The Punisher: One Last Kill Star Jon Bernthal Reveals How "Welcome Back, Frank" Inspired Special Presentation

A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill arrives on Disney+ on May 12, a week after Daredevil: Born Again concludes its second season on the streamer.

The first trailer was released earlier today—you can check it out below if you missed it—and the TV-MA sneak peek sets the stage for what looks like a transformative journey for Frank Castle. Having escaped Mayor Wilson Fisk's makeshift prison, The Punisher looks to be in a bad way, haunted by his past and yet still trying to do the right thing.

Along the way, we know he'll face Ma Gnucci, a villain first introduced by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon in the iconic "Welcome Back, Frank" storyline (first published by Marvel Comics in 2000).

The 12-issue story arc was recently released in the Marvel Premier Collection format with a foreword by the MCU's Punisher, Jon Bernthal.

While The Punisher: One Last Kill clearly isn't a direct adaptation of "Welcome Back, Frank" (this doesn't look like the type of story that will involve punching polar bears), the actor has confirmed that it was key in his approach to co-writing the upcoming Special Presentation.

It sounds like what Bernthal found inside that story arc proved key in understanding the character and how best to write him. We're sure you'll recall that Daredevil Season 2 on Netflix previously adapted the Castle's clash with Daredevil from the comic.

You can read Bernthal's comments in full below.

Frank Castle is not your typical hero. He is a family man who lost everything. He’s obsessed with vengeance, no matter the cost. He’s relentless and indomitable. I won’t pretend these elements don’t appeal to something deep and primal in me. Getting to play a character who harnesses ferocity in service of a greater purpose, who channels devastating loss into unwavering action, has given me the chance to explore parts of myself honestly and openly. The journey has made me a better father, a better husband, a better man. Soon after stepping into Frank’s boots, the veteran and first responder communities showed me the weight of what this character means. I understood immediately why Frank resonated so deeply with them. He embodies all that is righteous and good about these men and women — his commitment, his code and his refusal to abandon the mission are the foundation of the great people who defend our freedom and of who Frank is. They understand Frank on a profound level because his code mirrors their lived experience, but as I’ve spent more and more time with Frank, I’ve learned that what this community cherishes about the character appeals to something primal in all of us. Frank’s faith isn’t in institutions or systems. It’s in the memory of his family and the bond forged through shared struggle. That rawness, that refusal to look away from hard truths, that absolute commitment. We all recognize it because we’ve all felt it. Parents protecting their families see themselves in Frank. People who’ve suffered loss and needed to channel it into action see themselves in Frank. Anyone and everyone who’s taken a stand, large or small, to make things right sees themselves in Frank. We’ve all carried impossible weight. We’ve all had moments where we had to steel ourselves and push forward. There’s a little bit of Frank in all of us. What Garth Ennis does with Frank is something I’ve tried to understand as an actor and now as a writer myself. Ennis doesn’t apologize for Frank. He subverts the hero genre by being comfortable with the ugly and gray side of heroism, finding truth in the sordid dust of desperation and anger. Welcome Back, Frank doesn’t ask you to love Frank — it asks you to look at him clearly, without flinching. It asks you to see Frank in all his gruesome glory and then find that same primal motivation within yourself so you can go on that journey with him. Ennis evokes that side of you that wants to go as far as Frank does for what you believe in. It’s an exploration and journey of honesty. That honesty was my north star when writing and producing Marvel Television’s upcoming Punisher special. I got to try my hand at not just embodying Frank again, but also creating my own chapter in his journey. Ennis and Steve Dillon gave us a character with clarity of purpose and absolute commitment, someone who channels loss into action with brutal honesty. That ferocity and vulnerability is what makes Frank endure. It’s what I hope to bring to every version of him, whether I’m embodying him on screen or writing him on the page. I’m grateful to everyone who created this character and gave me the opportunity to play him. Bringing Frank Castle to life has been one of the great honors of my career, not because of what it’s done for me, but because of what this character means to so many people.

A brief synopsis for The Punisher: One Last Kill reveals, "As Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight."

Written by Jon Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green, and directed by the latter, The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on Disney+ on May 12.