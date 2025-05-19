JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Latest TV Spot Unleashes The Titanosaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, & Mosasaurus!

Ahead of tomorrow's eagerly awaited new theatrical trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, Universal has released another action-packed new TV spot, this time spotlighting some of the dinos that'll be at the center of the blockbuster sequel: the Titanosaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, and Mosasaurus.

As far as why Scarlett Johansson and her team will be seeking out these three monumental beasts, the synopsis revealed that she'll be tasked with retreiving DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air, who in their DNA, hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

It's expected that the new trailer will be attached to screenings of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch this weekend, meaning it'll get maximum eyeballs as it kickstarts its full-fledged marketing blitz in June.

Despite stiff competition from superhero entries Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it was actually Jurassic World Rebirth that was voted this year's Most Anticipated Summer Movie by Fandango moviegoers, so expect box office fireworks this Fourth of July!

The cast features Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation; Marriage Story; Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight; Green Book; True Detective), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton; Fellow Travelers; Crashing), Rupert Friend (Homeland; Anatomy of a Scandal; Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer; The Magnificent Seven; 6 Underground), Luna Blaise (Manifest; Fresh Off the Boat; Memoria), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Flight Attendant; City on a Hill), Audrina Miranda (The Big Door Prize; The Legend of Tayos; Antigone), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven; Summer of 85; Foreign Bodies), Bechir Sylvain (Claws; Black Summer; Grown-ish), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool; Midway; Alita: Battle Angel).

Gareth Edwards (The Creator; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Godzilla) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp (Spider-Man; War of the Worlds; Mission: Impossible).

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters July 2!

Check out new TV spot below: