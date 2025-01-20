STAR WARS: Natalie Portman Rumored To Be In Talks To Return As Padmé Amidala For AHSOKA Season 2

STAR WARS: Natalie Portman Rumored To Be In Talks To Return As Padmé Amidala For AHSOKA Season 2

We have no idea how she'd factor in to the story, but a new rumor is claiming that Natalie Portman is in talks to reprise her role as Padmé Amidala in the second season of Ahsoka...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 20, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Natalie Portman's Queen Padmé Amidala played a vital role in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, but didn't live to witness the events of A New Hope and beyond after passing away while giving birth to twins Luke and Leia at the end of Revenge of the Sith.

Amidala's death is what ultimately pushed Anakin Skywalker to fully abandon the path of the Jedi and allow himself to be consumed be the Dark Side of the Force.

The Disney+ Star Wars shows have allowed us to revisit earlier timelines in the Galaxy Far, Far Away, and though we have seen both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their respective roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin/Darth Vader, Padme has yet to make an appearance. She has showed up in The Clone Wars animated series and several Star Wars novels, but we haven't seen her in live-action since ROTS.

Honestly, the character wasn't really required for the story the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was telling, and it's difficult to imagine any new spin-off or prequel focusing on Padmé. Even so, Portman has often said that she would "be open" to reprising the role, and we're now hearing that she's actually in talks to return.

After previously reporting that McGregor, Christensen and Ariana Greenblatt (who played young Ahsoka Tano in season 1) are set to return for the second season of Ahsoka, Kristian Harloff believes that Portman is also "close to reaching a deal" to reprise her role as the former ruler of Naboo.

How Amidala would factor into this story obviously remains to be seen, but there's speculation that she could appear via the World Between Worlds, the realm where Ahsoka encountered her old Jedi Master Skywalker in the first season. She could also feature in a more conventional flashback, of course.

Production on Ahsoka season 2 is scheduled to get underway later this year. The main cast members are all expected to return, with Game of Thrones alum Rory McCann inheriting the role of Baylan Skoll from the late Ray Stevenson.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series stars Rosario Dawson in the title role, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, with Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Kevin Kiner was announced as the series' composer.

Ahoska is written by executive producer Dave Filoni, alongside executive producers Favreau, Kennedy, Wilson, and Beck. Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

All episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

Jon Watts On SKELETON CREW Finale Spoilers And SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Easter Egg Nobody Has Spotted
Related:

Jon Watts On SKELETON CREW Finale Spoilers And SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Easter Egg Nobody Has Spotted
SKELETON CREW: Yasmine Al Massri Shares First Look At Her Jedi Character That Didn't Make The Cut - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SKELETON CREW: Yasmine Al Massri Shares First Look At Her Jedi Character That Didn't Make The Cut - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/20/2025, 4:17 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/20/2025, 4:22 PM
@DarthOmega -

What's this from?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/20/2025, 4:17 PM
Oh but she is dead….do these people ever watched the movies?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/20/2025, 4:22 PM
Don't do it Natalie. L&T was a warning
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/20/2025, 4:22 PM
Flashbacks don’t belong in Star Wars. The Last Jedi ruined that precedent.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/20/2025, 4:23 PM
the skywalker powers of the chosen one clearly came from her female woman powers.new plot twist, she was the strongest jedi, anakin was secretly training her force powers we just never notice before. in fact she trained herself!!!
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder