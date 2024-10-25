THE ACOLYTE Concept Art Shows Darth Plagueis Wielding A Lightsaber And Fully Reveals His Monstrous Face

In The Acolyte's season series finale, The Stranger gave Osha one last chance to join him while leaving his home. However, as he did so, we caught sight of a shadowy figure in the cave they were just in watching them: Darth Plageuis!

We still don't know whether he was meant to be Qimir's secret Master, a rival Sith looking to eliminate a rival, or simply hiding out on a planet which we can now say is almost certainly meant to be Bal'demnic.

What we do know, of course, is that he'll one day become Emperor Palpatine's Master, figuring out how to create life through the Force and perhaps even escape death. Is it possible that Plageuis and Qimir only want Osha to help the Sith Lord one day make Anakin Skywalker? That and many other questions will now need to be answered in comic books or novels because The Acolyte has been cancelled.

While the Disney+ series never fully revealed Plageuis, new concept art shared by Saby Menyhei (@menyhei) does.

"Darth Plagueis concept art I created for Star Wars: Acolyte a while back," he explained in a now-deleted post on X. "The art department produced some truly awe-inspiring work, and it’s been an absolute honor to be part of the team."

In the pieces below, we get a closer look at his face and creepy Muun frame. We also see him wielding a red lightsaber with a hilt that looks every bit as fierce as what you'd expect a Sith Master as powerful as this to use.

He's also dressed in clothing clearly meant to show his wealth, something those of you familiar with his Expanded Universe exploits will no doubt be pleased to see.

"What I think is going on with Plagueis is that he also knows this has happened," The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland previously said of how Osha and Mae's immaculate conception ties into the villain's wider plans. "He also is aware, or will quickly become aware of this aspect of the Force existing. This is why I gotta say I disagree with the criticism of, 'Well, so and so didn't have it, and Palpatine...Why do these women have it?'

"First of all, we're in a completely different part of the timeline. Second of all, if I'm going to tell the story of Plagueis, which I would love to do, like, absolutely love to do, him pursuing that power is so much more interesting as a storyline than him already having it," she explained. "It would be like if you started Infinity War with Thanos having all the Infinity Stones."

"Shmi [Skywalker] got pregnant. Koril got pregnant. If that were part of someone's ability, then they would have to somehow pursue an unknowing woman. So, that power starting with women makes sense to me. The power exists out there, they do their best to harness it, they make it happen."

Check out this newly revealed concept art from The Acolyte below (via SFFGazette.com).