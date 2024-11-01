SKELETON CREW Full Trailer Reveals New Plot Details For The Next Disney+ STAR WARS Series

Lucasfilm has now released a full trailer and a new poster for Skeleton Crew, the next live-action Disney+ Star Wars series which is set to premiere this December...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 01, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Lucasfilm (via SFFGazette.com) has released a brand-new trailer and poster for the next live-action Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew.

This teaser gives us a bit more to go on when it comes to the overall story set-up, as we see a group of kids meet for the first time in what appears to be some kind of youth detention centre. When one of them reveals that he found something mysterious in the forest, the new pals head out to investigate.

We then see this ragtag bunch embark on an adventure through the galaxy that leads them to Jude Law's mysterious Jod Na Nawood.

Law's character has been described as a mysterious drifter (who may or may not be a "new kind of Jedi") who takes the young heroes under his protection, but based on what we see here, his intentions might not be quite so noble.

Check out the new trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

We knew that Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) were on board, but showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. We also recently got word on a brand-new cast member, with Nic Frost (Spaced, Hot Fuzz) providing the voice of a droid named SM 33.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3. Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comment section.

EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/1/2024, 11:27 AM
Neat

Anyways, big announcement here!!! New Japanese Godzilla film confirmed.
?si=OqSfhRnUojBy8HLJ
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/1/2024, 11:28 AM
I dig it.
TK420
TK420 - 11/1/2024, 11:29 AM
Remember when SW fans thought Lucas selling the franchise to Disney was a good thing?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/1/2024, 11:51 AM
@TK420 - I don't know, I like there is some Star Wars, as opposed to no Star Wars.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/1/2024, 11:37 AM
Honestly looks like a really fun show for kids and young adults, but it just doesn’t seem like Star Wars at all. It’s like a fun show that they slapped a Star Wars facade and name on just to try and get those fans to watch. Otherwise it looks like a well done generic sci fi series. I might still watch it, but only if my daughter wants to see it. Not because it’s got the Star Wars name though.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/1/2024, 11:52 AM
@Shivermetimbers - I think the 80s needle drops and emphasis on the "Suburban" setting that the kids start off in might be a little misleading about the tone, but I agree this feels different.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/1/2024, 11:47 AM
geez, Star Wars is still a thing? makes me wanna heave.
NGFB
NGFB - 11/1/2024, 11:58 AM
Does anybody want kids in space? Marvel will one-up this with a Power Pack series.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/1/2024, 12:10 PM
I was already on board with the premise and the look, but the directors they got are another sell. Definitely look forward to this
Order66
Order66 - 11/1/2024, 12:14 PM
Star Wars goonies. I dig it.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/1/2024, 12:16 PM
This looks like it could be fun. It'll prob depend on how annoying the kids are, tbh.

