RUMOR: Ewan McGregor Will Reportedly Reprise His Iconic Role As OBI-WAN KENOBI In AHSOKA Season 2

RUMOR: Ewan McGregor Will Reportedly Reprise His Iconic Role As OBI-WAN KENOBI In AHSOKA Season 2

Ewan McGregor has talked repeatedly about his desire to return to the Star Wars franchise and, according to a new rumour, he'll get to reprise his role as the iconic Jedi in Ahsoka season 2. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 11, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Kristian Harloff (via SFFGazette.com)

Earlier this week, we learned that Game of Thrones star Rory McCann will take over from the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka season 2. If the cast is starting to come together, then work on the Star Wars TV series must now be well underway. 

The first batch of episodes ended on a huge cliffhanger when Grand Admiral Thrawn returned to the main Galaxy and closed in on Dathomir alongside the Great Mothers. Ezra Bridger, meanwhile, reunited with Hera Syndulla, though Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were left stranded on Peridea with no way home.

However, the Force Ghost of Anakin Skywalker was shown watching over them in the finale's closing moments, the first time we've seen the Jedi-turned-Sith-turned-Jedi in that form since Return of the Jedi

It probably won't surprise you then that, according to Kristian Harloff, Hayden Christensen is expected to have a "pretty big role" in Ahsoka season 2. The insider also reveals that Ariana Greenblatt will return as the young Ahsoka but the biggest news is this: Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi! 

While a Force Ghost appearance is possible, Greenblatt's presence suggests we're getting even more flashbacks to the events of The Clone Wars. Remember, Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Ahsoka encountered the Mortis Gods in that animated series, so showrunner Dave Filoni recreating that here makes perfect sense. 

After all, many of the fans tuning into Ahsoka won't necessarily be familiar with the animated adventures that played out in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels; with the events of those shows so key to this story, Filoni must find a way to ensure his deep dive into franchise lore makes sense for everyone. 

Talking at the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere at Disneyland last month, Filoni shared an exciting update about how work is progressing on Ahsoka season 2.

"I'm so well into that as well. I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it, and so I've been enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course, and working some of these arcs through has been a challenge and making sure it's all going to come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans," he teased.

"I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in Season 1," Filoni continued. "I'm pretty happy with it. Love working with Rosario [Dawson], so I can’t wait to get back to that."

Star Wars Celebration takes place in Japan this April and we're expecting new details about both Ahsoka season 2 and The Mandalorian & Grogu to be shared during the event. 

You can hear more from Harloff on Ahsoka at the 2:05:25 mark in the video below.  

AHSOKA Season 2 Will See GAME OF THRONES' Rory McCann Replace The Late Ray Stevenson As Baylan Skoll
Related:

AHSOKA Season 2 Will See GAME OF THRONES' Rory McCann Replace The Late Ray Stevenson As Baylan Skoll
SKELETON CREW Episode 7 Reveals The Actor Who Plays The Mysterious Supervisor - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SKELETON CREW Episode 7 Reveals The Actor Who Plays The Mysterious "Supervisor" - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Biggums
Biggums - 1/11/2025, 12:12 PM
Too bad Rosario has the presence of a wet towel
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 12:13 PM
@Biggums - and she abused a custodian - allegedly.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 12:15 PM
@Biggums - Ahsoka is like that because Kathleen Kennedy and her handlers are trying to get people to believe that all women are strong and stoic and can't be defeated.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/11/2025, 12:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 1/11/2025, 12:15 PM
Ready for season 2. Season 1 was a blast!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/11/2025, 12:23 PM
@Gmoney84 - I liked it !!

Hopefully we get more Ezra too.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/11/2025, 12:15 PM
Who gives a shit about that guy, when is Reva returning? Reeeeeeeeeeeva!
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 12:18 PM
Reva McEntire.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 12:17 PM
Why did people tell Kathleen Kennedy and Bob Iger to tell people to make several bad Star Wars movies and shows?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/11/2025, 12:18 PM
hopefully he's only there to be her punching bag so she can finally prove that SHe WAS the better obi wan and that she shold have been the obi wan to train Anaked on how to use force pull. her teachings would have have saved him from coming darkseid.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/11/2025, 12:20 PM
Cool if true!!.

He could be a Force Ghost or some sort of vision somehow but given how Mortis seems to be playing a role in the show , it would be cool if we get flashbacks to those episodes in live action form which is where McGregor could be present.

Anyway as long as they can find a way to for it to work him naturally into the story , I’m down!!.

User Comment Image
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/11/2025, 12:37 PM
Getting the old gang back together
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/11/2025, 12:43 PM
Forgot there was even a season 1 of this crap
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/11/2025, 12:49 PM
If you watch the fight scenes in Ahsoka at 1.5x speed, it's actually quite enjoyable. They just need to inject a little more life into the dialogue and you might have a decent season.

I didn't hate season 1

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder