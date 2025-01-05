STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Be Developing A Series Set In The KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC Era

We've been hearing whispers of a potential Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic adaptation at Lucasfilm since before The Force Awakens was released, but we never really had anything solid to go on until plans for a project based on the massively popular video game appeared to be confirmed by Kathleen Kennedy herself several years ago.



Although she didn't specify whether it would be a movie or a TV series for the Disney+ steaming service, Kennedy mentioned that "something to look at" based on the classic property was in the works during a 2019 interview.

We haven't had any updates since, but it seems the studio may finally be preparing to move forward with a KOTOR-based series.

According to Daniel Richtman, "Lucasfilm is developing a show set during the Knights of the Old Republic era."

Though this doesn't necessarily mean that the series will be a direct adaptation of the game (which seems highly unlikely), we'd be very surprised if at least some of the main characters didn't appear.

The events of Knights of the Old Republic and the Expanded Universe/Legends are not considered part of the current canon, but we have seen Lucasfilm cherry-pick certain characters and events over the years. KOTOR did influence Leslye Headland's recent The Acolyte series to some extent, but the show was cancelled and will not return for a second season.

#Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy talked to us about the future of #StarWars – including a Knights of the Old Republic movie and female filmmakers taking the helm, as well as Palpatine’s surprise return in the trailer for @StarWars #EpisodeIX pic.twitter.com/HCjEhdlRv7 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 16, 2019



Set almost 4000 years before the formation of the Galactic Empire, KOTOR started out as a LucasArts game released in 2003, but there have since been a plethora of spin-off novels and comic books.



A live-action take is something fans have been hoping to see for many years, and it looks like they might finally get their wish.



What do you guys make of this rumor? Any interest in a Knights of the Old Republic Disney+ series? Drop us a comment down below.

"It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith. You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side? Hero or villain, saviour or conqueror... you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy!"