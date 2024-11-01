SKELETON CREW Full Trailer Reveals New Plot Details For The Next Disney+ STAR WARS Series

Lucasfilm (via SFFGazette.com) has released a brand-new trailer and poster for the next live-action Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew.

This teaser gives us a bit more to go on when it comes to the overall story set-up, as we see a group of kids meet for the first time in what appears to be some kind of youth detention centre. When one of them reveals that he found something mysterious in the forest, the new pals head out to investigate.

We then see this ragtag bunch embark on an adventure through the galaxy that leads them to Jude Law's mysterious Jod Na Nawood.

Law's character has been described as a mysterious drifter (who may or may not be a "new kind of Jedi") who takes the young heroes under his protection, but based on what we see here, his intentions might not be quite so noble.

Check out the new trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

We knew that Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) were on board, but showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. We also recently got word on a brand-new cast member, with Nic Frost (Spaced, Hot Fuzz) providing the voice of a droid named SM 33.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3.