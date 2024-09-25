RUMOR: Marvel Studios' SCARLET WITCH Plans Will See Wanda Maximoff Take Center Stage In The Mutant Saga

Another day, another round of rumours about Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. This time, we get a better idea of the extent of plans for Wanda Maximoff in the MCU moving forward. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2024 12:09 PM EST
After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we still don't know what's next for the Scarlet Witch in the MCU. The character does appear to have died, but her story surely isn't over and there are plenty of places Wanda Maximoff can still go after her rampage through the Multiverse. 

If online scoopers are to be believed, a Scarlet Witch movie is somewhere on the horizon and we have good reason to believe Agatha All Along will offer an update on Wanda's status, if not a full-blown cameo from Elizabeth Olsen.

There have been lots of rumours about the character in recent weeks, but @MyTimeToShineH (who, we should remind you, revealed Matthias Schoenaerts' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow casting 10 days before the trades) has just shared a big update.

According to the scooper, "Marvel Studios has big plans for Wanda/Scarlet Witch which include a solo movie, two more WandaVision spinoff series and giving her a major role in the next Avengers films and THE MUTANT SAGA."

They'd later confirm that those two spin-offs are in addition to Vision and, if accurate, it seems Marvel Studios' plans for the Scarlet Witch are bigger than we imagined. 

Interestingly, the leaker included a photo of Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney in their X post so perhaps that's a hint her rumoured mystery MCU role has something to do with the Scarlet Witch? Either way, if Wanda does factor into the Mutant Saga (which many believe will be what comes after the Multiverse Saga), it raises some very big questions. 

Bear in mind that, in the comics, the Scarlet Witch created the House of M reality and later uttered the fateful words, "No. More. Mutants."

"It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well," Olsen recently said of a possible MCU return, "and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

"I think so. I assume as much," she said when asked if the Avenger is still alive. "Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead. I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead."

"We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas," Olsen noted.

Let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the comments section below.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/25/2024, 12:40 PM

If it involves sweet Lizzie O and a hot tub full of warm cherry jello, I'm all in!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/25/2024, 1:11 PM
@DocSpock - i like the way you think. i was thinking a big hot fudge sundae but both are nice
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/25/2024, 12:42 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/25/2024, 12:52 PM
why? shes not even a mutant anymore?
mountainman
mountainman - 9/25/2024, 12:57 PM
I bet they pull some kind of reverse House of M and she somehow brings mutants into the MCU proper. She really isn’t a huge part of a lot of the biggest mutant storylines so that one makes the most sense.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 9/25/2024, 1:08 PM
@mountainman - I thought the exact same thing. Not sure how I would feel about that, but I guess it depends on how they do it.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/25/2024, 1:14 PM
@mountainman - that makes the most sense and i'm ok with that to be honest. she can't destroy the mutants if there aren't any in the MCU proper at the moment.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2024, 12:58 PM
It's hard keeping track of all this bullshit
abd00bie
abd00bie - 9/25/2024, 1:05 PM
I feel like her story has already been told, then told again.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/25/2024, 1:09 PM
@abd00bie - lol right?
Timerider
Timerider - 9/25/2024, 1:05 PM
How about some Scarlet Witch and Wolverine action
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/25/2024, 1:10 PM
I hope not. I like Olsen but Wanda is boring as a protagonist. I think she's much better as a villain.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/25/2024, 1:19 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - she was awful as the villain in mom because none of it tracked with her characterization that transpired prior. It ignored Wandavision.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/25/2024, 1:24 PM
@McMurdo - I mean yeah, the villain turn was quick but still more interesting than her post-Avengers Ultron roles as a hero.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 9/25/2024, 1:11 PM
I willed it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 1:12 PM
Hmmmm , interesting if true though her having a supposedly main role in “ the Mutant Saga” doesn’t mean she’ll be center stage imo.

Anyway , I wonder what these apparent other 2 WandaVision spin-offs are…

The only thing I can think of is perhaps one focusing on S.W.O.R.D and the other on Darcy & Jimmy Woo (unless we finally getting that Ralph Bohner project lol).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

One of them could be Monica related aswell.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/25/2024, 1:14 PM
The more lizzie olsen the better. i also don't believe anything MTTSH has to say
Order66
Order66 - 9/25/2024, 1:26 PM
Mutant Saga is Phase 7-9.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/25/2024, 1:31 PM
@Order66 - What phase are we in right now?
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 9/25/2024, 1:27 PM
Instead of "No more Mutants!" perhaps we'll get "No! More Mutants."
Different but just as effective.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 1:29 PM
@tRuckRogers46A - lol ,maybe

However unless we get something in her upcoming appearances , it would be odd for her to want mutants unless she thinks they could be advantageous to her somehow

