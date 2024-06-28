5 Reasons You Need To Give THE ACOLYTE A Chance If You're A STAR WARS Fan

The Acolyte has been making headlines for weeks, though most of those have related to possible review-bombing and so-called continuity errors which somehow disrespect the wider Star Wars franchise.

Simply put, there's an awful lot of noise out there and it's overshadowed what's shaping up to be one of the better stories told by the Disney-owned Lucasfilm. While the next few weeks will be crucial in cementing the show's legacy, there are plenty of reasons you should give The Acolyte a chance.

In this feature, we take a deep dive into why The Acolyte is a must-watch for Star Wars fans, delving into what it does right and why many of the complaints you've heard aren't necessarily valid. Be warned that some spoilers do follow.

5. It Expands On Existing Star Wars Lore In Important Ways

When we first learned that The Acolyte was set during the newly introduced High Republic era, it became hard to shake the feeling the series would be largely unimportant to the wider Star Wars franchise.

Instead, the opposite has been true. While we still don't know just how important The Stranger is to the Sith lineage, there's a very good chance he's the founder of the Knights of Ren and, beyond that, we're seeing how the Force can be wielded by more than just the Jedi.

That could be crucial for what plays out on Peridea in Ahsoka season 2. Equally as important is the fact The Acolyte is explaining much of what we saw in the prequel trilogy.

Even north of a hundred years before The Phantom Menace, we see a Jedi Order desperate to avoid scandal and eager to stop anyone else from using the Force. It's no wonder then that Emperor Palpatine so easily managed to end them in Revenge of the Sith and this series provides vital context even without a big-name character like Darth Plagueis taking centre stage.

