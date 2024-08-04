THE WITCHER Adds ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Star Laurence Fishburne As Key Character From Books And Games
KingLeonidas
KingLeonidas - 4/8/2024, 8:09 PM
Looking quite saucy! I approve - this role needs it.
Origame
Origame - 4/8/2024, 8:27 PM
Considering the circumstances surrounding cavill leaving, this comes across as especially corporate shill.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 8:42 PM
Dude certainly seems to have put in the work so good for him
And I have heard he is a fan of the games atleast though idk if that’s true or not…

Anyway , I know this take is divisive to say the least but how has the show been (only seen S1 and thought it was ok)?.

Hemsworth has big shoes to follow since I thought Cavill did well in the role and fit the character which i can’t say for Liam thus far but we’ll see.

User Comment Image

Also Sharlto Copley , James Purefoy and especially Laurence Fishburne joining the cast is nuts , how did I miss that?.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/8/2024, 8:44 PM
Damn these Henson boys can get big so damn quick. Land of Bad was awesome, I am willing to give him a chance as Geralt. Cavill is overrated anyway
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/8/2024, 8:45 PM
Its nice that he's training for the role and putting in effort. Same the creators don't care about the fans though.
Fares
Fares - 4/8/2024, 8:55 PM
If it's worth anything, He does honestly look a little closer to the game's Geralt than Henry.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 8:56 PM
@Fares - true

User Comment Image
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 4/8/2024, 8:56 PM
More clickbait from Josh… Hemsworth here is nowhere near as huge as Cavill gets.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/8/2024, 8:59 PM
I don't think he is as big as Cavill, he is but Cavill looked Bigger.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/8/2024, 9:03 PM
All that work just to play a glorified guest star.
Matador
Matador - 4/8/2024, 9:09 PM
User Comment Image

Everyone else

User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/8/2024, 9:13 PM
People more jacked than Cavill are few and far between.
mck13
mck13 - 4/8/2024, 9:19 PM
CLICKBAIT!!! Hes NOT more jacked than HENRY CAVILL!!! STOP IT!! Im really ready for ANOTHER medium for comic book info!!!
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 4/8/2024, 9:33 PM
Doubt it. Cavill was literally stretching the leather out of form because he was too big.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/8/2024, 9:38 PM
Can’t we just say “he’s impressively jacked”? Why the unnecessary and probably untrue comparison? Just silly.

