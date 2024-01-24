THE BAD BATCH Producer Addresses Asajj Ventress' Return After Death In Canon STAR WARS: DARK DISCIPLE Novel

THE BAD BATCH Producer Addresses Asajj Ventress' Return After Death In Canon STAR WARS: DARK DISCIPLE Novel THE BAD BATCH Producer Addresses Asajj Ventress' Return After Death In Canon STAR WARS: DARK DISCIPLE Novel

The biggest surprise in the first trailer for The Bad Batch season 3 saw Asajj Ventress make her shock Star Wars return despite dying in the pages of canon novel Dark Disciple. Now, that's been addressed!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 24, 2024 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Bad Batch
Source: SFFGazette.com

Asajj Ventress is a former Jedi Padawan turned assassin who was trained in the ways of the dark side by Count Dooku. For several years, she yearned to be considered a true Sith, secretly acting as Dooku’s apprentice.

We first encountered her in The Clone Wars fighting for the Separatists and clashing with Jedi like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker with her twin red-bladed lightsabers in hand. However, when Dooku was ordered to dispose of Asajj and left her for dead, Ventress returned to her Nightsister clan to exact her revenge.

In time, she reinvented herself as a bounty hunter and reclaimed her identity, as neither a Sith nor a Jedi, and even became an unlikely ally to Ahsoka Tano for a time. 

The Clone Wars never got a chance to end Ventress' story and her death was instead explored in the Star Wars: Dark Disciple novel by Christie Golden. In that, the bounty hunter rediscovered love, compassion and selflessness, sacrificing herself to save Jedi Quinlan Vos by taking the brunt of a force lightning attack by Dooku. 

However, following a shock return in The Bad Batch season 3 trailer, the character's official profile has been updated to confirm "that wasn’t the end of Asajj's story..."

Talking to Star Wars.com (via SFFGazette.com), Brad Rau, supervising director and one of the show's executive producers, addressed Ventress's return. "We love Asajj Ventress. She’s a character that we’ve been wanting to tell more stories about."

"We don't want to spoil anything, but want fans to know that any new storytelling with Ventress will align with the events of Star Wars: Dark Disciple." 

Seeing as The Bad Batch is set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the reformed villain clearly survived that battle with Dooku and could now become a big part of Star Wars storytelling moving forward. We know Dave Filoni isn't shy about contradicting tie-in material like novels and comics as it's something he's already done with with Ahsoka Tano's story. 

Do you think we'll eventually see Asajj Ventress in live-action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab,” reads the season’s synopsis. “With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.

STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH - Asajj Ventress Returns In Action-Packed Final Season Trailer
Related:

STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH - Asajj Ventress Returns In Action-Packed Final Season Trailer
STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Just Brought Back An Unexpected Character From ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Just Brought Back An Unexpected Character From ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

MikeyL - 1/24/2024, 6:39 AM
If it stays canon, she’ll either be some kind of vision, a flashback or clone.
FireandBlood - 1/24/2024, 6:40 AM
@MikeyL - Or she faked her death 🤷‍♂️
bkmeijer1 - 1/24/2024, 7:09 AM
@FireandBlood - I doubt that. If I remember correctly, she was death for a few months before Quinlan and Kenobi laid her to rest on Dathomir. That's a long time posing as a dead body
FireandBlood - 1/24/2024, 7:18 AM
@bkmeijer1 - They’ll just contradict the novel then, like they have. Shit, Bad Batch’s been doing that from the jump, from depicting Kanan’s origin which was completely different in the “canon” comic.
FireandBlood - 1/24/2024, 6:40 AM
Time to bring her into live action 🤩
MuadDib - 1/24/2024, 6:44 AM
Continuity? Haha we laugh in the face of continuity

bkmeijer1 - 1/24/2024, 7:10 AM
@MuadDib - yeah, written Star Wars media never carried any weight when it came to contuinity. Only difference here is that Filoni was involved in both
HashTagSwagg - 1/24/2024, 6:49 AM
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/24/2024, 6:59 AM
lazlodaytona - 1/24/2024, 7:03 AM
Love the lightsaber
bkmeijer1 - 1/24/2024, 7:08 AM
Guessing the waters she was laid to rest in revived her. Or rather, I hope so. If she just survived it would cheapen another movie death.

First Qui-Gon's just loses all weight after everybody surviving lightsabers stabbings left and right, and now Vader would feel like a wimp for not surviving force lightning.
Mrnorth1921 - 1/24/2024, 7:12 AM
I’d imagine she was brought back to life. Thanks to her Dathomir heritage she is revived through magic. But I am sure it comes with a cost. Originally Dave Filoni wanted Ventress to survive until the sequels and get killed by Kylo ren in resistance. But I guess he scrapped that idea. Changing his mind.
Stinkor1 - 1/24/2024, 7:16 AM

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder