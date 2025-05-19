Does Disney's Live-Action LILO & STITCH Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

This article was originally published on Toonado.com.

Lilo & Stitch was once going to be released on streaming as a "Disney+ Original," but when Bob Iger returned as Disney CEO, the decision was made for it to instead debut in theaters.

Based on early box office tracking—which suggests the movie will open over Memorial Day weekend between $110 million - $130 million, more than Snow White grossed domestically during its entire run—Iger made the right decision.

While the 2002 Lilo & Stitch movie spawned various small-screen follow-ups, all signs point to Disney having a potential new theatrical franchise on its hands. That should come as welcome news to the House of Mouse, particularly as many of the studio's previous live-action adaptations have faced their fair share of challenges.

With that in mind, you're probably wondering how Lilo & Stitch sets the stage for a potential follow-up. We're not getting into spoilers yet, but should you wait through the credits for anything extra?

Yes, Lilo & Stitch has one mid-credits scene , according to recent reports. Based on what we're hearing, it's well worth waiting for, too.

Reviews for the movie aren't out yet, but the first social media reactions were glowing. Many critics have hailed it as Disney's best live-action adaptation to date, a ringing endorsement that suggests it's every bit as good as those hilarious trailers.

"I continue to do his voice for different things," Stitch voice actor Chris Sanders said of Experiment 626's legacy earlier this year. "Every once in a while, I’ll go into a booth and do some recordings, and it’s always nice to hear about how he’s still out there, and people still know who he is. They really like him as a character, and it’s just wonderful. How do you describe that?"

Now, a whole new generation will get acquainted with Stitch. Are you planning to head to theaters to watch Lilo & Stitch this weekend?

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

After originally being developed as a Disney+ Original, Lilo & Stitch now arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.