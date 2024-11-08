ANDOR Season 2 D23 Brazil Display Reveals First Look At Diego Luna As The Returning Rebel Hero

ANDOR Season 2 D23 Brazil Display Reveals First Look At Diego Luna As The Returning Rebel Hero

Ahead of the first teaser trailer that's expected to debut during D23 Brazil, we have a first look at Diego Luna as the returning Cassian Andor spirting some new duds...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 08, 2024 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Cassian Andor
Source: Via SFF Gazette

For many Star Wars fans, Andor is still the best Disney+ show set in the Galaxy Far, Far Away Lucasfilm has produced, and even though we know how Rebel operative Cassian Andor's story ultimately ends (spoiler alert: not well), there's a lot of excitement for the upcoming second season, which will lead directly into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

We're expecting the first teaser to debut during D23 Brazil at some point tomorrow (whether it will be released online afterwards remains to be seen), but for now, a display spotted at the event gives us a first look at star Diego Luna as the returning Cassian Andor sporting a new outfit.

Some new artwork for Disney's Tron: Ares has also been revealed.

During an appearance at this year's ACE Superhero Comic Con (via The Popverse), Luna shared his enthusiasm for the show's return, while confirming that we will see other characters from Rogue One during season 2.

“I can tell you, Rogue One is coming, so there will be characters there that you will recognize. There will be cool stuff. For those who love Rogue One, this season is going to be very special. And it’s going to be fascinating to go straight to Rogue One after watching this second season, because you will see Rogue One from a different perspective. I promise you that.”

“It’s fantastic,” Luna continued. “The only thing I can tell you is what happens at the end. It’s the world upside down. That’s the only thing you don’t talk about in an interview, but here we all know what the end is. I can tell you one thing, Tony Gilroy is a fantastic writer, and he created amazing characters that we got to meet in Andor season one. It’s going to be a very rich second season, because all those stories matter today. It is a true ensemble piece. It got very complicated in season one, and everything has to get resolved. Every story matters.”

It was initially assumed that Luna was referring to Cassian's former Imperial Droid sidekick K2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk) who has previously been confirmed to return for season 2, but according to The Playlist, Ben Mendelsohn will also be back as villainous Imperial Officer Orson Krennic.

Director Alonso Ruizpalacios, who will board season 2 along with Ariel Kleiman and Janus Metz, mentioned Mendelsohn's name among some of the actors he was looking forward to working with. He also revealed that he will helm the last three episodes of the 12-episode series.

We don't have many other details, but we have heard that Mendelsohn will likely show up towards the end of the season, which would make sense given the timeframe.

Andor follows thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years that lead to the events of the two films, exploring how he becomes radicalized against the Galactic Empire and how the wider Rebel Alliance is formed.

STAR WARS Has Finally Identified The Mysterious Sith Inquisitor Who Attacked Ahsoka Tano In TALES OF THE JEDI
Related:

STAR WARS Has Finally Identified The Mysterious Sith Inquisitor Who Attacked Ahsoka Tano In TALES OF THE JEDI
ANDOR Star Diego Luna Says Season 2 Will Make ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY A Different Film
Recommended For You:

ANDOR Star Diego Luna Says Season 2 Will Make ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY "A Different Film"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/8/2024, 4:57 PM
The writing on Andor has been great so far, hopefully, Mendelsohn gets some decent screen time on this show if he does show up.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 11/8/2024, 5:00 PM
Is Kathleen Kennedy responsible for THIS show? If so she needs a raise in salary.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/8/2024, 5:02 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/8/2024, 5:27 PM
I dont like that look for Andor. He looks too formal. Like a futuristic leather business suit or something. I dont get a rebel vibe from that at all. Loved season 1, so hoping this is a worthy follow-up, but DAMN its been a long time!
tylerzero
tylerzero - 11/8/2024, 5:30 PM
For all its flaws, I loved Tron: Legacy.

I am prepared for Tron: Ares to be

User Comment Image

(I hope I'm proven wrong.)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder