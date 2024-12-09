AHSOKA Season 2 Gets Major Shooting Update As All Signs Point To Real Sets Finally Replacing The Volume

We have some news on when cameras will begin rolling on Ahsoka season 2, with production set to move from Los Angeles to the United Kingdom. That means more real locations and less reliance on The Volume.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 09, 2024 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: IndieWire (via SFFGazette.com)

IndieWire (via SFFGazette.com) reveals that Ahsoka season 2 is moving production from Los Angeles to the United Kingdom, meaning Lucasfilm currently has no film or TV projects scheduled to shoot in LA.

Many believe the move overseas could be permanent, though "a studio insider disputed the idea that all film and TV production for Lucasfilm would relocate to the UK." Lucasfilm has a storied history with the country after George Lucas shot the original Star Wars trilogy there. 

Beyond that, why should you care? Well, the site has learned that as well as locking in an April 2025 shooting start date, Ahsoka season 2 "will utilize multiple different film techniques." It's noted that, "The first was shot entirely on Volume stages."

This will come as music to the ears of fans who have grown tired of The Volume; if you need a reminder, it's a massive wraparound LED screen that creates hyper-realistic visuals displayed in real time. That largely saves VFX artists from having to add them later and reduces the need for green screen work. 

Many feel it creates lifeless "sets," something that was a big issue with 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. However, it's been utilised to greater effect in The Mandalorian, for example. 

The Mandalorian & Grogu became the first Star Wars project to shoot entirely in California, so chances are The Volume came into play a lot with the 2026 movie. For comparison's sake, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Skeleton Crew used it after shooting primarily in Los Angeles, while Andor and The Acolyte were shot in the UK and typically on location.

Talking at the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere at Disneyland earlier this month, showrunner Dave Filoni shared an exciting update on where things stand with Ahsoka season 2.

"I'm so well into that as well. I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it, and so I've been enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course, and working some of these arcs through has been a challenge and making sure it's all going to come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans," he teased.

"I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in Season 1," Filoni continued. "I'm pretty happy with it. Love working with Rosario [Dawson], so I can’t wait to get back to that."

Star Wars Celebration takes place in Japan next April and we'd expect new details about both Ahsoka season 2 and The Mandalorian & Grogu to be released during the event. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/9/2024, 8:22 AM
The volume was actually great tech. From Mando season 1 to The Batman. The problem is using it for almost everything and not staging it correctly. It looks more like a commercial, music video or photo shoot than a film/show.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 12/9/2024, 9:08 AM
@DarthOmega - I had no idea the used the Volume for The Batman. Now that's how you properly use it. Seamless.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 8:25 AM
Don’t they have another Volume setup over there aswell since Quantumania shot in London aswell?.

If so then while they might use more practical sets , it doesn’t mean they’ll be ditching that entirely which I’m cool with…

The Volume has its limitations but it doesn’t mean it’s all bad , it just should used in unison with real locations & sets rather then solely.

Anyway , looking forward to S2 especially since I just rewatched S1 on a whim and enjoyed it a bit more then before.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/9/2024, 8:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yes it needs to be in unison
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/9/2024, 9:03 AM
I would love practical set and effects. But I will say that Volume Room/CGI background screens look pretty friggin good sometimes. Better than using a blue/green screen.

View Recorder