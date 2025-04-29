ANDOR Season 2 Recasts A Major Prequel Trilogy Character In Tonight's Episodes - Possible SPOILERS

A character from the Star Wars prequel trilogy appears in tonight's episodes of Andor season 2, but with a different actor playing them. If you don't mind learning in advance who it is, keep on reading...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Cassian Andor
Source: SFFGazette.com

Three new episodes of Andor arrive on Disney+ later this evening, and while one of them features a familiar character, that person will not have a familiar face. 

Princess Leia's father and Rebel leader Bail Organa makes his Star Wars return in the sixth episode, but in place of actor Jimmy Smits is Doctor Strange and Coco star Benjamin Bratt. 

Smits first played Organa in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones in 2002 and later reprised the role in 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. That was it until 2016 when he made a surprise appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He's since appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi, a series set several years before this one.

We don't know why he was recast, and neither Smits nor Bratt has commented on the change as we wrote this. It's likely a result of scheduling issues, as it's hard to believe the actor would simply give up a role he's inhabited for more than two decades now. 

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com), Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy recently addressed not feeling under pressure to deliver fan service and confirmed that a legacy character, who we can now confirm is Bail Organa, had to be recast. 

"It's just amazing that [Disney] trusted us, and they backed our play all the way through," he started. "I know we kept delivering. Our dailies were always in, and we always made our mark. We did everything we said we were going to do, and the scenes were good. I know they were watching."

"If anything, legacy characters are really tricky to bring back. They’re very, very expensive. A lot of times, their schedules don’t work out," Gilroy noted. "There’s probably a couple people that we wanted to have in Yavin at the end, who are in the beginning of Rogue, but we just couldn’t get them because they were busy." Asked if one of those reasons is why Organa was recast, he replied, "Yeah."

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

Check back here later for our recap of the fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes of Andor season 2. 

ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/29/2025, 4:16 PM
Star Wars should embrace this more.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 4/29/2025, 4:18 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - seriously especially with younger versions of legacy characters like Luke in the Mando shows.
LlamaLord
LlamaLord - 4/29/2025, 4:16 PM
Should have just Mandalorian Luke'd it. Especially if it was a small enough role. Don't like this change.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 4/29/2025, 4:26 PM
@LlamaLord - Man, I couldn't disagree more. I would much, much rather they recast everyone than lean on CGI/AI. It pulls me out of it every time. But to each his own!
LlamaLord
LlamaLord - 4/29/2025, 4:30 PM
@ClintthaManster - I don't mind if they recast young versions of older characters like in Solo, I quite enjoyed that. I would have even been fine with recasting Luke since Hamill is too old to play him.

But when the original actor is the correct age and when this is especially supposed to lead into Rogue One where he's specifically played by the original actor, it just seems wrong.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 4/29/2025, 4:40 PM
@LlamaLord - For Smits in particular, I can see your point. But I never want to see Luke's waxen facsimile again as long as I live.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/29/2025, 4:25 PM
Damn that sucks. Smits was a welcome surprise when he made his cameo in rogue one
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 4/29/2025, 4:25 PM
Yeeees, recast, recast the allllll!
User Comment Image
pestulio07
pestulio07 - 4/29/2025, 4:26 PM
Not to nit-pick, but he had 5 minutes of screentime in the entire trilogy. "Major character"? Really?
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 4/29/2025, 4:27 PM
@pestulio07 - I think a lot of folks conflate Clone Wars with the PT, and who could blame them?
LlamaLord
LlamaLord - 4/29/2025, 4:33 PM
@pestulio07 - He's been in multiple spinoffs.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 4:30 PM
I mean , Bail has been played by other actors before with Phil Lamarr voicing the character in animation.

Granted , this is the first time he’s being played by another actor in live action that isn’t Jimmy Smits which is unfortunate but understandable since the recast was likely due to scheduling issues…

Andor S2 started filming in late 2022 during which Smits was a series regular on a CBS show called “East New York” which was cancelled in 2023 so it’s likely he couldn’t be a part of this due to his commitments to that at the time.

Anyway , Benjamin Bratt is a good choice too so looking forward to him as Bail in this!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/29/2025, 4:31 PM
This show is sooo boring
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/29/2025, 4:31 PM
Bratt is actually a good choice to recast this role, him Lou Diamond Phillips or Esai Morales

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
LlamaLord
LlamaLord - 4/29/2025, 4:32 PM
User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 4/29/2025, 4:32 PM
Man I love Smits..one of the best. That's a shame. Not sure i fully beleive the scheduling conflicts as the space between shooting and release was loooong. They could have added him in reshoots. They can't say it's an age thing either as both aren't that far apart (i think) Smith is a healthy looking 70 year old.

