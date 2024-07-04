STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Leaked LEGO Set Reveals New Ship And Name Of Jude Law's Mysterious Jedi

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Leaked LEGO Set Reveals New Ship And Name Of Jude Law's Mysterious Jedi

A LEGO set for the next Star Wars TV series, Skeleton Crew, has revealed a first look at The Onyx Cinder and revealed the names of several characters, including Jude Law's mysterious Jedi. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 04, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars fans who were lucky enough to attend last April's Star Wars Celebration were treated to a first look at Skeleton Crew. Now, well over a year later, Lucasfilm still hasn't shared anything online (including the trailer which appeared to show Jude Law's character using the Force).

The series takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian and is expected to tie into that and Ahsoka. How important it will be to the wider franchise and Dave Filoni's eventual crossover event remains to be seen.

The radio silence has created a lot of intrigue around Skeleton Crew, and a LEGO set has just leaked online (via SFFGazette.com) revealing a first look at a ship called The Onyx Cinder. 

It appears to be the ship belonging to Law's character, and we now have a name for him and his young companions. The Captain Marvel and Fantastic Beasts star is playing Jod, while the younger leads included here are Wim, Fern, KS, and Neel...we think.

It's hard to say for sure as those are a little blurred; we've done some digging, and there's no one in the Expanded Universe called Jod so he's likely a new creation. Another Jedi knocking around in this post-Episode VI period is very interesting, though.

Talking about the series, executive producer and director Jon Watts recently said, "It's about a group of kids that find a mysterious secret on their planet and accidentally get lost out in the galaxy, and it's the story about them trying to find their way back home."

"You don’t need to have really any prior Star Wars knowledge to enjoy it. But if you do, you can enjoy it on many levels," the filmmaker added, suggesting the series will be relatively standalone. 

Take a closer look at this new Skeleton Crew LEGO set below. 

Skeleton Crew Onyx Cinder Lego set leak
byu/ravio_ inStarWarsLeaks

Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

As noted, Law leads the series and is joined by young actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. 

Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon also star, while the directing team consists of Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, David Lowery, the Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

A premiere date has yet to be revealed by Lucasfilm and Disney+, though we expect it to arrive in time for the holidays.

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Fans Shipping Osha & The Stranger And That Unnamed Planet - SPOILERS
Related:

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Fans "Shipping" Osha & The Stranger And That Unnamed Planet - SPOILERS
THE ACOLYTE's Credits Include Another Nod To STAR WARS Sequel's [SPOILER] As New Theory Points To EU Link
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE's Credits Include Another Nod To STAR WARS Sequel's [SPOILER] As New Theory Points To EU Link
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/4/2024, 5:19 PM
Sounds very adventurous. Star Wars needs more of that.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/4/2024, 5:20 PM

How original. May the DEI force be with you.
Milklander
Milklander - 7/4/2024, 5:29 PM
@DocSpock - Shut the f(u)ck up
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2024, 5:42 PM
@Milklander - ok budy thats enough
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/4/2024, 5:54 PM
@Milklander - as a great man once said

Please be civil
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2024, 5:25 PM
Just because Jude Law’s character can use the Force doesn’t mean he’s necessarily a Jedi…

User Comment Image

Anyway , intrigued by this!!.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/4/2024, 5:29 PM
Toward the end of Bad Batch, I was quietly hoping that Skeleton Crew would be a live-action continuation, with Omega and the kids from Project Necromancer on the run. But I'm more excited to see her turn up in Rogue Squadron (which I believe sincerely is what they were leading into at the end of series finale.)
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/4/2024, 5:38 PM
@clintthahamster - I doubt Rogue Squadron will see the light of day, but that Inclusion would be cool. And otherwise we'll always have Alphabet Squadron
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2024, 5:42 PM
@clintthahamster - I still gotta catch up on Bad Batch

I liked S1 and what I saw of 2.
TheLight
TheLight - 7/4/2024, 5:40 PM
I'm getting the vibes of Lord of the Flies...


IN A GALAXY FAR FAR AWAY.



Also, OP: Some new shots of Gladiator II have dropped. I can't take Pedro seriously😂.



User Comment Image





User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2024, 5:42 PM
Can this top the Acolyte?
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/4/2024, 5:53 PM
Can't wait to see Adult Men be mad at *checks notes* Children

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder