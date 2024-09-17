Elizabeth Olsen Believes SCARLET WITCH Is Dead But Hopes "[Smart] Writers" Can Figure Out Return

Elizabeth Olsen Believes SCARLET WITCH Is Dead But Hopes &quot;[Smart] Writers&quot; Can Figure Out Return

Elizabeth Olsen has admitted that she believes the Scarlet Witch died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but shares her hope to see the Avenger eventually return to the land of the living...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

It seems the majority of fans agree that Marvel Studios made a major blunder by allowing writer Michael Waldron to take charge of the Scarlet Witch's story arc in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision saw Wanda Maximoff's powers evolve to the next level following the creation of Westview's Hex; however, Waldron chose to then take the Avenger down a much darker path which saw her cause bloody chaos throughout the Multiverse in a quest to regain her sons, Billy and Tommy. 

The Doctor Strange sequel ended with Wanda seemingly taking her own life after destroying every copy of the Darkhold across the Multiverse.

It was a fairly disappointing way to end her story, though we expect Agatha All Along to clarify her status - could Wanda be at the end of the Witches' Road? - and for the character to eventually return in the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch movie. 

Jimmy Kimmel recently caught up with Elizabeth Olsen and asked if the hero-turned-villain really is dead. 

"I think so. I assume as much. Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead," the actor admitted. "I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead."

"We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas," Olsen added.

In the same conversation, Kimmel put it to the His Three Daughters star that the Scarlet Witch is arguably more powerful than Thor. "I think I am. I think theory has it that Wanda could beat him," she acknowledged. "I don't know...I've never played with the hammer, I don't think...yet. I don't know if that's happened actually."

Olsen added, "I think I could probably somehow manipulate and go inside his body to do the same thing he does."

As noted, the WandaVision story will continue in Agatha All Along later this week and then in Vision starring Paul Bettany. Rumour has it Olsen will return there, albeit as Virginia, the android wife of the Avenger. That would be an unexpected way to bring her back into the MCU, though it's the Scarlet Witch most fans are eager to see in action again.

Check out the full interview with Olsen in the player below.

New Rumor Describes Marvel Studios' VISION Series As A Reverse WANDAVISION And Teases Ultron's MCU Future
Related:

New Rumor Describes Marvel Studios' VISION Series As "A Reverse WANDAVISION" And Teases Ultron's MCU Future
SCARLET WITCH: New Report May Confirm Plans For Solo Movie; Jac Schaeffer & Megan McDonnell Penning Script
Recommended For You:

SCARLET WITCH: New Report May Confirm Plans For Solo Movie; Jac Schaeffer & Megan McDonnell Penning Script
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/17/2024, 7:46 AM
"[Smart] Writers"? at disney? she may be shit outta luck with that one.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/17/2024, 7:49 AM
I feel like she's negotiating a new contract with Marvel... anyway, if they cooked again with Agatha, just get the Wandavision team!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 7:52 AM
@WakandanQueen - the rumored team of Jac Schaeffer and Meg McDonnell would be great!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/17/2024, 7:56 AM
Disney doesnt have smart writers only smart propagandists

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder