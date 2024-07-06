THE ACOLYTE Beats X-MEN '97 To Become Most-Watched Disney+ Series Premiere Of 2024
Related:

THE ACOLYTE Beats X-MEN '97 To Become Most-Watched Disney+ Series Premiere Of 2024
THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Explains Why Mae Was Ordered To Kill A Jedi Without Using A Weapon - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Explains Why Mae Was Ordered To Kill A Jedi Without Using A Weapon - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Order66
Order66 - 6/7/2024, 1:07 PM
Andor is not #1 on my list. It was good don’t get me wrong but I think the other shows are better.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/7/2024, 1:11 PM
3/3 Deaths Stars:
OT, Revenge of the Sith, Clone Wars, Mando.

2/3 Death Stars:
Episodes I-II, Rebels, Rogue One, Andor.

1/3 Death Stars:
Everything else (including The Acolyte atm).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2024, 1:12 PM
I honestly have enjoyed all these shows to varying degrees so far…

All of had their issues so far but there’s been things in there enough for me to latch onto aswell.

Hopefully the Acolyte turns out well overall by the end and I’m looking forward to Skeleton Crew & beyond also!!.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/7/2024, 1:16 PM
The chokehold RT got on everyone after BvS is f*cking CRAZY, shit really changed the culture, cuz.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/7/2024, 1:21 PM

Andor was my favorite one so far.

I liked the Mandalorian.

The others kind of run together and bored me. Too much SW content overload for me.

I haven't seen any of the animated stuff.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/7/2024, 1:53 PM
@DocSpock -

1.The Mandalorion Season 1
2.Andor
3.The Mandalorion Season 2
4.The Mandalorion Season 3
5.Book Of Boba Fett

Couldn't even finish Kenobi or Ahsoka and I'm not even going to bother with The Acolyte.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/7/2024, 2:03 PM
@marvel72 -

That makes sense to me. I finished Kenobi, but barely as it really bored me.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/7/2024, 1:21 PM
Fair enough, Book of Fett is at #6 at least. What a letdown that was.
Order66
Order66 - 6/7/2024, 1:26 PM
My list

1. Mando
2. Ahsoka
3. Obi Wan
4. Andor
5. Boba Fett

Acolyte has the potential to be #3 on my list. If not, #4 behind Obi Wan.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/7/2024, 1:27 PM
Definitely have to check out Andor! I'm so glad that they are expanding the universe with the acolyte and moving away from the original movies. I got to say, in my book the best of the Disney plus Star Wars content is better than all the prequels
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/7/2024, 1:31 PM
Are these scores based on all there first outings or did you just grab the current ratings because that shit generally changes once the season is over.
Case in point, this was Boba Fett's score at the beginning.

https://www.starwarsnewsnet.com/2022/01/the-book-of-boba-fett-collects-strong-initial-reaction-among-critics-and-fans.html

You are literally trying to help control the narrative by this pushing bullshit.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2024, 1:38 PM
@HashTagSwagg - you leave him alone!!!!, rent is due
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/7/2024, 1:44 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I swear, if Josh is genuinely revealed to not be paid by disney in any way shape or form, I will eat sh!t. That's right, I will eat a copy of rise of skywalker on Blu ray.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 6/7/2024, 1:40 PM
Andor is CINEMA. Really the superior show.
grif
grif - 6/7/2024, 1:47 PM



rt is useless
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/7/2024, 1:55 PM
Andor is absolutely my #1. It's too early to judge Acolyte but so far I'm not impressed with it. Kind of boring an uninspired. I'd rank the live action series as follows:

Andor S1
Mandalorian S2
Mandalorian S1
Ahsoka S1
Obi Wan Kenobi
Mandalorian S3
The Acolyte
Book of Boba Fett.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/7/2024, 2:04 PM
This… surprisingly checks out, wow.

Andor still #1 for now but The Acolyte is hitting

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder