SKELETON CREW's Impressive Director Line-Up Revealed Along With SPOILER Relating To Jude Law's Character

Empire Magazine has shared two new stills from the next Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, while also revealing the full line-up of filmmakers who will be taking a trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away to direct episodes of the show.

We knew that Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) were on board, but showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

Possible spoilers follow.

Jude Law stars as Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious drifter - described as a "new kind of Jedi" - who takes the young heroes under his protection... or so we had been led to believe. According to scooper MTTSH, Law is actually playing the "bad guy."

Whether this will be apparent from the beginning of a major plot twist later on the series remains to be seen.

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. We also recently got word on a brand-new cast member, with Nic Frost (Spaced, Hot Fuzz) providing the voice of a droid named SM 33.

Check out the new images at the links below.

EXCLUSIVE 🤖



David Lowery joined #StarWars: Skeleton Crew after finishing Peter Pan & Wendy – so was primed for its pirate influences, including Smee-inspired droid SM-33.



"To do it again in Star Wars was a dream come true," he tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/APcMLOUe7l pic.twitter.com/r3LKLiHY2C — Empire (@empiremagazine) October 18, 2024 EXCLUSIVE 🚨



For #StarWars: Skeleton Crew, Jon Watts assembled a stellar directing line-up. In a major Empire interview, Watts, Bryce Dallas Howard, David Lowery, Lee Isaac Chung and Jake Schreier talk their galactic adventure together.



Read an extract: https://t.co/APcMLOUe7l pic.twitter.com/aWDCOgBsSL — Empire (@empiremagazine) October 18, 2024

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3. Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comment section.