STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Be Developing A Series Set In The KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC Era

Star Wars fans have been clamouring for some kind of Knights of the Old Republic-based project for many years, and we're now hearing that a series set in the same era is in the works...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 05, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We've been hearing whispers of a potential Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic adaptation at Lucasfilm since before The Force Awakens was released, but we never really had anything solid to go on until plans for a project based on the massively popular video game appeared to be confirmed by Kathleen Kennedy herself several years ago.

Although she didn't specify whether it would be a movie or a TV series for the Disney+ steaming service, Kennedy mentioned that "something to look at" based on the classic property was in the works during a 2019 interview.

We haven't had any updates since, but it seems the studio may finally be preparing to move forward with a KOTOR-based series.

According to Daniel Richtman"Lucasfilm is developing a show set during the Knights of the Old Republic era."

Though this doesn't necessarily mean that the series will be a direct adaptation of the game (which seems highly unlikely), we'd be very surprised if at least some of the main characters didn't appear.  

The events of Knights of the Old Republic and the Expanded Universe/Legends are not considered part of the current canon, but we have seen Lucasfilm cherry-pick certain characters and events over the years. KOTOR did influence Leslye Headland's recent The Acolyte series to some extent, but the show was cancelled and will not return for a second season.


Set almost 4000 years before the formation of the Galactic Empire, KOTOR started out as a LucasArts game released in 2003, but there have since been a plethora of spin-off novels and comic books.

A live-action take is something fans have been hoping to see for many years, and it looks like they might finally get their wish.

What do you guys make of this rumor? Any interest in a Knights of the Old Republic Disney+ series? Drop us a comment down below.

"It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith. You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side? Hero or villain, saviour or conqueror... you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy!"

RUMOR: Characters From SKELETON CREW To Appear In Dave Filoni's STAR WARS Movie
RUMOR: Characters From SKELETON CREW To Appear In Dave Filoni's STAR WARS Movie
SKELETON CREW's Latest Episode Included Millennium Falcon, R2-D2, And More STAR WARS Easter Eggs - SPOILERS
SKELETON CREW's Latest Episode Included Millennium Falcon, R2-D2, And More STAR WARS Easter Eggs - SPOILERS

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/5/2025, 2:06 PM
Cool. That's what the fans have been pretty much universally wanting. So we're probably all really happy about that... right....? Star Wars fans? Happy? LMFAO.... Just kidding. Go ape.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/5/2025, 2:09 PM
Make it a movie trilogy, otherwise they might cancel it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 2:10 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - well , they could still cancel it if it doesn’t do well or underperforms
Knightstar
Knightstar - 1/5/2025, 2:11 PM
Why do they keep giving these fools money...
HeWhoComments
HeWhoComments - 1/5/2025, 2:13 PM
They need to just retire the brand. All of it is for nostalgic feels. They havent landed anything with fans since Mandalorian S1 and S2
GIVE IT UP
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/5/2025, 2:25 PM
@HeWhoComments - Andor?
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/5/2025, 2:18 PM
Yeah I'll believe it when I see it. Disney Star Wars is piss poor with only two shows being any good.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/5/2025, 2:20 PM
With Star Wars, I'll believe it when I see it. If it happens, I hope it's just set in that era and not an adaptation of the games. Rathes see remakes of them made canon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 2:52 PM
@bkmeijer1 - thinking about it , you are right that an adaptation of the games might not have worked since I do know it’s so much about choice and making decisions that determine your outcome

That active nature of the gamer wouldn’t be in this and having them take down the character on an already pre determined path and the conclusion of that just wouldn’t be that engaging
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/5/2025, 2:21 PM
Took em long enough
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/5/2025, 2:25 PM
Should be a high budget trilogy of films

A Disney+ show will not cut it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/5/2025, 2:26 PM
at this point it doesn't really matter where they Set the story In, the creative team first need a reboot and they should probably give the rights back to marvel.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/5/2025, 2:26 PM
After the Alcolyte hell no.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/5/2025, 2:31 PM
They could announce that they're remaking 7,8 and 9, the result would still be the same. All the "creative" mains need to step as far away from the IP as possible.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/5/2025, 2:33 PM
Too little too late honestly from me
Evansly
Evansly - 1/5/2025, 2:36 PM
Finally! I'm so over the Skywalker era
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 2:44 PM
@Evansly - I guess the Filoni & Favreau stuff has had ties to the saga with Luke & Anakin but it still feels mainly seperate from that saga imo though Obi Wan definitely tied into it

Just focusing on this one family makes the galaxy feel smaller so hopefully that won’t be the case moving forward with different characters in different time periods
Evansly
Evansly - 1/5/2025, 2:53 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I completely agree! There is so much rich material to choose from, this is a big win for audiences.

They could really make it scary for the Jedi

User Comment Image
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 1/5/2025, 2:42 PM
Star Wars brand is very tarnished. I don't think the general population really cares anymore besides the nerds.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 1/5/2025, 2:46 PM
Disney pretty much killed Star Wars. Never thought I'd say that but it's true.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/5/2025, 2:50 PM
About time. Not like we haven’t been asking for this since they copped the IP
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 2:53 PM
I’m honestly not that familiar with the games so I would not mind seeing a version of that on the big/small screen but would prefer just a story set in that era as The Acolyte was.

If this is true then we likely won’t hear about until Star Wars Celebration in Japan at the most this year where hopefully we get more updates on the future of the franchise…

As of now , we only have Mando & Grogu listed as a movie while Andor & Ahsoka S2 are next in the live action tv show pipeline with no animation announced so we’ll likely get more announcements there in April.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/5/2025, 2:56 PM

This is the 887th Star Wars movie/TV show they have threatened to make in the last decade. Surely this is some kind of record.

