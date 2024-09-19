TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Reviews Are In: "Zack Snyder Finally Has A Winner On His Hands"

All episodes of Zack Snyder's animated Norse mythology series, Twilight of the Gods, are now streaming, and so far, the reviews have been surprisingly positive...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Via Toonado.com

All episodes of Twilight of the Gods are now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo for Zack Snyder's adult animated Norse mythology series lifted around the same time the show premiered.

This isn't always a great sign, but the first wave of reviews have been mostly very positive.

Snyder's work has rarely gone over well with critics, but his last Netflix collaboration - the Rebel Moon movies - really came in for a drubbing. So far, Twilight of the Gods has fared a lot better.

Though there are some negative verdicts, the majority of write-ups praise the animation style, world-building, voice-acting and bloody action - although it sounds like Snyder may have overindulged in the graphic violence and sex a little too much for some tastes.

Have a read through the reviews below, and we'll be sure to update once we have a Rotten Tomatoes score.

The impressive voice cast features Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID, Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR, John Noble (Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN, Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI, Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL, Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR, Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE, and Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL.

Stone Quarry Animation developed the series with Xilam Animation, a Parisian production company behind the likes of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Twilight of the Gods has been rated TV-MA, with notices for language, nudity, sex and smoking.

PantherKing
PantherKing - 9/19/2024, 7:47 AM
Might have to binge it this weekend. This might to turn out to be another blue eye samurai
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/19/2024, 7:48 AM
@PantherKing - honestly, I doubt that. Snyder has done nothing in the past that has me thinking he can come close that. But I love to be proven wrong
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/19/2024, 7:48 AM
@PantherKing - I've watched a few eps... It's pretty good, but nowhere on that level. Snyder can't help himself with the gratuitous gore and sex to the point that it becomes laughable.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/19/2024, 7:47 AM
Sounds like it's the same old same old. Great visually, but narratively lacking.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 7:55 AM
Still seems kinda mixed to me but that’s better than outright negative which I think was the critical reception The Rebel Moon films got (haven’t seen them)…

Anyway even as someone who isn’t really a big Snyder fan , I think this looks fun!!.

Going by the trailers , It’s like him doing his own D & D Campaign in the world of Norse mythology which is cool…

I like the animation aswell as the voice cast (for the most part) so I’ll give it a shot.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/19/2024, 7:58 AM
these good reviews will hopefully prove to WB that audiences are ready for synder's Justice league 2 & 3 back to back
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/19/2024, 8:06 AM
Finally has a winner.....

FiNaLlY hAs A wInNeR.........

User Comment Image

SILENCE!!!!

You will be silent, whelp. Suckle back upon the rotten tit that most comforts your weakness. Do this as a favor to us all while you SHUT THE [frick] UP and let THE MEN TALK!!!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/19/2024, 8:16 AM
"Finally has a winner"


Wait, 300 and Watchmen werent!?!?!?!?!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/19/2024, 8:36 AM
@vectorsigma - life makes more sense once you factor into every life equation that you coexist with nothing but barely functional retards who absolutely think they are more intelligent than they all actually are.... We are surrounded by idiots who think highly of themselves, who latch on the stellar achievements of the startlingly few smart individuals and use this boost of confidence to go out into the world and make bad decisions with tremendous confidence.

The majority of people who yap yap yap along and keep pushing this toxic Snyder narrative year after year are in fact the very fart sniffin retards who think they are clever and in the majority. These are people who sign petitions to Get The Acolyte renewed and praise Agatha All Along like maniacs. You are the "woke" Disney agenda lapdogs who think the world is evolving in your direction just because a bunch of pedophiles and trans themselves got promotion at the house of mouse and are green lighting this garbage lol

It gets cancelled immediately though and you then are just victims. But hey, look, a Zack Snyder news story to twist into some flame bait for the idiots.

"...FINALLY HAS A WINNER...."

"...suckers..."
Drace24
Drace24 - 9/19/2024, 8:46 AM
@TheVandalore - You seem very sad.
st1s
st1s - 9/19/2024, 8:35 AM
Can't wait for the Director's Cut
Drace24
Drace24 - 9/19/2024, 8:49 AM
Yeah, Zack. Go and take credit for the work of underpayed animators and writers. It's your success, totally!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/19/2024, 8:53 AM
So the well know Snyderists love it and others is here and there? I'll give this a chance like I do for everything and make my own opinion.

View Recorder