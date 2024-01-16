ANDOR Star Diego Luna Reveals He Has Only A Week Left Of Shooting; Comments On His STAR WARS Future

A Disney+ UK press release recently seemed to confirm that Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte will be the only live-action Star Wars TV shows released on the streaming platform in 2024.

During last April's Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm confirmed Andor season 2 was targeting an August 2024 release. That was, of course, before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes brought Hollywood to a standstill for most of the summer, though we'd expected the series to possibly still meet that release window.

Tony Gilroy confirmed he'd finished writing Andor's scripts before the writer's strike started but with the majority of cast members part of SAG-AFTRA, it was apparent cameras could only continue rolling for so long. Now, the impact of that is finally being felt and we don't expect the show to return until 2024.

Talking at the Emmys yesterday evening (via SFFGazette.com), Diego Luna was asked where things stand with the critically acclaimed Disney+ series.

"I have seven days. So, tomorrow I'm flying back to London and we're finishing this," the actor revealed. "The first season, we shot under very, very hard circumstances. The pandemic and now the strikes this time. It's gonna be worth it."

As for whether he could return as Cassian after the show wraps up, Luna added, "I don't think so, no. I'll be part of [Star Wars] because I'll always be part of that family but no, the good thing about Andor is we know it has an ending. It's nice to work knowing there's an ending and you can aim for something and we're getting there."

At this rate, Andor will be the only Star Wars TV show released on Disney+ in 2025. We're getting The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew in the months ahead but The Mandalorian season 4 is no longer a sure thing for next year after The Mandalorian & Grogu movie was recently announced.

Andor's next batch of episodes will chronicle the next steps in Cassian's journey as he fights to assemble a fledgling resistance. Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Luke Hull are executive producing the upcoming season, which stars Luna, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Andy Serkis, Muhannad Bahair and Joplin Sibtain.

Stay tuned for updates on Andor as we have them.