TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Reviews Are In: "Zack Snyder Finally Has A Winner On His Hands"

All episodes of Twilight of the Gods are now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo for Zack Snyder's adult animated Norse mythology series lifted around the same time the show premiered.

This isn't always a great sign, but the first wave of reviews have been mostly very positive.

Snyder's work has rarely gone over well with critics, but his last Netflix collaboration - the Rebel Moon movies - really came in for a drubbing. So far, Twilight of the Gods has fared a lot better.

Though there are some negative verdicts, the majority of write-ups praise the animation style, world-building, voice-acting and bloody action - although it sounds like Snyder may have overindulged in the graphic violence and sex a little too much for some tastes.

Have a read through the reviews below, and we'll be sure to update once we have a Rotten Tomatoes score.

The impressive voice cast features Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID, Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR, John Noble (Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN, Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI, Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL, Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR, Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL.

Stone Quarry Animation developed the series with Xilam Animation, a Parisian production company behind the likes of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Twilight of the Gods has been rated TV-MA, with notices for language, nudity, sex and smoking.