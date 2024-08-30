THE ACOLYTE: Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Says He "[Stands] In Solidarity" With Amandla Stenberg

THE ACOLYTE: Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Says He &quot;[Stands] In Solidarity&quot; With Amandla Stenberg

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and The Mandalorian star Ahmed Best has shared his support for The Acolyte's Amandla Stenberg as she continues to face abuse for her role in the cancelled Disney+ series.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 30, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Following what appeared to be a review-bombing campaign and a surprising level of negativity surrounding the series, The Acolyte was recently cancelled by Disney+ after a single season. Now, many Star Wars fans are left with a long list of unanswered questions about where the story was meant to go which are unlikely to ever be addressed.

Long before that, lead star Amandla Stenberg faced similar racist abuse to John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, and Moses Ingram after being cast. Earlier this week, she broke her silence on the decision and has now she's earned the support of fellow Star Wars actor Ahmed Best.

"I will always stand in solidarity for artists who give 110% to their work and art," the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace star said (via SFFGazette.com). "Keep shining queen [Amandla Stenberg]."

As for why the actor would choose to weigh in, it likely has something to do with his own experiences with Star Wars fans. The vitriol he faced for playing Jar Jar Binks in 1999 - including death threats - saw him contemplate suicide.

Asked recently if he thinks people knowing there was a man beneath the VFX would have changed anything, Best said, "I don’t think so. We are addicted to nostalgia. Anything that disrupts nostalgia is going to be faced with severe emotional backlash. Regardless of whether I was in makeup or in CGI, the nostalgia of Star Wars would have been broken and we would have had negative reactions."

That sounds awfully similar to what's happened with The Acolyte

Addressing the cancellation in a lengthy video this week, Stenberg shared, "There are many folks out there that I want to acknowledge and I want to show appreciation and love and support for, so that’s why I’m hopping on here to talk about this, which is that our Star Wars show has been canceled."

"And I’m gonna be transparent and say that it’s not a huge shock for me," she added. "Of course I live in the bubble of my own reality, but for those who aren’t aware, there has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced, when it was still just a concept and no one had even seen it."

Stenberg later described the attacks as "hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudiced hatred and hateful language" directed at herself and The Acolyte's diverse cast.

You can see Best's post supporting the actor in the Instagram post below. 

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The entire first season of The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+.

THE ACOLYTE Star Amandla Stenberg Says Cancellation Wasn't A Huge Shock Amid Rampage Of Vitriol
Related:

THE ACOLYTE Star Amandla Stenberg Says Cancellation Wasn't "A Huge Shock" Amid "Rampage Of Vitriol"
It Appears Some STAR WARS Fans Have Now Resorted To Review-Bombing Merchandise For THE ACOLYTE
Recommended For You:

It Appears Some STAR WARS Fans Have Now Resorted To Review-Bombing Merchandise For THE ACOLYTE
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kazuma
kazuma - 8/30/2024, 8:43 AM
Yes the show was peak star wars. Nothing has been or could ever be better. It's better than the creation of star wars itself. Absolutely nothing wrong with it. Zero chance it was poorly written. I am 100% certain it will get multiple Oscars.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/30/2024, 8:46 AM
@kazuma - The Oscar part is pretty amazing considering it's a tv show.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/30/2024, 8:55 AM
@kazuma - User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/30/2024, 9:14 AM
@clintthahamster - Might be the best reply to a troll I've seen in this site.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/30/2024, 8:45 AM
Eh????? Why are we still talking about this show?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/30/2024, 8:54 AM
@S8R8M -

Because everyone who didn't like it is racist, homophobic, misogynist, an incel, a cannibal, etc. They have a lot more screaming about victimhood and crying to do about it.

But the fact is that it just sucked. Time for them to accept it and move on.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/30/2024, 9:00 AM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/30/2024, 9:06 AM
@clintthahamster -

Nah.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/30/2024, 9:23 AM
@S8R8M - "Why are we still talking about this show?"

Because race-baiters gotta race-bait. And create the fairy tale-narrative that a vast alt-right conspiracy of review-bombing and hateful, bigoted criticism of the cast of The Acolyte doomed its chances of getting a S2. Discarded from the fantasy is the reality that the show was not good and consequently had poor viewership numbers.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/30/2024, 9:39 AM
@DocSpock -

Yup.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/30/2024, 9:42 AM
@GeneralZod - Two things can be true at the same time. The Acolyte was targeted early and often with racist, homophobic, and misogynistic bullshit online; and The Acolyte didn't have enough viewership to justify its budget for a second season. Anyone that's blaming the latter entirely on the former is wrong. Anyone denying that the former played even a small role in the latter is also wrong.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/30/2024, 9:50 AM
@DocSpock - That is a little extreme, bud. I didn't like it and I am none of those categories.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/30/2024, 8:45 AM
Moron Bingo Card. "Victim Card" "The show just sucked" "Something about the writing" "I didn't see attacks so they didn't happen" "agenda pushing" "fascist/communist" "Disney"
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/30/2024, 9:12 AM
@SATW42 - can't believe I forgot "woke" and any variation of "liberal"
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/30/2024, 8:46 AM
Don't press your luck lizard man.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/30/2024, 8:51 AM
I’ll say it again… the Acolyte is better than some of yall treat it.
I thought the show was better than Andor. It’s ok if you disagree but the fourth episode of The Acolyte was better than most Star Wars stuff released since season 2 of the Mando.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/30/2024, 8:55 AM
lol

It went from giving the fans the middle finger on her cringe stupid video

To needing solidarity because she’s a victim

The perfect ‘ Crybully’
Vigor
Vigor - 8/30/2024, 8:55 AM
What happened to the marvels is what's happened to acolyte

Both fun, women led productions that may have played a little too silly with the plot and writing at times, but has genuine great moments throughout and didn't deserve the hate it received.
Truthfully both movies/shows were good enough that they should have entertained most people. But the vitriol did seem louder than the praise. And let's be honest. The haters primarily hated the "wokeness" in both films. NOT the writing
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 9:12 AM
@Vigor - I agree

Hell even if some moments did get silly at times , that’s part of the DNA of SW imo (Ewoks anyone?).
Uspatriot77
Uspatriot77 - 8/30/2024, 8:57 AM
This is so comical. The series was canceled because it sucked. These actors were criticized because they sucked and their characters sucked. Blaming this on racism and bigotry is a scapegoat and it's really quite pathetic. You can't hide behind a bad script, weak dialogue and piss poor acting. Libtards really make themselves look even more Goliath when they pull this crap. Disney needs to get rid of Kennedy and get someone in who can get this thing turned around. In the meantime keep crying you're snowflake tears Libbies
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/30/2024, 9:13 AM
@Uspatriot77 - anyone else shocked the guy who turns Trump into a super hero has a post like this? Anyone?
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/30/2024, 8:58 AM
Her performance was especially weak (NOBODY really came out unscathed from this one though), the writing and dialogue was inorganic and lifeless, and the storytelling structure of the show was overall confusing and meandering...

Why are people so confused that it got canned??

Couple the aforementioned problems with a ridiculously large budget and the declining number of viewers throughout the show's airing schedule, and it seems fairly obvious why Disney decided not to move forward with another season.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/30/2024, 9:02 AM
All of you dudes with steam shooting out of your ears, I hope you realize that Josh Wilding is the only person you should be angry with. He's playing y'all like a fiddle. It'd be hilarious to watch if it hadn't completely ruined the tone and tenor of discussion on this website.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/30/2024, 9:04 AM

Here's how this works.

Let's take the last Star Wars trilogy for example:

I liked the casting & performance of Oscar Isaacs in it. Response: Cool!

I did not like the casting and performance of Adam Driver in it. Response: Umm, okay.

I did not like the casting and performance of John Boyega in it. Response: RACIST!!!!!!!!
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/30/2024, 9:09 AM
@DocSpock - the second the trailer came out and boyega took off his mask people lost their minds and it was based solely on the color of his skin because he didn't say a single world. If you didn't like the casting based on his race (he had only been in like one movie before this and you didn't know the character he was playing so it's hard to say you don't like him for a part you don't even know) than what didn't you like about the casting?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/30/2024, 9:16 AM
@SATW42 -

Oh cool. Trying to make this something it's not. Typical. I didn't like his casting because I think he is an overrated average at best actor.

Plus, I was just making an example, but sure enough, you pounced. I noticed you didn't ask if I didn't like the Driver casting because of the color of his skin.

Neither of them has the same color skin as me.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 8/30/2024, 9:19 AM
@SATW42 - I do try and reserve judgement on castings nowadays, I might still have an opinion, but we've seen some castings which people didn't like, but that ultimately knocked their performance out the park!! Heath Ledger as the Joker is probably the biggest example of this!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/30/2024, 9:42 AM
@DocSpock - What’s odd is, you liked the one actors performance that probably gave the weakest performance of not only his career, but the entire cast. Oscar Isaac absolutely phoned it in.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/30/2024, 9:09 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 9:11 AM
Best is right…

User Comment Image

Nowadays it feels like sometimes the world is going to hell in a hand basket so some people latch onto what they feel were better days so anything that tends to disrupt that or change it makes them feel defensive hence some lash out in such vile ways unfortunately.

It’s amazing to how much the toxicity of the SW fandom has continue to build since TPM where people would constantly attack Ahmed Best or a child in Jake Lloyd , then Hayden Christensen and now up to the Disney era…

It’s like there is no self awareness or ability to change there which is just sad.

God help the Skeleton Crew kids man.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 8/30/2024, 9:17 AM
So it should go without saying that the racist abuse any of those actors got is unacceptable, that just sucks.
It's not any of the actor's fault that the writing was bad! I mean I look at Kelly Marie Tran, she didn't write the character, so for her to receive the hate for it isn't right, Criticism of the character should fall to the writer, directors and to a lesser extent the producers.

Whilst is can be good to push the boundaries, as Sam Witwer said about the Last Jedi, "I don't think he did his Star Wars homework.", this is something that I think rings true on the Acolyte too.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/30/2024, 9:29 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Exactly this! It's like, "Where is the Introspection in regards to every era of SW being received by fans?"

I had to get rid of the notion, in regards to plenty of IP's that I cherished as a kid, that these new versions of the show WEREN'T made for me anymore. Hell the overall content of media nowadays is no longer the same as when I grew up. And that goes for the quality of books, music, film and any other medium we absorb.
Our time has passed. Seeing all these dudes in the comments, crying and complaining about a show to a level where some of them probably make and produce 1-2 hour long opinionated YouTube videos on why they hate something, and yet have the balls to call others, "Snowflakes".

Hilarious as [frick].
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 9:50 AM
@MahN166A - exactly dude

Things change and evolve , that’s how you keep things fresh

Change is tough but not always bad
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/30/2024, 9:40 AM
The obsession with this failed show is crazy LOL

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder