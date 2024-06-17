STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Star Jodie Turner-Smith Talks Mother Aniseya As New Poster Finds Its Way Online

Jodie Turner-Smith has shared new insights into Mother Aniseya's controversial dynamic with Mother Koril, while we also have a new poster highlighting the "Power of Two." Check it out after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 17, 2024 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

In the divisive third episode of The Acolyte, we learned more about the childhoods of Force-sensitive twin girls Mae and Osha. The former has since fallen to the Dark Side and serves "The Master," while the latter trained as a Jedi before leaving the Order.

While "Destiny" filled in a lot of gaps (and raised some intriguing questions), the biggest talking point was the introduction of a coven of witches on Brendok. Gifted with the ability to use the Force, we learned that Mother Aniseya had given birth to Mae and Osha after her partner, Mother Koril, created the girls...likely in the same way Anakin Skywalker was conceived without a father.

Much was said about the "Power of Two" in The Acolyte, with the prevailing theory being that the twins are a Force Dyad similar to Rey and Kylo Ren. 

Talking to StarWars.com (via SFFGazette.com), Jodie Turner-Smith detailed her approach to creating Aniseya. "I had the unique opportunity of getting to create something that no one had necessarily seen yet." 

"It was just really quite the ride to create [Mother Aniseya]. I didn't create her from outside of myself. I created her from inside of myself. Mother was mothering." 

As for how her character clashed with Koril over how best to parent the girls, the actress added, "It was very wonderful to get to play with Margarita [Levieva] where not only are we relating to each other, we're also parenting together. There's nothing that's going to challenge your relationship like parenting"

"And, in this particular circumstance, obviously the stakes are very much heightened because Mother Aniseya is also her leader. What happens when you disagree with the way that someone is leading the community? How does that trickle down to then catalyze different moments that become explosive?"

You can take a closer look at a new poster for The Acolyte featuring Mae and Osha in the X post below. 

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first three episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

Are STAR WARS Fans Accidentally Review-Bombing A 2008 Movie Called ACOLYTES?
Are STAR WARS "Fans" Accidentally Review-Bombing A 2008 Movie Called ACOLYTES?
THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Says We Will Learn More About Mae And Osha's Conception - SPOILERS
THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Says We Will Learn More About Mae And Osha's Conception - SPOILERS
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/17/2024, 5:10 PM
Tvis series is amazing Ms Marvel tier. I love it it makes me spur my manly gooey
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/17/2024, 5:16 PM
Yes....yeeeees
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/17/2024, 5:17 PM
That power of one power of two chant was the worst, cringiest thing I’ve ever seen. I’d take Jar Jar and She-Hulk twerking for an entire movie over hearing that “Power of Maanyyyy” one more time.
Origame
Origame - 6/17/2024, 5:21 PM
Let's continue to watch the series of lesbian witches defying the laws of the universe to have babies without a man, and seek revenge on the peacekeepers trying to stop them.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/17/2024, 5:27 PM
@Origame - Sounds good to me!

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/17/2024, 5:53 PM
@clintthahamster - again, good for you
mountainman
mountainman - 6/17/2024, 5:59 PM
@Origame - I do wish people didn’t hate watch things. It sends studios the wrong message. If all the people that hate this show didn’t watch it, the ratings would be much lower and Disney would be more likely to get the message.
OleBobbyTiger
OleBobbyTiger - 6/17/2024, 6:01 PM
@Origame - Weren't you just in another post arguing the show is getting bad reviews because of the writing and you're tired of people saying it's about the woke content? Because you're not helping that argument with comments like this.
Origame
Origame - 6/17/2024, 6:02 PM
@mountainman - I mean, even then the ratings are going down and weren't all that strong to begin with.

In my case, my hate watching is through youtubers like disparu now. He covers pretty much all of it, so I'm basically watching it. But also through some riffing from a sane person.
Origame
Origame - 6/17/2024, 6:06 PM
@OleBobbyTiger - dude, you don't need to be anti LGBT to find that completely stupid.

This is what I meant. WE don't care about if gay people are in the show. We care if it's logical and not poorly written. And what I just described is like a 10 year old was told what gay people were today and told to make a story celebrating pride month in 10 minutes.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/17/2024, 6:11 PM
@mountainman - THIS! Whether its review bombing (whether its a thing or not) and/or hate watching, I have noticed studios tend to look at the wrong things to justify their product instead of focusing on the more important aspects like acting, writing, etc...
Origame
Origame - 6/17/2024, 6:17 PM
@mountainman - I found this. Thought you might like it.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2024, 5:23 PM
Cool!!

Jodie Turner Smith was the MVP of last episode for me , her as Mother Aniseya was both firm & loving which i liked.

User Comment Image

I know the show has been controversial to say the least and seems somewhat divisive ( some issues valid , others most definitely not) but honestly i don’t have any major issues so far in regards to the show…

Perhaps it’s because I’m aware that Leslye Headland has stated the show is like an onion (to quote Shrek) in which layers will be peeled back as we move forward so I’m just being patient as to where we go..

Also she has said she has plans beyond S1 so some of the answers we might not get until S2 or even beyond , who knows?.

Anyway , personally been liking the show and looking forward to seeing the remaining episodes!!.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/17/2024, 6:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - No lies...I would have loved to see more duality between the mothers and their daughters together. Show more of their personalities through interactions with each other.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2024, 6:13 PM
@BlackStar25 - me too

I like the idea of one twin leaning more towards the dark while the other is more towards the light this representing both of their mothers aswell

I still think you are able to get the idea but more wouldn’t have been bad

I still think once we see the full story that Mother Koril might have been responsible for things going fully out of control in that the Jedi might have come to get Osha and she retaliated
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/17/2024, 6:15 PM
@BlackStar25 - Hoping we get more of that later in the season. Five more to go!
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/17/2024, 5:32 PM
Regardless of the show itself, I gotta say something. She should be in the conversation for Storm in the MCU.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2024, 5:36 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yes!!

User Comment Image
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/17/2024, 5:38 PM
I only watched one episode, and that was about it lol.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/17/2024, 5:39 PM

To be safe.

Am I still allowed to say I think this show sucks? Not for all the goofy political reasons. Just because I think it is lousy just like what Disney has done with almost everything Star Wars except for Rogue One.

F Mickey the Rat. But Rogue One was great proving that a female lead and diverse cast can highlight an excellent movie/show if you also provide exciting meaningful content. Which usually doesn't happen.(See The Marvels)
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/17/2024, 5:45 PM
@DocSpock - It is, or at least should be, always OK to say something is bad if having watched it...

...that said it gets to a point if you hate something some may question why still watching if everything on D+ was bad and feeling the need to repeatedly state as such but it is perfectly fine by me to respectfully say you don't like something you've watched.
Origame
Origame - 6/17/2024, 6:00 PM
@DocSpock - it should be. And quite frankly I think it sucks you feel the need to explain it has nothing to do with politics or diversity.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/17/2024, 5:40 PM
Disney couldn't have damaged the brand more if they tried. They need to get these activists out of there and hire real writers and producers.
Yankdandy
Yankdandy - 6/17/2024, 6:04 PM
15% on rotten tomatoes. 3,5 on imdb. Whoop whoop!

