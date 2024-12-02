SKELETON CREW First Social Media Reactions Reveal What To Expect From Disney+'s Latest STAR WARS Series

SKELETON CREW First Social Media Reactions Reveal What To Expect From Disney+'s Latest STAR WARS Series

The first social media reactions for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew have been revealed, but what exactly can fans expect from this latest journey into a Galaxy Far, Far Away? You can find out more here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2024 06:12 AM EST
The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were screened in the UK this weekend, and that means we have the first reactions from fans, influencers, and at least a couple of critics. 

They're as overwhelmingly positive as you'd expect from this type of screening; however, we'd be remiss not to point out that critics sent screeners of the first three episodes are not allowed to share reviews and reactions until 9pm ET/6pm PT...which is when the first two instalments hit Disney+.

That means critics from the likes of The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Rolling Stone, and other respected outlets won't be able to share their verdicts on social media or in reviews until people are already watching the show. 

The buzz surrounding Skeleton Crew is relatively minimal, something that likely wasn't helped by the mixed response to The Acolyte earlier this year. Then, there's the fact that, despite this show taking place around the same time as The Mandalorian, it looks to be a standalone adventure with few ties to what's happening in the wider Star Wars Galaxy.

Still, judging by these early reactions alone, it sounds like the fun, 80s/Amblin-inspired romp that we expected when it was first announced. Whether fans want "Star Wars x Stranger Things" remains to be seen, though it sounds like the series is aimed at a much younger audience.

You can take a look at the first wave of Skeleton Crew reactions in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home - and meeting unlikely allies and enemies - will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.  

The series stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost. Episodes are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and also serve as executive producers along with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew will premiere on Monday, December 2 on Disney+.

JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 12/2/2024, 5:42 AM
Hi, so-called "Disney shill here." 🙋🏻 I had to stop watching after one episode because it's THAT bad. Completely derivative of the 80s movies mentioned above and doesn't feel at all Star Wars...even the Jude Law stuff is super predictable.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/2/2024, 7:08 AM
Very much looking forward to checking this out. Showed the trailer to the wife last night, and she is all in. Can't wait!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 7:14 AM
Sweet , It’s nice to see the positive reception so far (hopefully the reviews reflect that) as someone who has been looking forward to the show as a fan of the movies that have inspired it such as The Goonies.

It likely won’t be everyone’s cup of tea as pretty much is the case wth everything I feel nowadays but seems like it will atleast fall in with my tastes so I’m cool with that lol…

Anyway it’s seemed good so looking forward to it but man , this practice of showing pretty much only the first half or so of a series in advance needs to stop!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 7:17 AM
Here’s a reaction from our very own @RorMachine…

Mark Cassidy
@RorMachine
The first 3 episodes of #SkeletonCrew are a lot of fun. It's exactly what you'd expect from the trailers - Goonies in space - but the kids are not annoying (my biggest concern), Jude Law gives good scoundrel, and Nic Frost's droid is hilarious.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/2/2024, 7:26 AM
Trailers look good reviews don’t trust same with critics I may as well like avatar movies if listen to reviews , critics and rotten tomatoes find out if like show after first episode
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/2/2024, 7:30 AM
If tv reviews required to watch every episode of these series, there'd be way more negative reviews. Instead, this rigged horse hockey exists. Tv reviews only account for the first act per se. Almost every Disney show has fumbled and stalled by the fourth episode, and then it ends shortly later LOL
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 7:31 AM
Skeleton Crew Clip

?si=vN8AJua_7_MdFNye

