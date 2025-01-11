RUMOR: Ewan McGregor Will Reportedly Reprise His Iconic Role As OBI-WAN KENOBI In AHSOKA Season 2

Earlier this week, we learned that Game of Thrones star Rory McCann will take over from the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka season 2. If the cast is starting to come together, then work on the Star Wars TV series must now be well underway.

The first batch of episodes ended on a huge cliffhanger when Grand Admiral Thrawn returned to the main Galaxy and closed in on Dathomir alongside the Great Mothers. Ezra Bridger, meanwhile, reunited with Hera Syndulla, though Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were left stranded on Peridea with no way home.

However, the Force Ghost of Anakin Skywalker was shown watching over them in the finale's closing moments, the first time we've seen the Jedi-turned-Sith-turned-Jedi in that form since Return of the Jedi.

It probably won't surprise you then that, according to Kristian Harloff, Hayden Christensen is expected to have a "pretty big role" in Ahsoka season 2. The insider also reveals that Ariana Greenblatt will return as the young Ahsoka but the biggest news is this: Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi!

While a Force Ghost appearance is possible, Greenblatt's presence suggests we're getting even more flashbacks to the events of The Clone Wars. Remember, Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Ahsoka encountered the Mortis Gods in that animated series, so showrunner Dave Filoni recreating that here makes perfect sense.

After all, many of the fans tuning into Ahsoka won't necessarily be familiar with the animated adventures that played out in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels; with the events of those shows so key to this story, Filoni must find a way to ensure his deep dive into franchise lore makes sense for everyone.

Talking at the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere at Disneyland last month, Filoni shared an exciting update about how work is progressing on Ahsoka season 2.

"I'm so well into that as well. I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it, and so I've been enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course, and working some of these arcs through has been a challenge and making sure it's all going to come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans," he teased.

"I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in Season 1," Filoni continued. "I'm pretty happy with it. Love working with Rosario [Dawson], so I can’t wait to get back to that."

Star Wars Celebration takes place in Japan this April and we're expecting new details about both Ahsoka season 2 and The Mandalorian & Grogu to be shared during the event.

You can hear more from Harloff on Ahsoka at the 2:05:25 mark in the video below.