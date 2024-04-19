THE WITCHER Season 5 Will Be The Show's Last As Netflix Rushes To Adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's Final Three Books

Netflix has confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that The Witcher season 4 has started production in the UK, but with good news comes bad. It's also been announced that, while the fantasy series is getting a fifth season, that batch of episodes will be the show's last.

Season 4 and season 5 are going to be shot back-to-back and, according to the streamer, "will complete the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's books."

"It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a press release. "We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion."

"It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit - stay tuned to see how the story ends."

The fourth and fifth seasons will cover Sapkowski's three remaining books: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake. That's a lot of content to bring to the screen and the author has never shied away from expressing dissatisfaction with this take on his work.

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out Season 3, the new season follows Geralt (Liam Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), who are separated and traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire - and finding one another again.

Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) is joining The Witcher as Regis, a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past. Then, there’s Sharlto Copley (District 9) as the infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart; James Purefoy (The Following) as Skellen, Emhyr’s court advisor and high-ranking spy; and Danny Woodburn (Watchmen) as Zoltan, the fan-favorite dwarf from the books and games.

We're sure the plan was for The Witcher to last longer than this, but interest in the series waned and spin-off series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, proved a flop with a dire 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth previously said of boarding the fantasy series. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

The Witcher season 4 and season 5 don't currently have confirmed premiere dates. Stay tuned for updates.