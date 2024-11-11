WHAT IF...? Season 3 Trailer Features The Surprise Return Of An MCU Spider-Man Villain

WHAT IF...? Season 3 Trailer Features The Surprise Return Of An MCU Spider-Man Villain

The first trailer for What If...? season 3 includes plenty of surprises, but it's the unexpected return of a Spider-Man: Far From Home villain that's proven to be the biggest talking point among fans...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 11, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: What If

Earlier this year, we heard that Mysterio was being lined up to make an appearance in What If...? season 3. Considering the complicated nature of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' deal to share Spider-Man, it didn't seem overly likely.

Well, as you can see below, Mysterio appears in the first trailer for the show's final season and is hooked into an extremely dangerous-looking device. 

Spider-Man: Far From Home came along before the Multiverse Saga began, introducing Quentin Beck, a Multiversal warrior whose home had been destroyed by monstrous Elementals. He was later revealed as a fraud and a disgruntled former Stark Industries employee eager to get his hands on the recently deceased Tony Stark's tech. 

However, the fact he gave the MCU the designation of Earth-616 raised some eyebrows as did the fact his comic book counterpart once found a way to hope between the main Marvel Universe and the Ultimate Universe. 

Could Mysterio's presence in What If...? be used as a means to retcon Spider-Man: Far From Home, revealing that Beck survived his run-in with Spidey? It's certainly possible he was telling the truth about hailing from another reality, though we'd suggest bracing yourselves for the possibility this is just a random Variant. 

Concept art has confirmed Marvel Studios considered bringing Mysterio back for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a decision which would have been embraced by fans eager to see him tied to the Multiverse in some way.

In 2022, Spider-Man: No Way Home writer Chris McKenna confirmed that Jake Gyllenhaal was among the actors they reached out to. However, the decision was ultimately made that not everyone could appear here, so Quentin Beck was dropped.

"When it actually started coalescing, when feelers were put out and actors were like 'Yeah, I'm game for that.' Then it became this overwhelming thing because you're like, 'Okay, this is the reality now,'" he explained. "You can't just be swimming in a million characters, you have to be choosing characters wisely and making sure that they don't overwhelm the story and Peter himself."

For what it's worth, Gyllenhaal has always spoken fondly of his time in the MCU and hasn't closed the door on possibly reprising his role.

"It was such a cathartic thing to be able to throw away all that seriousness and really become the actor that I think I've always wanted to be," Gyllenhaal said in 2022. "I think that we go through journeys in our life where we're finding ourselves, and in the case of Spider-Man, I think I realized 'hey, acting is really fun, you know, enjoy it!'"

Whether the actor returns to voice Beck in What If...? season 3 remains to be seen. You can watch the trailer released earlier today here.

Marvel-Animation-s-What-If-Season-3-Official-Trailer-Disney-1-38-screenshot
WHAT IF...? Season 3 Trailer And Poster Introduce Storm The Goddess Of Thunder And Even More Variants
Related:

WHAT IF...? Season 3 Trailer And Poster Introduce Storm The Goddess Of Thunder And Even More Variants
WHAT IF...? Season 3 First Look Reveals A Mjolnir Wielding Storm; Trailer Relase Date Confirmed
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...? Season 3 First Look Reveals A Mjolnir Wielding Storm; Trailer Relase Date Confirmed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder