ANDOR Season 2 Magazine Covers And Stills Reveal Director Krennic's Return And Cassian's New Look

Thanks to Empire (via SFFGazette.com), we have a new look at Andor season 2 and the first official shots of Ben Mendelsohn's returning Orson Krennic. The season 1 finale teased the Death Star's construction and this suggests we should expect a deeper dive into how the Empire's greatest weapon came to be.

Also featured are Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, with the latter being someone we learned a lot more about during Andor's debut season. The magazine has also shared new stills of Cassian piloting what could be a TIE Fighter along with another shot of the villainous Imperial.

There are still several months to go until Andor returns to Disney+, so we're not necessarily expecting these latest reveals to be followed by a trailer (especially as Lucasfilm will likely want to keep the spotlight on Skeleton Crew for the time being).

"He’s a man fully committed to the Rebellion," Luna teases. "It’s someone who has to ascend. There’s a huge mountain for him to climb in order to [become] the guy we meet in Rogue One."

As for the planned introduction of Alan Tudyk's K-2SO, the actor says, "From an audience perspective, they’ve probably made their own story about how Cassian and K-2 got to work together. It tells you a lot about Cassian that his best friend is a droid. And a droid he had to reprogramme. But how did that actually happen and who was he before? Those questions are going to be answered."

Showrunner Tony Gilroy was also on hand to reveal, "[We'll] tell the story of Yavin. No-one has quite dealt with Yavin the way we will be doing it."

Mendelsohn chimed in to tease his long-rumoured return and promised what sounds like a clash with Denise Gough's Dedra Meero. "If they didn’t see eye to eye, to me, it’s cute. Dedra versus Krennic? I think it’s a bit of a mismatch. They’re all underlings to Krennic. They’re all going in one direction. The Empire, if you speak your mind, there are differences of opinion."

Andor season 2 picks up with Cassian Andor and the emerging rebel alliance over the climactic four years that lead to the discovery of The Death Star and the events of Rogue One.

Season 1 followed Cassian’s reluctant journey from cynical nobody to revolutionary volunteer. Season 2 will see him transform from soldier to leader to hero on the way to his epic destiny. From the very first scene, Cassian’s story has activated an ever-widening ensemble of allies and enemies.

Andor's 12 episodes will see these relationships intensify as the horizon of galactic war draws near. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Here are those covers and the first official still from Andor season 2 ahead of its return on April 22, 2025.

