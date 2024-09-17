Elizabeth Olsen Believes SCARLET WITCH Is Dead But Hopes "[Smart] Writers" Can Figure Out Return

It seems the majority of fans agree that Marvel Studios made a major blunder by allowing writer Michael Waldron to take charge of the Scarlet Witch's story arc in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision saw Wanda Maximoff's powers evolve to the next level following the creation of Westview's Hex; however, Waldron chose to then take the Avenger down a much darker path which saw her cause bloody chaos throughout the Multiverse in a quest to regain her sons, Billy and Tommy.

The Doctor Strange sequel ended with Wanda seemingly taking her own life after destroying every copy of the Darkhold across the Multiverse.

It was a fairly disappointing way to end her story, though we expect Agatha All Along to clarify her status - could Wanda be at the end of the Witches' Road? - and for the character to eventually return in the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch movie.

Jimmy Kimmel recently caught up with Elizabeth Olsen and asked if the hero-turned-villain really is dead.

"I think so. I assume as much. Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead," the actor admitted. "I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead."

"We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas," Olsen added.

In the same conversation, Kimmel put it to the His Three Daughters star that the Scarlet Witch is arguably more powerful than Thor. "I think I am. I think theory has it that Wanda could beat him," she acknowledged. "I don't know...I've never played with the hammer, I don't think...yet. I don't know if that's happened actually."

Olsen added, "I think I could probably somehow manipulate and go inside his body to do the same thing he does."

As noted, the WandaVision story will continue in Agatha All Along later this week and then in Vision starring Paul Bettany. Rumour has it Olsen will return there, albeit as Virginia, the android wife of the Avenger. That would be an unexpected way to bring her back into the MCU, though it's the Scarlet Witch most fans are eager to see in action again.

