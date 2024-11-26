SKELETON CREW Gets A (Slightly) Earlier Disney+ Premiere Date Along With New Trailer And Poster

Disney+ has announced a new premiere date for Skeleton Crew, with the first two episodes of Lucasfilm's latest live-action Star Wars series now premiering on Monday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m. PST. Subsequent episodes will continue to stream on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PST for the remainder of the season.

This is only one day earlier than previously advertised, but we'll take it!

The streamer has also released a new TV spot, which leans heavily into the show's nostalgia factor. If Skeleton Crew does manage to live up to the "Goonies in space" expectations that a lot of fans have set, we might be on to a winner.

The social media embargo lifts on December 2, so be sure to check back for our thoughts on the series.

We knew that Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) were on board, but showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comment section.