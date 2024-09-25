RUMOR: Marvel Studios' SCARLET WITCH Plans Will See Wanda Maximoff Take Center Stage In The Mutant Saga

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we still don't know what's next for the Scarlet Witch in the MCU. The character does appear to have died, but her story surely isn't over and there are plenty of places Wanda Maximoff can still go after her rampage through the Multiverse.

If online scoopers are to be believed, a Scarlet Witch movie is somewhere on the horizon and we have good reason to believe Agatha All Along will offer an update on Wanda's status, if not a full-blown cameo from Elizabeth Olsen.

There have been lots of rumours about the character in recent weeks, but @MyTimeToShineH (who, we should remind you, revealed Matthias Schoenaerts' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow casting 10 days before the trades) has just shared a big update.

According to the scooper, "Marvel Studios has big plans for Wanda/Scarlet Witch which include a solo movie, two more WandaVision spinoff series and giving her a major role in the next Avengers films and THE MUTANT SAGA."

They'd later confirm that those two spin-offs are in addition to Vision and, if accurate, it seems Marvel Studios' plans for the Scarlet Witch are bigger than we imagined.

Interestingly, the leaker included a photo of Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney in their X post so perhaps that's a hint her rumoured mystery MCU role has something to do with the Scarlet Witch? Either way, if Wanda does factor into the Mutant Saga (which many believe will be what comes after the Multiverse Saga), it raises some very big questions.

Bear in mind that, in the comics, the Scarlet Witch created the House of M reality and later uttered the fateful words, "No. More. Mutants."

"It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well," Olsen recently said of a possible MCU return, "and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

"I think so. I assume as much," she said when asked if the Avenger is still alive. "Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead. I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead."

"We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas," Olsen noted.

Let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the comments section below.