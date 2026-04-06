STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Finally Land

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, the review embargo has lifted for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, and Dave Filoni's deep dive into the iconic villain's missing years (inspired by George Lucas' original ideas for the former Darth) is receiving largely very positive reviews.

For those eager to see something vastly different from the franchise—Andor, for example—it doesn't sound like the animated series breaks much new ground. However, if the worst complaint critics have is that this feels like "classic" Star Wars, lightsaber fights and all, then that's far from a bad thing, surely.

Many Star Wars fans have already grown tired of calls for every new story to be Andor, hinting at a disconnect between them and critics when it comes to what people want from this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

A Rotten Tomatoes score has also been generated, and with 11 "Fresh" verdicts, the Disney+ series currently has a perfect 100% score on the review aggregator. It's an impressive start that bodes well for the latest animated Star Wars tale.

It's worth noting that critics were only sent 8 of 10 episodes, presumably because Lucasfilm is looking to maintain some big surprises in those final two chapters. Alas, a recent poster leak may have already spoiled those.

Variety writes, "'Shadow Lord' can capably move the 'Clone Wars' story forward, but it’s not yet ready to serve as a 'Star Wars' standard-bearer on its own. It’s a good time for the theatrical release schedule to finally get going again."

Awards Radar was mightily impressed, sharing, "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord was an eye-opening watch as an old-school Star Wars fan who was not deeply versed in the lore. This animated series is by no means a children’s show, but one for adults. There’s an obvious love for the material that won’t work for regular fans, but die-hard fans will soak up every minute."

According to AV Club, "Andor managed to deliver nuanced material despite being set in a well-established period, but it also had something that Shadow Lord lacks: a new vision for Star Wars. This show doesn’t have that same insight, and while it delivers what some hardcore fans want (more light saber fights, say), it abandons a galaxy of possibilities in the process."

"Though not quite essential, Maul: Shadow Lord is a compelling and at times thrilling chapter in the villain’s ever-evolving story," reads Empire's review, with GamesRadar+ adding, "Maul – Shadow Lord is a visually stunning entry in the Lucasfilm Animation canon that explores the wrath and surprising vulnerability of one of Star Wars's most intriguing characters."

IGN notes, "Though it faces some early growing pains, Maul: Shadow Lord proves to be another strong addition to the Star Wars canon, and one that prioritizes more than just the iconic Sith Lord himself."

"Maybe this isn’t Star Wars’ Penguin," states Inverse. "After all, that show never got a Season 2. Maybe this is more Star Wars’ Task, a detective story full of shifting loyalties and morally complex questions. And there’s always room for more of that in this galaxy."

Finally, we hear from StarWarsNews.net. "The irony now is that we have seen the birth and death of this character, his struggles, and some of his small victories. Most importantly, we have seen his demons," the site explains. "Can they still create a story that feels fresh and interesting under those priors? The first season of Maul: Shadow Lord proves the answer is yes."

Overall, the series sounds like (mostly) essential viewing for Star Wars fans, particularly those eager to learn more about Maul's transformation from Emperor Palpatine's rejected Apprentice to a crime lord in charge of Crimson Dawn.

The first reviews are in for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord - currently it's Fresh at 100% on the Tomatometer, with 11 reviews: https://t.co/28d6BjJDlG pic.twitter.com/MGAolqouDu — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) April 6, 2026

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit of revenge.

The voice cast includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus.

Created by Filoni, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. The series is developed by Filoni and Matt Michnovetz. Brad Rau is the supervising director. The executive producers are Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord are now streaming on Disney+.