WHAT IF...? Season 3 Episode Descriptions Reveal Surprising Plans For Mysterio And Tease Game-Changing Finale

What If...? returns with its third and final season this weekend and Marvel Animation has today shared the episode descriptions and credits for every episode.

There are some significant reveals here, though the biggest is Mysterio's role in "What If...The Emergence destroyed the Earth?" With the planet no more, it appears Quentin Beck finds a way to take charge of what's left; could a Spider-Man: Far From Home retcon be in the works establishing him as a Multiversal threat?

We wouldn't bank on it but in this reality, he must have survived the events of that movie and become more than just a con man out to steal Tony Stark's technology.

Beyond that, most of these episodes sound like fun, throwaway adventures and a couple really stretch the "What If...?" premise. However, the final two episodes sound pretty monumental and could have a major impact on the wider Multiverse Saga as the next Avengers movies draw near.

"Fans are going to love the hell out of Season 3," What If...? director Bryan Andrews says, "because we push further than we ever have. We get a little bit wilder; some episodes are really funny, some are dark, and then there’s all the adventure in between."

Executive producer Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt adds, "We took the biggest ideas yet and put them into this final season. Bryan Andrews and this incredible cast and crew absolutely kill it with huge stories, incredible cameos, and, best of all, we get to see a culmination of stories that we’ve seeded since the very first episode. It’s epic in a way only this show can pull off."

Check out the synopses for What If...? season 3 below and stay tuned for our recaps starting this Sunday.

EPISODE 1: "What If...The Hulk fought the Mech Avengers?"

Captain America/Sam Wilson must suit up in a colossal mech suit to battle Bruce Banner after an attempt to cure himself of the Hulk goes horribly wrong. Bucky Barnes, Monica Rambeau, Moon Knight, and others must join Sam as his new team of Mech Avengers.

The cast in episode 1 includes Jeffrey Wright, Anthony Mackie, Mark Ruffalo, Teyonah Parris, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour. The episode is directed by Stephan Franck, with a story by A.C. Bradley and Bryan Andrews and a teleplay by Ryan Little.

EPISODE 2: "What If...Agatha went to Hollywood?"

Howard Stark may have helped the Allies win World War II…but what he really wants to do is direct! On the set of Stark Pictures’ first production, the playboy auteur quickly finds himself enchanted by his bewitching lead actress, Agatha Harkness. Little does she know there will be another superpower co-star on the call sheet...Kingo.

The cast in episode 2 includes Jeffrey Wright, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Dominic Cooper, and James D’Arcy. The episode is directed by Bryan Andrews, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little and a teleplay by Matthew Chauncey and Ryan Little.

EPISODE 3: "What If...The Red Guardian stopped the Winter Soldier?"

It is 1991, and the Red Guardian takes it upon himself to join a high-profile mission and prove himself to his Red Room superiors. When his antics interfere with the Winter Soldier’s own mission to kill Howard Stark, the two Soviet supersoldiers must form an alliance to escape the United States.

The cast in episode 3 includes Jeffrey Wright, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Laurence Fishburne, America Ferrera, and Piotr Michael. The episode is directed by Bryan Andrews and written by A.C. Bradley.

EPISODE 4: "What If...Howard the Duck got hitched?"

Howard the Duck and Darcy Lewis find themselves on an intergalactic pleasure cruise. When dangerous factions from across the galaxy descend to threaten their trip, they must discover their own cosmic powers to withstand the onslaught.

The cast in episode 4 includes Jeffrey Wright, Kat Dennings, Seth Green, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and Michael Rooker. The episode is directed by Stephan Franck, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little and a teleplay by Matthew Chauncey and Ryan Little.

EPISODE 5: "What If...The Emergence destroyed the Earth?"

In a Universe where The Eternals never stopped The Emergence, the birth of an incubating Celestial shatters the Earth. Civilization endures on the rocky remnants of our planet, where Quentin Beck leads an authoritarian regime until freedom fighters recruit Riri Williams on a deadly mission to take him down.

The cast for episode 5 includes Jeffrey Wright, Dominique Thorne, Alejandro Saab, Emily VanCamp, Tessa Thompson, and Michelle Wong. The episode is directed by Stephan Franck, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay by Matthew Chauncey and Ryan Little.

EPISODE 6: "What If...1872?"

In a universe where the heroes of the MCU live in the Old West, Shang-Chi and his pistol-packing partner, Kate Bishop, traverse the frontier, saving the innocent from the evils of The Hood.

The cast in episode 6 includes Jeffrey Wright, Simu Liu, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Meng’er Zhang, and Walton Goggins. The episode is directed by Stephan Franck and Bryan Andrews, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay by Matthew Chauncey and Ryan Little.

EPISODE 7: "What If...The Watcher disappeared?"

The Watcher must stand trial for his many interventions.

The cast for episode 7 includes Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Jason Isaacs, Devery Jacobs, Alison Sealy-Smith, and Natasha Lyonne. The episode is directed by Stephan Franck, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay by Matthew Chauncey and Ryan Little.

EPISODE 8: "What If...What If?"

The end of the beginning...

The cast for episode 8 includes Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Jason Isaacs, Devery Jacobs, Alison Sealy-Smith, and Natasha Lyonne. The episode is directed by Bryan Andrews, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay by Matthew Chauncey and Ryan Little.

What If...? season 3 premieres on Disney+ on December 22 with a new episode daily for 8 days.