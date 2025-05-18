LILO & STITCH Social Media Reactions Promise Disney Fans The Best Live-Action Adaptation To Date

Disney's live-action remakes have been nothing if not hit-or-miss. Some (The Jungle Book, Cinderella) are considered improvements over their animated predecessors, and others...not so much (Snow White, Pinocchio).

Lilo & Stitch's fanbase has only grown since it was released in 2002, with merchandise featuring the adorable Experiment 626 still dominating store shelves over two decades later. Disney's marketing campaign for the movie has been fantastic, but will that translate into a great movie?

Based on the first social media reactions we first shared on Toonado.com, the answer to that question is a resounding "yes."

As you can see below, Lilo & Stitch is being hailed as Disney's best live-action remake yet, and the verdict thus far is overwhelmingly positive. Original plans called for this to be a Disney+ Original, so it's safe to say current Disney CEO Bob Iger was right to pivot to a theatrical release.

That's evident from early box office tracking suggesting a debut of at least $120 million over Memorial Day weekend, where it will easily top Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Reactions like these will only help increase that number.

Lilo & Stitch sounds like a heartwarming, hilarious tale which, crucially, does right by the animated movie. However, it sounds like it also bring some new (and welcomed) ideas to the table.

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

After originally being developed as a Disney+ Original, Lilo & Stitch now arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.