflix MCU run because of THE PUNISHER! Moon Knight, The Punisher, Deadpool & Blade are my favorite Marvel Charecters! I have a thing for ultra violent anti heros XD
EgoEgor - 3/12/2024, 1:18 PM
It's the return of the...




And the...




And hopefully the...
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2024, 1:44 PM


We been knew but sweet nonetheless…

I can’t wait to see how Frank factors into the story!!.
TruePunishment - 3/12/2024, 2:04 PM
Welcome back, Frank.
LSHF - 3/12/2024, 2:10 PM
Welcome back, Jon.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder