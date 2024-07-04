STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Leaked LEGO Set Reveals New Ship And Name Of Jude Law's Mysterious Jedi

Star Wars fans who were lucky enough to attend last April's Star Wars Celebration were treated to a first look at Skeleton Crew. Now, well over a year later, Lucasfilm still hasn't shared anything online (including the trailer which appeared to show Jude Law's character using the Force).

The series takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian and is expected to tie into that and Ahsoka. How important it will be to the wider franchise and Dave Filoni's eventual crossover event remains to be seen.

The radio silence has created a lot of intrigue around Skeleton Crew, and a LEGO set has just leaked online (via SFFGazette.com) revealing a first look at a ship called The Onyx Cinder.

It appears to be the ship belonging to Law's character, and we now have a name for him and his young companions. The Captain Marvel and Fantastic Beasts star is playing Jod, while the younger leads included here are Wim, Fern, KS, and Neel...we think.

It's hard to say for sure as those are a little blurred; we've done some digging, and there's no one in the Expanded Universe called Jod so he's likely a new creation. Another Jedi knocking around in this post-Episode VI period is very interesting, though.

Talking about the series, executive producer and director Jon Watts recently said, "It's about a group of kids that find a mysterious secret on their planet and accidentally get lost out in the galaxy, and it's the story about them trying to find their way back home."

"You don’t need to have really any prior Star Wars knowledge to enjoy it. But if you do, you can enjoy it on many levels," the filmmaker added, suggesting the series will be relatively standalone.

Take a closer look at this new Skeleton Crew LEGO set below.

Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

As noted, Law leads the series and is joined by young actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon also star, while the directing team consists of Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, David Lowery, the Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

A premiere date has yet to be revealed by Lucasfilm and Disney+, though we expect it to arrive in time for the holidays.