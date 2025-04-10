Netflix's LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS Returns For More Stunning Sci-Fi Visuals

For those who enjoy their adult animation with a potent blend of science fiction, fantasy, horror, and dark humor, good news has arrived.

Netflix has confirmed that a fourth season of the acclaimed Love, Death & Robots, a multiple Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award winner, will debut on the streaming service in just one month- May 15th to be exact!

A newly released trailer and poster (available below) have already generated significant excitement among fans who have been patiently waiting for the continuation of the anthology series.

volume f***. LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS extreming on may 15 pic.twitter.com/Sahy2Hcpko — Love, Death + Robots (@lovedeathrobots) April 8, 2025

In a press release for the upcoming installment, creator Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) stated, "I try to get a mix of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy. And we work with some really [frick]ing fantastic writers and artists."

Via the same press release, Netflix also confirmed that there will be 10 new episodes released in May.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 arrives with 10 episodes on May 15th! pic.twitter.com/1kCa83icrr — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 8, 2025

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 4 is executive produced by David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer) with Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) returns as supervising director. Each episode is developed and animated by a new team or artists. Most episodes are adapted from existing short stories that are re-written for the format by Philip Gelatt.

Since the release of the first season back in March 2019, this show has carved a niche for itself with its bold themes, stunning visuals, and unapologetic exploration of mature content.

Every episode has a unique and frequently stunning animation style, encompassing stop-motion, cel-shaded artwork, classic 2D, and hyper-realistic computer-generated imagery. The audience is continuously captivated and taken aback by this visual feast.

Furthermore, the anthology series has other excellent points outside its artistic flair. Even though each episode is relatively short, the majority of them are packed with compelling narratives, well-developed characters, and frequently surprising turns.

Recently, Miller and Blur Studios worked on a similar concept for Prime Video, Secret Level, which was released on December 10, 2024. This shift in focus might account for the somewhat lengthy wait for the fourth season of Love, Death & Robots, which was previously renewed in August 2022.

Will you be tuning in for the fourth season of Love, Death & Robots? Let us know in the comment section below.