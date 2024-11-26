SKELETON CREW Gets A (Slightly) Earlier Disney+ Premiere Date Along With New Trailer And Poster

SKELETON CREW Gets A (Slightly) Earlier Disney+ Premiere Date Along With New Trailer And Poster

Lucasfilm has announced that we have a slightly shorter wait for the next Disney+ Star Wars series, as Skeleton Crew is set to premiere one day early...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 26, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Disney+ has announced a new premiere date for Skeleton Crew, with the first two episodes of Lucasfilm's latest live-action Star Wars series now premiering on Monday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m. PST. Subsequent episodes will continue to stream on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PST for the remainder of the season.

This is only one day earlier than previously advertised, but we'll take it!

The streamer has also released a new TV spot, which leans heavily into the show's nostalgia factor. If Skeleton Crew does manage to live up to the "Goonies in space" expectations that a lot of fans have set, we might be on to a winner.

The social media embargo lifts on December 2, so be sure to check back for our thoughts on the series.

We knew that Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) were on board, but showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. 

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comment section.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/26/2024, 11:21 AM
Let me be FIRST to say


MEH
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/26/2024, 11:24 AM
Le me be fis to sai KANG
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 11/26/2024, 11:26 AM
I'm actually looking forward to this
Pampero
Pampero - 11/26/2024, 11:29 AM
That poster is weird. Aren’t the kids the protagonists?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/26/2024, 11:35 AM
@Pampero - They are, but also not particularly famous.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/26/2024, 11:46 AM
@Pampero - well they can only capitalized known actors
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/26/2024, 11:36 AM
Man, that's a whole lotta talent. Fingers crossed that this totally rules and everyone is very normal about it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2024, 11:42 AM
@Clintthahamster - yeah , I don’t see anyone being normal about anything on this site now

People already make up their minds before seeing a single frame
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/26/2024, 11:48 AM
Poster looks kinda cheap, but it does give off the Goonies in Space vibe everybody keeps bringing up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2024, 11:50 AM
I think this seems good so looking forward to checking this out!!.

Also , I think Jude Law’s character is definitely Force Sensitive but has never been a Jedi.
DarthNihilus
DarthNihilus - 11/26/2024, 12:02 PM
Type of show that won't make me go back on Disney+

