SKELETON CREW First Social Media Reactions Reveal What To Expect From Disney+'s Latest STAR WARS Series

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were screened in the UK this weekend, and that means we have the first reactions from fans, influencers, and at least a couple of critics.

They're as overwhelmingly positive as you'd expect from this type of screening; however, we'd be remiss not to point out that critics sent screeners of the first three episodes are not allowed to share reviews and reactions until 9pm ET/6pm PT...which is when the first two instalments hit Disney+.

That means critics from the likes of The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Rolling Stone, and other respected outlets won't be able to share their verdicts on social media or in reviews until people are already watching the show.

The buzz surrounding Skeleton Crew is relatively minimal, something that likely wasn't helped by the mixed response to The Acolyte earlier this year. Then, there's the fact that, despite this show taking place around the same time as The Mandalorian, it looks to be a standalone adventure with few ties to what's happening in the wider Star Wars Galaxy.

Still, judging by these early reactions alone, it sounds like the fun, 80s/Amblin-inspired romp that we expected when it was first announced. Whether fans want "Star Wars x Stranger Things" remains to be seen, though it sounds like the series is aimed at a much younger audience.

You can take a look at the first wave of Skeleton Crew reactions in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home - and meeting unlikely allies and enemies - will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

The series stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost. Episodes are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and also serve as executive producers along with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew will premiere on Monday, December 2 on Disney+.