ANDOR Star Diego Luna Reveal He Has Only A Week Left Of Shooting; Comments On His STAR WARS Future

ANDOR Star Diego Luna Reveal He Has Only A Week Left Of Shooting; Comments On His STAR WARS Future ANDOR Star Diego Luna Reveal He Has Only A Week Left Of Shooting; Comments On His STAR WARS Future

It appears as if Andor season 2 has moved from this August to an undisclosed 2024 window, but according to star Diego Luna, he’s now close to wrapping up his work on the Star Wars TV series. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 16, 2024 11:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Cassian Andor
Source: SFFGazette.com

A Disney+ UK press release recently seemed to confirm that Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte will be the only live-action Star Wars TV shows released on the streaming platform in 2024.

During last April's Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm confirmed Andor season 2 was targeting an August 2024 release. That was, of course, before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes brought Hollywood to a standstill for most of the summer, though we'd expected the series to possibly still meet that release window.

Tony Gilroy confirmed he'd finished writing Andor's scripts before the writer's strike started but with the majority of cast members part of SAG-AFTRA, it was apparent cameras could only continue rolling for so long. Now, the impact of that is finally being felt and we don't expect the show to return until 2024. 

Talking at the Emmys yesterday evening (via SFFGazette.com), Diego Luna was asked where things stand with the critically acclaimed Disney+ series.

"I have seven days. So, tomorrow I'm flying back to London and we're finishing this," the actor revealed. "The first season, we shot under very, very hard circumstances. The pandemic and now the strikes this time. It's gonna be worth it."

As for whether he could return as Cassian after the show wraps up, Luna added, "I don't think so, no. I'll be part of [Star Wars] because I'll always be part of that family but no, the good thing about Andor is we know it has an ending. It's nice to work knowing there's an ending and you can aim for something and we're getting there."

At this rate, Andor will be the only Star Wars TV show released on Disney+ in 2025. We're getting The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew in the months ahead but The Mandalorian season 4 is no longer a sure thing for next year after The Mandalorian & Grogu movie was recently announced. 

Andor's next batch of episodes will chronicle the next steps in Cassian's journey as he fights to assemble a fledgling resistance. Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Luke Hull are executive producing the upcoming season, which stars Luna, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Andy Serkis, Muhannad Bahair and Joplin Sibtain.

Stay tuned for updates on Andor as we have them. 

STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Be Developing A WHAT IF...?-Inspired TV Series Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away
Related:

STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Be Developing A WHAT IF...?-Inspired TV Series Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away
ANDOR Season 2 Has Likely Been Delayed To 2025 As Lucasfilm Makes Changes To Upcoming Disney+ Slate
Recommended For You:

ANDOR Season 2 Has Likely Been Delayed To 2025 As Lucasfilm Makes Changes To Upcoming Disney+ Slate
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

GhostDog - 1/16/2024, 11:15 PM
It’s been far too long without PEAK STAR WARS
DudeGuy - 1/16/2024, 11:57 PM
@GhostDog - A Long Time Ago …
AmazingFILMporg - 1/16/2024, 11:19 PM
Kathleen Kennedy has done so much damage to the star wars brand that I don't think it can come back😳...




Don't get me wrong there will be hit shows and even films but it will never be what it once was.



JJ destroyed the legacy characters and kk chaos as a CEO has really damaged the brand.



Remember Star wars can't reboot like other franchise films.....😐



Even the rey film announced just last week has been delayed. It's a circus at Lucas film.



Damn shame.....
Mrnorth1921 - 1/16/2024, 11:28 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - it was delayed because of the strikes. That was more of a Hollywood thing.x
jst5 - 1/16/2024, 11:29 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - That Rey movie will never happen now....and that's a good thing.SW can come back but it'll take Disney getting out of is own way and that's really hard to see happening(just look at Marvel).
jst5 - 1/16/2024, 11:29 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - That's not why it was delayed...
HashTagSwagg - 1/16/2024, 11:33 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - They need to go far into the future or as far back into the past as possible to where it's visually as different as the prequels where to the OG trilogy.
garu - 1/16/2024, 11:32 PM
the only interesting star wars show

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder