STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Star Jodie Turner-Smith Talks Mother Aniseya As New Poster Finds Its Way Online

In the divisive third episode of The Acolyte, we learned more about the childhoods of Force-sensitive twin girls Mae and Osha. The former has since fallen to the Dark Side and serves "The Master," while the latter trained as a Jedi before leaving the Order.

While "Destiny" filled in a lot of gaps (and raised some intriguing questions), the biggest talking point was the introduction of a coven of witches on Brendok. Gifted with the ability to use the Force, we learned that Mother Aniseya had given birth to Mae and Osha after her partner, Mother Koril, created the girls...likely in the same way Anakin Skywalker was conceived without a father.

Much was said about the "Power of Two" in The Acolyte, with the prevailing theory being that the twins are a Force Dyad similar to Rey and Kylo Ren.

Talking to StarWars.com (via SFFGazette.com), Jodie Turner-Smith detailed her approach to creating Aniseya. "I had the unique opportunity of getting to create something that no one had necessarily seen yet."

"It was just really quite the ride to create [Mother Aniseya]. I didn't create her from outside of myself. I created her from inside of myself. Mother was mothering."

As for how her character clashed with Koril over how best to parent the girls, the actress added, "It was very wonderful to get to play with Margarita [Levieva] where not only are we relating to each other, we're also parenting together. There's nothing that's going to challenge your relationship like parenting"

"And, in this particular circumstance, obviously the stakes are very much heightened because Mother Aniseya is also her leader. What happens when you disagree with the way that someone is leading the community? How does that trickle down to then catalyze different moments that become explosive?"

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first three episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.