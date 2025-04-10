Netflix's LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS Returns For More Stunning Sci-Fi Visuals

Netflix will be back with a fourth installment of Love, Death & Robots, its award-winning, adult animated anthology television series, on May 15.

For those who enjoy their adult animation with a potent blend of science fiction, fantasy, horror, and dark humor, good news has arrived.

Netflix has confirmed that a fourth season of the acclaimed Love, Death & Robots, a multiple Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award winner, will debut on the streaming service in just one month- May 15th to be exact!

A newly released trailer and poster (available below) have already generated significant excitement among fans who have been patiently waiting for the continuation of the anthology series. 

In a press release for the upcoming installment, creator Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) stated, "I try to get a mix of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy. And we work with some really [frick]ing fantastic writers and artists."

Via the same press release, Netflix also confirmed that there will be 10 new episodes released in May.

Image

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 4 is executive produced by David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer) with Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) returns as supervising director. Each episode is developed and animated by a new team or artists. Most episodes are adapted from existing short stories that are re-written for the format by Philip Gelatt.

Since the release of the first season back in March 2019, this show has carved a niche for itself with its bold themes, stunning visuals, and unapologetic exploration of mature content.

Every episode has a unique and frequently stunning animation style, encompassing stop-motion, cel-shaded artwork, classic 2D, and hyper-realistic computer-generated imagery. The audience is continuously captivated and taken aback by this visual feast.

Furthermore, the anthology series has other excellent points outside its artistic flair. Even though each episode is relatively short, the majority of them are packed with compelling narratives, well-developed characters, and frequently surprising turns.

Recently, Miller and Blur Studios worked on a similar concept for Prime Video, Secret Level, which was released on December 10, 2024. This shift in focus might account for the somewhat lengthy wait for the fourth season of Love, Death & Robots, which was previously renewed in August 2022.

Will you be tuning in for the fourth season of Love, Death & Robots? Let us know in the comment section below.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 7:06 PM
What a brilliant series.

Great stories and better acting than most.

If only we can get more like this is live action.

I have never understood how animated movies can most times be better than what’s out there in live action.

I don’t think I have ever heard or read a complaint.

Looking forward to volume 4

For [frick]s sake
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/10/2025, 7:33 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - never saw it never heard of it may have to check it out look ok I don’t work in Hollywood I know nothing about good acting
Kadara
Kadara - 4/10/2025, 7:19 PM
Yesssss!!! Let's freaking go 🥳🥳
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/10/2025, 7:21 PM
Thought this had ended as we'd heard nothing for quite a while. Season 2 & 3 had a lot of misses. I've found the strongest episodes to be leeching off others pre-established works such as Beyond the Aquila Rift or Zima Blue. It's nice to see them adapted in some form so hopefully one or more of this series are similar adaptations.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/10/2025, 7:23 PM
Alright FINE! I will renew my Netflix sub. Never saw the other seasons, just VFX breakdowns on Corridor. I'm gonna watch the hell out of this.

